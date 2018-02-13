Evening Update newsletter: Boushie’s mother meets with Trudeau, gold in curling, Zuma

Good evening,

Colten Boushie's mother meets with Trudeau: 'It feels like there's going to be a change'

Colten Boushie's mother said she is optimistic the government will address the concerns they raised after meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday. Debbie Baptiste said Mr. Trudeau listened as she explained what happened to her family, expressed sympathy and thanked her for the strength she has displayed. Ms. Baptiste and other members of Mr. Boushie's family are in Ottawa meeting with federal ministers following the acquittal of Gerald Stanley, a white farmer who was accused of second-degree murder in the death of Mr. Boushie, a Cree man. Ms. Baptiste said Mr. Trudeau told her that "Things need to change. Colten's death was not in vain."

Following the acquittal by a jury that appeared to have been selected to exclude Indigenous people, the federal government is promising to examine the way juries are chosen.

The acquittal of Mr. Stanley sent shock waves across the country and sparked demonstrations in many cities. It has also reignited debate about criminal justice, colonialism and Indigenous reconciliation. Here's a primer on the aftermath of the verdict.

OLYMPICS 2018

Canadian curlers Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris captured gold in the mixed doubles event, crushing the defending world champions from Switzerland 10-3. It is the first time mixed doubles has been a sport at the Olympics. It is the second Olympic gold medal for both Ms. Lawes and Mr. Morris who have each won as part of a team in past Games. The men's and women's curling tournaments begin Wednesday. Canada won gold in both the men's and women's events in Sochi.

Cathal Kelly writes on how hard Ms. Lawes and Mr. Morris worked on behalf of the game: "Maybe this is the Olympics where a few more of the people who found curling stick with it for a while. Given how hard they worked at selling it, Ms. Lawes and Mr. Morris might see that as just as great a legacy as an Olympic championship."

Short track speed skater Kim Boutin earned a bronze in women's 500-metre race. She initially finished fourth, but was bumped up to third after a South Korean skater was disqualified. Gold-medal favourite, Canadian Marianne St-Gelais, was disqualified from the event during her quarterfinal race after inadvertently making contact with a Dutch skater.

Four-time Olympian Alex Gough won Canada's first-ever Olympic luge medal with a bronze in the women's singles race. This came after a disappointing fourth place in Sochi. Germany's Natalie Geisenberger captured her second consecutive gold medal, marking the sixth-consecutive Olympics that a German has won the event. Canada's Kimberley McRae finished fifth and Brooke Apshkrum was 13th.

Because of the high gravitational forces at play on the body as they tear down the track, sledders and lugers must limit physical practices for health reasons. In this multimedia feature, we examine how the athletes create and maintain a mental map of the track, allowing them to explore and strategize in their heads instead of on the sled.

The 13th-place finish speed skater Denny Morrison had in Tuesday's 1,500 metres was not the result he was hoping for, but for him, the race was won the moment he stepped on the starting line. He won a silver and bronze in Sochi, but in the years between Games has survived two brushes with death. He said, "Just getting here and racing to that result was still something kind of epic."

In non-Canadian related Olympic news, a Japanese short track speed skater was the first to be ejected from these Games after failing a doping test.

Coming up on Day Six

The round-robin for men's curling begins with Canada taking on Italy, the pairs short program, men's halfpipe final, featuring two-time halfpipe gold medalist American Shaun White who had the top score in qualifying, and the women's slalom take place Wednesday morning (Tuesday evening in Canada). On Wednesday evening (Wednesday morning in Canada) the male curlers take on Great Britain, plus men's doubles luge and the women's speed skating 1,000-metre.

Medal count (Gold, Silver, Bronze, Total)

Germany: 5, 2, 2, 9

Netherlands: 4, 4, 2, 10

Norway: 3, 5, 3, 11

Canada: 3, 4, 3, 10

United States: 3, 1, 2, 6

Here is our full guide of big events from Day Five and what is coming up on Day Six.

Globe in South Africa: Jacob Zuma defies ANC's order to resign

The African National Congress, which has ruled South Africa since the end of apartheid, announced Tuesday that it has told President Jacob Zuma to resign "with urgency." If Mr. Zuma refuses, the ANC will join opposition parties in forcing his removal with a vote of non-confidence in Parliament. Mr. Zuma is defying the orders, seeking an additional three to six months in power, arguing that he has obligations on the international stage over the next several months. Under the presidency of Mr. Zuma for the past nine years, South Africa's economy has stagnated and the ANC has been riddled with corruption scandals.

Rise in Toronto subway suicides takes a toll on TTC staff

A huge and unexplained "spike" in the number of suicide incidents on Toronto's subway system at the end of last year has rippled into transit-employee ranks, the agency says, helping fuel a rise in absenteeism. TTC's acting chief executive said absenteeism is up and "employees receive support from all areas of the organization to assist in their recovery and ultimately return to work." The TTC has trained its staff to watch for warning signs, but says the only real solution is to erect barriers along the edges of the platforms.

