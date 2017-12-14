Evening Update newsletter: Arab-Israeli economic bloc, Quebec sex ed, net neutrality

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Globe in Jerusalem: Israeli minister eyeing PM job seeks to form 'anti-Iran axis' with Saudi Arabia

Yisrael Katz, Israel's Intelligence and Transportation Minister, wants to be Prime Minister and has a plan to launch the country in a novel – and perhaps revolutionary – direction. Mr. Katz said in an interview he wouldn't negotiate a peace deal with the Palestinians, but rather form an Arab-Israeli economic bloc with Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Arab countries anchored by a vast rail and port network. As Eric Reguly reports, the network would form an "anti-Iran axis" as both Israel and Saudi Arabia consider Iran "the big enemy."

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement about moving the embassy to Jerusalem, Mr. Reguly reported on how fears of a new intifada have dissipated despite violent protests over Jerusalem.

Quebec becomes latest province to make sex education compulsory

Quebec education Minister Sébastien Proulx said Thursday the province will mandate primary and secondary students be taught sexual education, including lessons on sexuality, body image, sexual assault and stereotypes. The curriculum, which will be rolled out in the fall, was developed in collaboration with sexologists and pedagogical experts and will be taught for five to 15 hours per school year.

Quebec inquiry calls for legal protections for journalists' sources

A Quebec commission of inquiry is calling for stronger legal protections for journalists' sources and a greater distance between police and politicians. The commission, which was set up last November, heard how both Montreal police and the provincial Sûreté du Québec obtained warrants – often with ease from justices of the peace – to gain access to the phone records of investigative reporters. The commission recommends greater accountability by police and reining in the scope of search warrants.

CREA sees $1-billion hit to economy next year as home sales fall

Home sales in Canada are expected to fall by 27,000 units or more than 5 per cent in 2018, which will translate into a loss of $1.1-billion in economic activity next year, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association. CREA, which released its 2018 forecast Thursday, took a more negative tone than others predicting the national average home prices will drop by 1.4 per cent. Earlier this week, Royal Lepage predicted national home prices will rise 4.9 per cent and Re/Max forecast 2.5 per cent.

Globe in London: At Grenfell fire memorial, grief, guilt and some angry questions

About 1,500 people attended a national memorial service at St. Paul's Cathedral to remember the 71 victims of the Grenfell apartment fire. Among those in attendance were Prime Minister Theresa May, members of the royal family and singer Adele. However, some called the commemoration "a deception" and a "complete distraction from the core issues." More than 100 of the 209 households left homeless by the fire are still living in temporary accommodation, including hotels, and officials say it could take five years to rehouse everyone.

Poloz says Canada's economy in 'sweet spot'; warns of cryptocurrency's allure

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says Canada's economy has reached a point of near-perfect balance, with most companies running at full capacity and inflation nearing the central bank's elusive 2 per cent target. But Mr. Poloz says, what keeps him awake at night are household debt levels, lagging youth employment and cyber threats. During his speech in Toronto Thursday, he also said the bank would continue to be "cautious" and "data dependent" as it ponders its next interest rate decision.

One of the things that worries Mr. Poloz is households' debt loads, which rose to another record high in the third quarter. This came as mortgage debt continued to climb despite rising interest rates. Statistics Canada reported the ratio of household credit-market debt to disposable income rose to 171.1 per cent in the three months ended Sept. 30.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index dropped on Thursday from an all-time high a day earlier. Financial and energy stocks posted losses, with Cenovus Energy Inc. falling sharply after announcing job cuts. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.74 per cent to 16,016.46. On Wall Street, major stock indexes fell as investor worries over problems with the U.S. tax overhaul offset strong retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31 per cent to close at 24,509,49, the S&P 500 lost 0.41 per cent to 2,652.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.28 per cent to 6,856.53.

WHAT'S TRENDING

U.S. FCC repeals net neutrality rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines Thursday to repeal landmark 2015 rules aimed at ensuring a free and open internet, setting up a court fight over a move that could change the digital landscape. The repeal is a victory for internet service providers that will be able control what content consumers can access, slow content or charge more for certain content. Consumer advocates and trade groups representing content providers have planned a legal challenge aimed at preserving those rules.

TALKING POINTS

Kent Hehr does not belong in cabinet

"Mr. Hehr has become an embarrassment to the government, not to mention a political liability. He tarnishes the image of this administration with each passing day. There is no question Mr. Hehr has overcome enormous personal obstacles on his way to Ottawa, having been left a quadriplegic at the age of 21 as a result of a drive-by shooting. But however painful and compelling his story is, it shouldn't exempt him from treating others with the common decency they deserve. " — Gary Mason

Year of the wonder women, and Wonder Woman, too

"Hollywood prefers male protagonists over female at the rate of two to one, and tends to define female characters by their relationships rather than their actions or professions. Think of Tatiana Maslany playing the supportive girlfriend of a man injured by a bomb in Stronger or Emma Watson's Belle uncovering Mr. Right in Beauty and the Beast. A lone she-wolf, on the other hand, is hardly a Hollywood trope. But that may be changing, because Chastain's Molly was just one of many strong female protagonists at the movies this year." — Kate Taylor

What the Disney-Fox merger means for the future of movies

"Maybe Wreck-It Ralph (Disney) will cross paths with Baby Stewie Griffin (Fox) and Boba Fett (Disney's Lucasfilm)! Hey, it's all one big happy family now, right? Sure, if you don't mind entertainment being completely synonymous with cross-brand synergy, fuelled by misplaced nostalgia and driven by a corporate agenda with no regard for artistic autonomy. Absolutely everyone else should be concerned." — Barry Hertz

LIVING BETTER

Is it better to get less sleep per night in order to get in a morning workout? Sleep expert Dr. Charles Czeisler says they are both key components of a healthy lifestyle and should not be pitted against each other. Sleep is important for workouts in terms of reducing the risk of injury. Plus, a lack of sleep weakens the immune system and has been tied to weight gain, cardiovascular disease and other health problems. But, for time-starved working parents, there are ways to sneak in exercise during the day.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

The 10 most overlooked, underrated and unfairly dismissed movies of 2017

At this time of year, film critics usually cobble together top-10 lists of the "top films" of the year. Many of these lists blend together with the same films being repeated such as Phantom Thread, Call Me by Your Name and The Shape of Water. To offset the familiar shouts and murmurs, The Globe's Barry Hertz presents an alternative Top 10. Presented alphabetically, the list starts with American Made, which Mr. Hertz says "is a rollicking journey into the criminal underworld, with a frenzied and frantic energy courtesy of leading man Tom Cruise."

The rebirth of the Irish language has Northern Ireland talking​

Jim McAuley spent much of his youth as a member of the Irish Republican Army and ended up in jail for 10 years for trying to carry out a bombing. He now teaches an Irish-language class to mostly Protestants. After centuries of being suppressed by English rulers and cast aside, the language is undergoing something of a revival. Irish-language street signs are dotting more neighbourhood and the number of schoolchildren learning it will double in seven years. But, as The Globe and Mail's European correspondent Paul Waldie reports from Belfast, the renewed interest has led to a political crisis and fierce resistance. The key flashpoint is a proposal to make Irish Gaelic an official language.

