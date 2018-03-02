Evening Update newsletter: Trudeau, Trump on tariffs; Bloc Québécois; Putin

Good evening,

Trudeau says Trump tariff plan 'absolutely unacceptable'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the case Friday on why Canada should be exempt from new protectionist tariffs announced by Donald Trump. He said Canada is no threat to American steel or aluminum industries because it's a key military ally that forms part of the defence industrial base and buys more American steel than it sells to the United States. "We regard the imposition of any tariffs on steel or aluminum between our two countries as absolutely unacceptable."

China shrugs off Trump's protectionist proposals

China, maker of roughly half the world's aluminum and steel, and a large exporter of both, was largely unconcerned by the U.S. move. The tariffs will merely cause the competitiveness of the U.S. industry to decline, argued the China Iron and Steel Association, which Friday called the action a "stupid trade protection measure."

NATO reacts to Putin's bellicose speech: 'We do not want a new Cold War'

President Vladimir Putin's warnings to NATO allies are "unacceptable" and do not help efforts to calm tensions, the alliance said on Friday, a day after the Russian leader announced an array of new nuclear weapons.

More than 20 ex-Bloc Québécois MPs call on Martine Ouellet to quit

More than 20 former Bloc Québécois MPs called Fridayt on party leader Martine Ouellet to step down, in a letter published in a Montreal newspaper accusing her of being intransigent and weakening Quebec's voice in Ottawa. Meanwhile, the Bloc's national office will hold a meeting Saturday to discuss the fate of seven of the party's 10 MPs who quit the caucus earlier in the week, citing Ouellet's poor leadership style.

Wall Street, TSX pare losses from tariff threat

Wall Street finished mixed, paring early losses sparked by fears that U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to import tariffs on steel and aluminum could trigger a global trade war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.92 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 24,538.06, the S&P 500 gained 13.58 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 2,691.25, and the Nasdaq Composite added 77.31 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 7,257.87. For the week, the Dow fell 3 per cent, the S&P 500 was off 2 per cent and the Nasdaq fell 1 per cent. In this country, the S&P/TSX Composite Index unofficially closed down 9.36 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 15,384.59, rebounding after falling sharply earlier in the day. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

While Canadians may not be pleased with a dump of snow in early March, our infrastructure is at least prepared. But in other parts of the world not accustomed to the white stuff, a blast from Mother Nature can cause havoc. Snowstorms shut most of Ireland on Friday and forced Britain to call in the army to help battle some of the worst weather seen for nearly 30 years. Overnight, blizzards left snow drifts up to three feet (90 centimetres) deep across Ireland and Scotland, knocking out Ireland's entire public transport network, closing its airports and leaving roads "extremely dangerous," the government said.

Why Xi Jinping's cult of personality is more dangerous than it looks

"Mr. Xi is not alone in eliminating term limits and transforming himself into a potential ruler-for-life. It's the thing to do these days: Vladimir Putin engineered just such a change in Russia, as did Recep Tayyip Erdogan, effectively, in Turkey. But it means something different in China." — Doug Saunders

Canadians don't know how to vacation

"A holiday, as the Oxford English tells us, is "a day of festivity or recreation when no work is done." So why do we continue to desecrate them? Maybe we need to loosen our attachment to the industrious beaver and find our inner raccoon. Or, as we stumble headlong into the March Break, to consider a holiday-friendlier culture, of which there are many" — Naomi Buck

We must not forget the 'international' in International Women's Day

"Women in North America and Western Europe have rightly been celebrating the victories of the past several months, with the dam burst of revelations in the #MeToo movement. In many parts of the world, though, there haven't been conferences and red carpets and huzzahs. There's only been brutality, greeted with silence. On occasion, news breaks through that women are being targeted and terrorized by sexual violence – the Rohingya, the Yazidis, the women of South Sudan – but it quickly dies away" — Elizabeth Renzetti

The backbone of many modern recipes – and the key to culinary success – is the use of spicing, some of which might be new to you. Lucy Waverman offers you the following 25 spices, with a few herbs thrown in, that will see you through most recipes and enable you to cook up a variety of cuisines.

Israel's mission creep in Syria raises nightmare scenario of wider war

Israel's involvement in Syria's war has, up to now, been low-key, often covert. But analysts and officials say that Israel may soon join the conflict in a more overt manner to keep Iran and its proxies from establishing military positions on Israel's doorstep. The Globe and Mail's Mark MacKinnon reports from the Middle East on the rising nightmare scenario of a wider war in the region

Jessica Platt's journey: How hockey helped a transgender player find herself

The women who play for the Toronto Furies were summoned to their dressing room last January for an important team meeting, and they had no idea why. Until Jessica Platt spoke with a trembling voice: "I'm transgender." Platt is the first openly transgender athlete in the Canadian Women's Hockey League, and one of the few doing so publicly anywhere within elite female sports.

