WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Bombardier executives colluded with foreign officials, auditors allege in bribery probe



World Bank auditors suspect Bombardier Inc. executives employed collusion and bribery to win a $340-million (U.S.) contract in Azerbaijan, according to documents related to the Swedish criminal probe involving the Canadian aerospace giant. A preliminary report by the World Bank is included in evidence that was entered into court by Sweden’s National Anti-Corruption Unit. The evidence became public Friday ahead of the trial of Evgeny Pavlov, a Russian national who was head of sales and marketing for the former Soviet Union at Bombardier Transportation Sweden, the unit that won the contract to provide sophisticated train-signalling systems to Azerbaijan. (for subscribers)



'Life-threatening' Hurricane Harvey heads toward Texas



The Texas Gulf Coast is preparing for a major hurricane. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expecting Harvey “to be a very major disaster” once it makes landfall on Saturday. Authorities have told the millions of residents that are expected to be affected to prepare for continued storms and winds north of 100 miles an hour and to evacuate if possible. The oil industry is bracing for impact – the region is home to refineries and offshore oil platforms.



B.C.’s New Democrats eliminate tolls on Vancouver-region bridges



The governing New Democrats are following through on a campaign promise, saying that tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges will be eliminated on Sept. 1. The announcement was immediately denounced by the Green Party, with whom the NDP is allied in the minority legislature. “It’s unfortunate that the government has decided to proceed with this reckless policy,” BC Green Leader Andrew Weaver said of the decision.



Salvadorans seen as next possible wave of border crossers



The most recent wave of asylum seekers to cross into Canada has predominantly seen Haitians leave the United States. With more than 260,000 Salvadorans facing deportation from the United States if their temporary protected status is ended in March, they could make up the next wave, according to Canadian and American officials.



MARKET WATCH



Canada’s main stock index inched lower on Friday as Tahoe Resources Inc. plunged after a Guatemalan court upheld a halt at its top mine and retailer Hudson’s Bay Co. and construction company Aecon Group Inc. surged on word each are considering strategic options. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed 0.13 per cent lower at 15,055.99. The index gained 0.7 per cent over the week. U.S. stocks rose slightly on Friday, lifted by high-dividend paying stocks, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen stayed silent on monetary policy in a much-anticipated speech in Jackson Hole, Wy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.15 per cent to 21,815.11, the S&P 500 gained 0.17 per cent to close at 2,443.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.09 per cent to end at 6,265.64.



Air Canada as a long-term investment? Believe it



“Air Canada has been delivering a lot of surprises this year: It bumped a 10-year-old boy from a flight to Costa Rica during March Break, and in July a plane nearly landed on idling jets in San Francisco. The airline has been surprising investors as well – but in a good way.” — David Berman (for subscribers)



WHAT’S TRENDING



Starting Aug. 31, Canadians who are travelling abroad using their passports can indicate they are neither male nor female. Instead, they’ll be able to identify their sex as ‘x,’ or unspecified. Activists say that the government’s decision sends an important message.



TALKING POINTS



Globe and Mail journalist: ‘I was detained by China’s secret police. Here’s what happened’



“Secret police searched my belongings and accused me of breaking Chinese law by reporting from here without first notifying authorities – an untrue allegation, accompanied by a litany of excuses that included a supposed invasion of ‘fake journalists.’ Eventually, I was tailed through the night by security agents who seized my computer and wanted me out of Elishku. It was a window into the ways China’s laws are regularly reduced to guideposts that can be ignored in service of broader objectives, and the funhouse contortions authorities take to reconcile the two. It also illuminated the measures Chinese officials take to suppress unauthorized accounts of a region where the harsh policies of an authoritarian state have limited a minority people’s ability to conduct life on their own terms.” — Nathan VanderKlippe (for subscribers)



Fallout from Phoenix: Just how unhinged is Donald Trump?



“Observers of American presidential history are still scratching their heads, trying to find another speech as unhinged as the 75-minute jaw-dropper from Donald Trump on Tuesday night. Presidents have been known to make preposterous statements and claims. Mr. Trump scaled new heights.” — Lawrence Martin



The more we know about sports-related concussions, the less we can justify them



“That concussions are bad is very old news. What has changed in the past 110 years is the breadth of the scholarship proving it. That, and modern civil litigation. Like many other professional sports leagues, the Canadian Football League is defending itself against a series of lawsuits brought by former players.” — Globe and Mail editorial board



LIVING BETTER



Can empathy be taught? A Toronto-based company is using technology to give caregivers, family members and physicians a truer glimpse into Parkinson’s disease by helping to create more compassionate care and reduce the divide between doctor and patient.



LONG READS FOR THE WEEKEND



What to do with Via Rail? Ottawa weighs multibillion-dollar boost to passenger rail



Forty years ago Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau created Via Rail through an order of cabinet. Today, his son Justin’s cabinet faces a costly decision on whether to fund a major multibillion-dollar expansion in the rail company. The Globe’s Bill Curry dug into the proposal and what the future holds for intercity rail travel in Canada. (for subscribers)



How Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is charting a new course for his country



In Ireland, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is viewed by many as a neo-liberal technocrat who favours deregulation and lower taxes. Internationally, the 38-year-old made waves when he became the country's first Taoiseach who is openly gay and the first who is a person of colour. The Globe’s John Doyle sat down with him for an exclusive interview to learn about his plans for Ireland’s future. (for subscribers)



