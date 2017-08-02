Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Census 2016: More Canadians than ever are living alone



For the first time in our country’s history, the number of one-person households has surpassed all other types of living situations. That’s one of the findings of the latest data from the 2016 census, which looks at number of people who share the same roof, the types of families Canadians are choosing, and the range of languages they can speak. The results paint a clearer picture of a Canada where single-person households, same-sex marriage, language diversity and bilingualism are on the rise.



The growing number of people living alone is bad news from a personal finance viewpoint. From a basic sharing of expenses to the availability of tax breaks, you’re better off financially if you have a spouse, partner or roommate. Rob Carrick explains a possible trend of the future: The relationship of financial convenience, where people of all ages live together to save money.



Ambrose to advise Liberal government during NAFTA renegotiations



Former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose will be advising the Liberal government on its approach to renegotiating the North American free-trade agreement. Ms. Ambrose will be part of a new 13-member council., which includes former Conservative and NDP politicians as well as business and labour leaders. (For subscribers)





Trump signs ‘significantly flawed’ Russia sanctions bill



U.S. President Donald Trump has signed what he called a “significantly flawed” bill that imposes new sanctions on Russia, saying he signed the legislation “for the sake of national unity.” The bill is aimed at punishing Moscow for interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and for its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria.





Former Suncor CEO Rick George dead at 67



Former Suncor Energy Inc. CEO Rick George has died after a battle with leukemia, a statement from his family said. Mr. George, chief executive of Suncor from 1991 to 2012, was instrumental in transforming the company into the leading oil sands producer in Canada. Most recently, he was chairman of Obsidian Energy, formerly Penn West Petroleum, and Osum Oil Sands.





MARKET WATCH



Canada’s main stock index climbed to a five-week high Wednesday as oil prices rose and the loonie retreated for a third straight day. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.42 per cent at 15,265.63. Oil prices moved higher as U.S. fuel demand surged offsetting reports that crude inventories did not fall as much as expected last week.





WHAT’S TRENDING



Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, made his final public appearance on Wednesday, ending a royal career that was marked by the occasional off-colour comment that got him into hot water. The prince, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, announced his retirement in May after standing by the Queen’s side throughout her 65 years on the British throne. She has described her husband as “my strength and stay all these years”.





WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Republican Party needs to search for its soul



“By the time Mr. Trump announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination in mid-2015, the GOP no longer had much of a soul to sell. It had become a collection of factions and free agents beholden to special interests.” – Konrad Yakabuski





On Saudi arms sale, Ottawa must be prepared to say no



“Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is right to call for a probe into video evidence and photographs that appear to show Canadian-made armoured vehicles being deployed by the Saudi Arabia government against its own citizens. If the allegations prove true, Ms. Freeland should suspend future sales of armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia, including the controversial $15-billion deal to supply Riyadh with armoured vehicles produced at the General Dynamics plant in London, Ont.” – Globe Editorial





Canada’s oil can fill U.S. gap, but at what cost?



“Ugly images of unrest on the streets of Caracas are no reason for Canadian oil producers to cheer, even if their margins improve as a result. Venezuela is sinking into a chaotic and violent morass as its economy collapses and, in a desperate play for self-preservation, its President cracks down on political opposition.” – Jeffrey Jones (for subscribers)



LIVING BETTER



For many consumers, the main obstacle to online shopping is not being able to try on an item before purchasing it. The Globe examines a new wave of technology designed to help customers get the fit right on the first shot.



LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE



How a green-energy boom went bust in Tillsonburg



When Siemens came to town, Tillsonburg became a winner in Ontario’s green-energy push. Then the economic winds shifted. The Globe’s business reporter Josh O’Kane reports on how changing technology, falling demand and politics have spiked a community’s turbine-powered dream.



Why are whales dying in the Gulf of St. Lawrence?



In recent years, right whales made a dramatic return to the Gulf of St. Lawrence – and then they started to die in unprecedented numbers, leading Ottawa to close fisheries down. Ann Hui investigates how a maritime mystery is affecting the locals’ livelihoods.





Evening Update is written by Kiran Rana, Omair Quadri and Kristene Quan.

