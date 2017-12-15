Evening Update newsletter: Barry Sherman, Rex Tillerson, Lil Pump

Good evening and happy Friday,

Two found dead at home of billionaire Apotex founder Barry Sherman

Police won't confirm the identities, however relatives were told the deceased are Barry Sherman, the billionaire founder of generic drug giant Apotex Inc., and his wife, Honey. A family member said one of Mr. Sherman's adult children called Friday to tell them about the discovery, "going crazy" in grief and panic. Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins also tweeted that the dead couple were Barry and Honey Sherman. Speaking to reporters outside the house, a police spokesman said they were treating the death as "suspicious." He said police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a 911 call for a medical emergency at the house at 11:44 a.m. He declined to say who called. Mr. Sherman's net worth was recently estimated to be $4.77-billion by Canadian Business, making him the 15th-richest person in Canada. We will have more details on this story as they become available on our website.

In a story that was originally published in 2007, Paul Waldie and Andy Hoffman explore the real Barry Sherman, a man of contradictions.

Globe in South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa faces backroom tactics in battle to lead South Africa's ANC

Cyril Ramaphosa was a close comrade of Nelson Mandela, he helped negotiate the demise of apartheid and was Mr. Mandela's preferred successor as president. But the party didn't choose him after Mr. Mandela's retirement. Saturday begins the five-day convention, where 5,000 delegates will gather in Johannesburg to choose a new leader for the ruling African National Congress (ANC) – and South Africa's likely next president. While Mr. Ramaphosa is leading by most independent tallies, as Geoffrey York reports, he has competition and the stakes are high. (for subscribers)

Tillerson backtracks on offer of unconditional talks with North Korea

America's top diplomat stepped back Friday from his offer of unconditional talks with North Korea, telling world powers the nuclear-armed nation must earn the right to negotiate with the United States. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's declaration before the UN Security Council marked a stunning reversal after he proposed discussions with Pyongyang without preconditions this week. That overture was almost immediately rebutted by White House officials.

Powerful new video reveals the hidden trauma of stalking victims

Julie S. Lalonde was relentlessly stalked by her ex-boyfriend for 11 years. He once left a piece of paper on her windshield wiper detailing where she'd been that week. This was the subject of a new video created by Ms. Lalonde, an Ottawa women's rights advocate, and animated by Montreal artist Ambivalently Yours. The legal term for stalking in Canada is criminal harassment, and some 416,000 women self-reported being victims in 2009, according to Statistics Canada. In this #MeToo era, sexual harassment and sexual assault are getting all the airtime, but as Zosia Bielski reports, few are talking about stalking, even as these types of violence are frequently intertwined.

CRA squeezes voluntary disclosures amid tax-evasion crackdown

The Canada Revenue Agency will no longer allow Canadians to benefit from financial relief when they disclose unreported income in cases that involve offshore dealings or sophisticated tax-avoidance schemes, federal officials said. Starting in March, the federal agency will restrict the incentives offered to late-filing taxpayers under the Voluntary Disclosures Program. The changes to the VDP are part of a federal clampdown on tax evasion and aggressive tax avoidance, especially in cases involving the use of tax havens.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, boosted by gains for financial stocks and base metal miners and a surge in auto parts maker Linamar Corp. after it said it would buy a farm equipment maker. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 25.52 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 16,041.98. Wall Street's three major indexes tallied record closing highs on Friday with broad gains across sectors as a long-awaited tax bill that would cut corporate tax rates looked like it would win enough support from lawmakers to pass. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.49 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 24,651.15, the S&P 500 gained 23.62 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 2,675.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.06 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 6,936.58.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Lil Pump has had a bone to pick with WestJet Airlines since he discovered he is no longer welcome to fly with the carrier. The rapper was disturbing other passengers while admittedly intoxicated on a flight last summer from Vancouver to Toronto. "They kicked me out of the plane off a Percocet," he raps in one of the most improbably popular hits of the year, Gucci Gang. "Now Lil Pump flyin' private jet." He also raps the words "Everybody scream, F--- WestJet." Richard Bartrem, the airline's vice-president, said he learned of the song shortly after its release but said he's not worried about WestJet's reputation.

Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancée, Meghan Markle, will marry on Saturday, May 19, said Kensington Palace on Friday. Harry and Ms. Markle, who has lived in Toronto, where her TV show Suits is filmed, announced their engagement last month. The couple have chosen to marry in Windsor, west of London. Ms. Markle intends to become a British citizen and will be baptized and confirmed into the Church of England before the wedding. Her Toronto home, which she rented, has been put up for sale.

TALKING POINTS

I went back to Selma after hatred drove me away

"I have spent most of my life avoiding Selma and running away from those feelings of shame, struggling to tell anyone about my home and why we left. I fled the shame of Selma, moving to Ireland, Wisconsin, New England and, finally, Nova Scotia. But I moved back to Alabama after my children were grown and have lived a quiet and contemplative life on a lake outside Birmingham. That is, until a few days ago, when a robo-call telling me to vote for Judge Roy Moore in this week's U.S. Senate election left me shaking and yelling into the phone." — Patricia Gaines

O Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches

"There's something quite remarkable about bringing a mammoth chunk of nature into our increasingly sterile urban homes. And the ritual imparts important life lessons: that a tree in the woods always looks smaller than a tree in the home; that the trees with the most prodigious needles will require the most water; that things not properly secured to the top of a car will fly off at speed. Christmas trees remind us that everything is relative, beauty comes at a price and knots matter." — Naomi Buck

Punctuation with style in the digital age

"There's a simple reason behind the period's new-found social status as the bully in town: its super-chill arch-nemesis, the line break. Communication via text or any form of social media allows us to indicate the end of a sentence by pressing 'send' – making use of the period in these media essentially unnecessary and, by extension, seemingly expressive of a more serious or formal tone than perhaps intended." — Emmy J. Favilla

LIVING BETTER

Do you have to take an "oblication" this holiday season? Have family commitments, weddings, visiting your hometown or going to where your parents retired co-opted all of your vacation time? If that's the case, we have some tips to get the most out of the trips you have to take. Gregory Quinion suggests to start by drawing a circle around your destination and then take note of every mountain, national park or museum that falls within that circle. He says no matter where he happens to be, there is always something to see.

LONG READS FOR THE WEEKEND

At the Quebec mosque shooting, this man risked his life to save others. Who will save him now?

A year ago, Aymen Derbali was a hardworking father of three who took his children to swimming lessons and soccer games. Then, on Jan. 29, a gunman entered his mosque in Quebec City and began firing, killing six men. Mr. Derbali faced the gunman directly to draw fire away from others and barely survived, but not before spending two months in a coma. Now, fragments of two bullets remain lodged in his spinal cord, and he'll never walk again. He lives at the Quebec City rehabilitation centre and struggles to recover. Despite his bravery, he hasn't received a single note or visit from a politician and, as Ingrid Peritz reports, his appeals for starting a new life have gone unanswered.

Next stop, Vaughan: Inside the Toronto subway's big move beyond the city limits

This Sunday, regular service begins on the first extension of the TTC's subway lines in 15 years. The Spadina line will now end near Jane Street and Highway 7, marking the first time TTC trains will carry passengers outside current city limits. While some see it as monumental for York Region, the 8.6-kilometre extension estimated to cost $3.2-billion is opening years late, will cost hundreds of millions more than proposed, and the six new stations are projected to be among the least used on the entire subway system. Oliver Moore and Jeff Gray explain how the decades of political manoeuvring made the extension happen and explore what's next for the neighbourhoods it serves.