Police recommend indictment of Israel's Netanyahu in corruption cases: reports

The recommendations marked a dramatic ending to a months-long investigation into allegations that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted tens of thousands of dollars in lavish gifts from a Hollywood mogul and offered to give preferential treatment to a newspaper publisher in exchange for favourable coverage. Mr. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, but the blow to the embattled Prime Minister is likely to fuel calls for him to step down.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index closed the session lower on Tuesday as energy stocks took a hit from falling oil prices and investors lost their appetite for global stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.17 per cent to 15,216.47. On Wall Street, U.S. indexes gained for the third day in a row, pushed up by positive developments from Apple and Amazon. Investors focused on inflation data coming Wednesday that could disrupt or help the market's recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16 per cent to 24,640.45, the S&P 500 gained 0.26 per cent to 2,662.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.45 per cent to 7,013.51.

WHAT'S TRENDING

At a reception marking Black History Month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "It's time we recognize that anti-black racism and unconscious bias does exist." He said it is time to take action to ensure equal opportunity and treatment of the more than one million black Canadians, including doing more to recruit and elect black members of Parliament. "For too many people, anti-black racism, discrimination and inequality are part of their daily lives. This is unacceptable. Canada can and must do better," he said.

After 36 years of calling Toronto Blue Jays games, radio broadcaster Jerry Howarth announced Tuesday he will retire and won't return to the booth in 2018. The 71-year-old said he made the decision because of health issues that have affected his voice in recent years. The Pennsylvania native joined the Jays in 1981 and has called Toronto home ever since. In 2012, he was honoured by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame with the Jack Graney Award for lifetime contributions to baseball in Canada. There was no immediate word on a successor.

TALKING POINTS

Trump should copy Canada – not question it

"The Republicans, like Canadian Conservatives, have traditionally been – or at least tried to be – the party of fiscal rectitude. Not any more, though. With this week's budgetary gold rush, they're headed into deep deficit land. They're going the deficit route when their economy is at or near full employment and hardly in need of a rocket boost. They're doing so after years of denouncing the Obama administration for running deficits." — Lawrence Martin

National Ballet's 2018-19 season disappoints with zero female choreographers

"The big issues in the ballet world these days – certainly my big issues – are the preponderance of dead or victimized women on stage and the dearth of female choreographers having their work produced. So it's more than a little dismaying that the National Ballet's first post #MeToo, post #TimesUp season will present zero women choreographers on the Four Seasons Centre stage. Meanwhile, the new centrepiece ballet, which will open the 2018-19 season, features literature's most canonical female victim, a heroine who becomes so desperate and powerless that she throws herself under a train." — Martha Schabas

People with disabilities deserve more than just a cute Gerber baby

"If our commitment to rights and equality is real, then the disabled need to be full citizens, meaning they have an equal opportunity to participate fully in all aspects of community life. Equality, of course, does not mean sameness. But it does necessitate flexibility, accommodation and commitment. But when you look at Lucas's smiling face, ask yourself this: When the Gerber baby grows up, will he be able to live up to his potential, to live the life he wants to live? That, not merely awareness, must be the goal." — André Picard

LIVING BETTER

A reader writes asking if she should push her Valentine-averse husband for a little more romance. According to David Eddie, it isn't the grandiose gestures, but the day-to-day stuff that matters. As long as your husband makes an effort on a daily basis, he doesn't need the big gestures on calendar holidays. Doing the little stuff, the everyday stuff is what love is.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Globe in South Korea: At the Korean DMZ, Canadians watch warily and hope for peace

Canadian Robert Watt is a naval commander who has led forces in Afghanistan, but for most of the past three years he has had the task of supervising the ceasefire. Watt isn't among the 28,500 U.S. soldiers stationed in South Korea. He is part of a six-person military contingent assigned to the UN Command. It's a little-known posting that underscores Canada's ongoing involvement in one of the world's most prominent geostrategic hot spots. As Nathan VanderKlippe reports from Panmunjom, the role is dangerous, complex and occasionally bizarre.

Vancouver's landmark Rio Theatre rallies film fanatics to crowdfund bid to buy building

In the 1980s, Vancouver boasted a movie theatre on nearly every major intersection. But three decades later, they've nearly all vanished. One of the rare exceptions is the Rio Theatre, a single-screen operation located in the city's east side, whose motto is "An experience you can't download." The Rio has created a loyal following through a mix of independent films, midnight screenings of cult classics and live performances of comedy, music and burlesque. But it is now threatened by potential development after the building's owners put it up for sale. The Rio's owner scrambled to put together an offer to buy the building herself and now has two months to come up with the cash, $4.3-million. As Malone Mullin reports, the owner is looking at creative ways to crowdfund the money.

