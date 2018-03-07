Evening Update newsletter: Bruce McArthur case, Trump’s tariffs, Bank of Canada

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Toronto mayor calls for independent review of McArthur murder case

Toronto Mayor John Tory is calling for an independent inquiry into the Toronto Police Services' handling of the investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, who has been charged with six counts of murder. Police interviewed Mr. McArthur in 2013 in connection with the disappearances of three men after an anonymous tip. The Toronto Police are under heavy criticism from the LGBTQ community that it did not take the missing-persons cases seriously enough at the time.

Canada, Mexico could get 'carve-outs' on tariffs, White House suggests

The U.S. is suggesting that key allies such as Canada and Mexico could be spared from U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial plan to impose tariffs on aluminum and steel. The duties, which Mr. Trump says are aimed at China in particular but would apply broadly, have been criticized by the European Union as well. A 25-per-cent tariff would be imposed on steel while a 10-per-cent duty would hit aluminum imports.

The White House statement from press secretary Sarah Sanders comes a day after top economic adviser Gary Cohn resigned over the tariffs. With Mr. Cohn's exit, free trade goes out the door as well – many of Mr. Trump's remaining advisers have a decidedly protectionist streak.

Cautious Bank of Canada warns on trade uncertainty, borrowing slowdown

Canada's central bank is taking a go-slow approach to raising interest rates as it weighs the fallout from new U.S. protectionist threats and a slowdown in household borrowing. As widely expected, the Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate unchanged at 1.25 per cent Wednesday. The bank said it remains "cautious" about its next rate move as it ponders various downside risks to the economy.

Crown says it won't appeal not-guilty verdict of Gerald Stanley trial

Last month a jury acquitted Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Colten Boushie. The death of Mr. Boushie, an Indigenous man from the Red Pheasant First Nation, sparked protests over Canada's judicial system and the treatment of Indigenous peoples. The Crown says it won't appeal the verdict and Saskatchewan's senior Crown prosecutor says for an appeal to be filed, there has to be an error in law.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index fell as a drop in commodity prices weighed on resource shares, while steel producer Stelco Holdings rallied on prospects for Canada to be exempted from proposed U.S. metals tariffs. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 72.58 points at 15,472.61. The S&P 500 ended slightly lower after a volatile session as investors struggled to get a read on U.S. trade policy after President Donald Trump promised hefty import tariffs but then said Mexico and Canada could be exempt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.76 points to 24,801.36 and the S&P 500 lost 1.32 points to 2,726.8, while the Nasdaq Composite added 24.64 points to 7,396.65.

WHAT'S TRENDING

The world's oldest message in a bottle was found on an Australian beach. The Dutch bottle of gin was found 132 years after being thrown into the Indian ocean from a German ship as part of an experiment to track currents in the water.

TALKING POINTS

An old-style poisoning sets the scene for the new Cold War

"The West sees in Mr. Putin's Russia a dangerously expansive and aggressive power, operating without limits: Invading other countries on their borders, meddling in the Middle East, breaking arms-control treaties, bragging about invincible nuclear weapons, interfering brazenly in democratic elections and conducting assassination plots in broad daylight in Western cities. If the Skripal case proves to have been another example of a murderous Russian intelligence operation on British soil, it will only reinforce current convictions. If the evidence ultimately points away from a Russia connection, it won't shake those convictions." — Wesley Wark

Ontario's new concussion law is a model for the whole country

"Medical research shows children are particularly susceptible to repeated concussions, even in sports with minimal physical contact. It's not strictly a hockey, football or rugby issue – any physical activity can lead to a bad fall that results in a blow to the head. And concussions in children are a widespread problem. According to federal health statistics, nearly two in three emergency-room visits by Canadians aged 10-18 in 2016 involved either a concussion or a suspected concussion. As it stands, Canada doesn't have a unified approach to concussions in amateur and youth sport. Ontario has now provided the basis for one; the other provinces and territories should use it to adopt their own, and quickly." — Globe and Mail Editorial Board

Can Trump bring peace to the Middle East? Maybe

"Mr. Obama's approach did not exactly put the Middle East in a better place. So, in the same counter-intuitive way that Mr. Trump appears to be getting his way on trade and taxes, he may do more to concentrate minds in the Middle East than any of his recent predecessors. Sunni Arab countries lined up against Iran have increasingly become covert allies of Israel. The Trump administration is counting on them to force the Palestinians to compromise." — Konrad Yakabuski (for subscribers)

LIVING BETTER

There's a growing effort to change the commonly held view of mammograms, that they are meant to be an awkward and anxiety-inducing test. Changes to routine breast screening procedures include creating a more comfortable environment for patients.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Chasing capital: How Canada can reverse an investment chill

Amid chaotic trade winds and dwindling competitiveness, foreign direct investment in Canada has declined for three straight years. Beyond promising to study the effects of recent U.S. tax reform, the federal government has yet to offer any concrete solutions to deal with the country's faltering competitiveness. But there's a way to reverse the decline. Report on Business details six changes that Canada can make to regain its competitive edge. (for subscribers)

The Rohingya crisis: Inside the camps where thousands of refugees still live in limbo

In less than a year, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees have fled northwest Myanmar and headed for Bangladesh. Months after coverage of their displacement has died down, thousands of refugees still face difficult conditions. Canadian photojournalist Renaud Philippe travelled to Cox's Bazaar to tell the story of what life is like inside the camps.

