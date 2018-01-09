Evening Update newsletter: Bread price-fixing, North Korea going to Olympics, Oprah

Good evening,

Loblaw acting fairly in offering $25 gift cards in bread-fixing case, judge rules

An Ontario judge rejected the allegations that Loblaw was being unfair or misleading in telling consumers that in exchange for getting a gift card, they would get $25 less of any future class-action settlement or award. A Windsor, Ont., resident has asked the court for the green light to launch a class-action lawsuit on behalf of Loblaw customers over the retailer's part in what it has called an industry-wide bread price-fixing scheme.

Here's an in-depth look at what price-fixing is and how it works.

If you purchased certain packaged bread products at one of the stores, here is how you can receive the $25 Loblaw Card.

Trump, during rare bipartisan meeting, suggests immigration deal possible

Seeking a compromise to avoid a government shutdown, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases – first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. Mr. Trump said he would insist on the construction of a border security wall as part of an agreement involving young immigrants, but he said Congress could then pursue a comprehensive immigration overhaul in the second phase. Mr. Trump ended an Obama-era program that shielded more than 700,000 people from deportation last year, giving Congress until March to find a fix.

North Korea signs on to Winter Olympics, agrees to military talks with South

Only two North Koreans have formally qualified for the Pyeongchang games in South Korea, a pair of figure skaters who trained in Montreal. But in rare talks on the border between the two countries Tuesday, North Korea said it would send them to South Korea to compete, along with a high-level delegation, an art troupe, cheerleaders and a Taekwondo demonstration team, an ensemble that suggests Pyongyang wants to show the world a sunny new face. In 11 hours of meetings, the two sides agreed to hold military talks in hopes of reducing tensions.

B.C. gaming officials flag unusual betting by 'housewives' in casino review

British Columbia's Attorney-General is questioning the source of millions of dollars flowing through the province's casinos after an audit showed people identifying as "student" or "housewife" make up an unusually large share of B.C.'s high-rolling gamblers. Members of the real estate industry topped the list of occupations for a year's worth of transactions at Richmond's River Rock Casino with 135 people spending more than $53-million. Housewives, the sixth-largest group, place more than $14-million in bets. One student alone bet $819,000 during the year. The Attorney-General said the conspicuous thing about students and housewives is they don't have a source of income.

Trump says he could beat Oprah in presidential race

Speculation about a 2020 White House bit by Oprah Winfrey has been soaring since her rousing "new day" speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night. Ms. Winfrey hasn't commented publicly on the speculation, but U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he could beat her in a presidential race.

Gary Mason writes that Oprah deserves praise, but wonders if she should be president: "Ms. Clinton was arguably the most qualified person to ever run for the presidency. It should have counted for more than it did. She should have won. Just because she was rejected, it doesn't mean you go for someone who would be the least qualified Democratic candidate in history."

Banks see first-quarter hit, long-term gain on Trump tax changes

Royal Bank of Canada expects to take a $150-million (U.S.) writedown in the first quarter due to the effects of U.S. tax cuts, but plans to earn that sum back by the third quarter as a dramatically lower corporate tax rate lifts earnings. BMO will write down its net deferred tax asset by about $400-million in the first quarter. CIBC pegged the short-term impact on the bank at $100-million, in the form of a writedown on deferred tax assets. And TD predicted it will take a one-time, $400-million hit to its first-quarter earnings. TD also expects higher earnings as a result of the new tax laws over time.

Canada's main stock index ended barely higher, weighed by losses among gold miners and other materials stocks while banks and energy stocks gained. Wall Street's major indexes extended the New Year rally to close at record levels on investor optimism ahead of earnings reports and hopes for easing tensions with North Korea.

H&M apologized Tuesday for an advertisement featuring a black child modelling a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle," and said it had removed it from all its marketing. The ad was widely criticized for being racist, including by LeBron James and Canadian pop star The Weeknd, who has collaborated with H&M, the world's second-largest clothing group.

Albert Schultz: an execution, then a trial

"In some ways the legal process is irrelevant. It's likely that, like Jian Ghomeshi, he'll never work in this town again – or, for that matter, in any theatre anywhere in Canada. Good riddance, a lot of people say. He got what he deserved. Forget about the evidence. Allegations are enough. It's the tenor of the times. First comes the public execution – the trial can wait. As Julius Grey, a senior human-rights lawyer, wrote in the Montreal Gazette, it's a 'new reign of terror.'" — Margaret Wente

Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury won't hurt Trump

"Most importantly it is serving to unify a frayed Republican Party. It has led to the fall of party rebel Steve Bannon, who was running a campaign to torpedo the party establishment. Mr. Bannon has come crawling on his knees, begging forgiveness for his attacks on Donald Trump Jr. in the book, saying the quotes were intended for Paul Manafort. He's been disowned by the President. He is no longer a major source of disruption." — Lawrence Martin

Breitbart News said on Tuesday that Steve Bannon stepped down as executive chairman of the right-wing news organization after the former White House chief strategist was quoted in a book criticizing Trump.

The Bentway's surprising success shows Torontonians are hungry for unconventional public spaces

"It was an amazing beginning for a place that is, in many ways, kind of strange: a hybrid of path, recreation area and open-air performance space. Yet according to the Bentway Conservancy, the non-profit that operates the space, roughly 20,000 people came out during the first two days. There's a lesson here for Toronto: People are hungry for different kinds of public space, and the best way to respond is to get on with building it, fast." — Alex Bozikovic

Should I take away my daughter's phone for the sake of her mental health?

A reader writes in worried a teenage daughter is spending too much time on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media. Contributor Paul Taylor reports that taking away her phone probably isn't the best thing to do. Although social media poses a potential risk to some vulnerable individuals, it also holds the promise of readily available antidotes, says Dr. Carolyn Boulos, a child and adolescent psychiatrist. She suggests having a conversation that lays out your concerns, which could revolve around getting adequate sleep, performance at school or potential effects on self-esteem.

The Globe had begun reporting a series of stories on our addiction to smartphones. The devices are making us stupid, antisocial and unhealthy, but we can't put them down. Eric Andrew-Gee explores the growing body of scientific evidence that digital distraction is damaging our minds.

Globe in Brazil: The illusion of Brazil's income equality

Today, Nivia Caridade wonders how she will feed and clothe her family, buy medication for her disabled daughter, and what her teenage kids will make of themselves with just a basic education. But things used to be a lot different. As Brazil's economy boomed in the first 15 years of this century, Ms. Caridade and her husband got better jobs, bought a car and were looking at colleges for their children. The family, and an estimated 30 million other Brazilians, moved out of poverty and into a new lower-middle class. But a vicious recession and political crisis have seen 3.6 million people fall below the poverty line since the start of 2016 and millions more have slid precariously close to that line. As Stephanie Nolen reports from Rio de Janeiro, instead of offering a salutary lesson in how to reduce inequality, Brazil turns out to be an illustration in just how devilishly difficult that is.

A full-strength expansion: Vancouver's JJ Bean takes on Toronto's coffee scene

Coffee has been in John Neate's family since 1945 when his grandfather co-founded a wholesaler. That company was sold in 1990 to the Canadian unit of Nestlé, and Mr. Neate toiled for six years at the multinational. "Everything was driven by spreadsheets," he says. So in 1996 he went out on his own starting a boutique coffee chain in Vancouver's east side. In the early years, he expanded slowly, but in that time developed unconventional management strategies that now underpin more rapid growth. Mr. Neate has now made his biggest move – expansion to Toronto, where he can see 40 locations thriving.

