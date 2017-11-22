Evening Update newsletter: Canada’s housing strategy, Zimbabwe, Ontario’s minimum wage

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Trudeau promises 'deep change and lasting impact' with national housing strategy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to deliver "deep change and lasting impact" for low-income Canadians as his government released its long-awaited national housing strategy. The $40-billion, 10-year program relies heavily on matching funds from provinces, which are primarily responsible for delivering social housing with local municipalities.

Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe's incoming leader, arrives to huge crowds in Harare

The man known as "The Crocodile," the anointed successor to Robert Mugabe as Zimbabwe's next president, has arrived back in Harare to a tumultuous welcome from crowds of supporters. Emmerson Mnangagwa, a 75-year-old former spy chief and former defence minister who worked closely with Mr. Mugabe for four decades, had fled to South Africa and remained hidden for the past 16 days after Mr. Mugabe fired him as vice-president. He flew back to Zimbabwe on Wednesday, a day after Mr. Mugabe's resignation under heavy military presence. Mr. Mnangagwa will be sworn in as the country's new president on Friday morning.

Innocent Madawo looks at why "The Crocodile" is the leader Zimbabwe needs right now.

Ontario passes $15 minimum wage

Ontario will implement a $15 minimum wage by 2019, and enact other new worker-focused rules even sooner, as lawmakers passed a series of revised employment laws at Queen's Park Wednesday after years of research and debate. The labour reforms put in place by the Liberals include requirements that employers pay part-time, casual and temporary employees the same rate as full-time employees for the same job; that employers must pay workers three hours' wages for shifts cancelled with less than 48 hours' notice; and extending personal emergency leave to 10 days, including two paid days, to all workers.

Lebanon's PM returns to Beirut after mysterious exodus – but he's not resigning yet

Saad Hariri, Lebanon's Prime Minister, returned to home soil after a baffling absence of nearly three weeks only to create more confusion by withholding, at least temporarily, his decision to resign. The announcement that he would delay his plans to quit both surprised and delighted the Lebanese, who thought the popular Sunni leader had come to Beirut to formally submit his resignation to President Michel Aoun. His apparent last-minute reversal solves one problem – Lebanon has its leader back – but creates another by raising the prospect of an extended political crisis in a small country that has emerged at the centre of a power struggle between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Military chief Ratko Mladic convicted of genocide over Bosnia's horrors

Ratko Mladic, the former commander of the Bosnian Serb army, was sentenced Wednesday to life imprisonment after a United Nations special court found him guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity that it labelled as some of the "most heinous" in human history. Mr. Mladic, 75, was found guilty by the United Nations' Yugoslav war crimes tribunal of leading forces responsible for crimes including the worst atrocities of Bosnia's 1992-1995 war – the deadly three-year siege of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, and the 1995 massacre of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the eastern enclave of Srebrenica, which was Europe's worst mass killing since the Second World War. Mr. Mladic's lawyers said they plan to appeal the verdict.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index changed very little on Wednesday as higher oil and gold prices offset falling industrial and telecom shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.02 per cent, at 16,073.58. On Wall Street, U.S. stock indexes were also little changed with gains in telecom and energy stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.27 per cent to 23,526.18, the S&P 500 lost 0.08 per cent to 2,597.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.07 per cent to 6,867.36.

The Globe and Mail's Rita Trichur looks at why the Toronto stock market crackdown on pot firms should make investors sweat. (for subscribers)

WHAT'S TRENDING

Uber won't say how many Canadians affected by year-old hack

Privacy advocates are raising alarms at how Uber is handling a year-old security breach that saw hackers steal the personal information of millions of customers around the world. The company admitted Tuesday that hackers stole names, e-mail addresses and mobile phone numbers of 57 million riders, but has still not said which customers had their data stole including the number of Canadians affected.

Video of North Korean defector's dramatic dash to freedom released

The video showing a North Korean soldier making a dramatic escape to South Korea on Nov. 13 was released Wednesday. The sequence of events – from the first appearance of the jeep to the soldier's frenzied crossing – lasts only four minutes. The video shows the defection unfolding in the Joint Security Area, which is overseen by both the American-led U.N. Command and North Korea, and lies inside the four-kilometre-wide Demilitarized Zone that has been the de facto border between the North and South since the Korean War. The escape, subsequent surgeries and slow recovery of the soldier have riveted South Korea, while the defection is a huge embarrassment for the North, which claims all defections are the result of Seoul kidnapping or enticing North Koreans. Pyongyang has not yet commented on the defection.

TALKING POINTS

Safety on campus shouldn't require the muzzling of ideas

"The debates about the limits of free speech have become divisive, fractious and polarized. The 'no platforming' of viewpoints considered noxious, the mistaken belief that airing controversies must be stopped because it is equivalent to creating a 'toxic environment' and the terrible, twisted distortion of legitimate feminist ideas about the need for safety – which have degenerated into absurd claims that safety requires silencing speech that some find threatening – have taken us into some strange and troubling terrain, particularly on university campuses." – Melanie Randall

NAFTA is sinking, and Canada needs a lifeboat

"NAFTA says that if one party withdraws, the agreement isn't terminated but remains in force for the other two parties, meaning Canada and Mexico. How does Canada (or Mexico for that matter) sit down face-to-face with the Americans when they are still legally bound to each other under the agreement? What does the Trudeau government do? Does it refuse any Trump invitation for new bilateral talks? It's a challenging question but needs to be considered because that seems to be where we are heading." – Lawrence Herman

He's not a President. He's a personification of America's ills

"While most prominent Republicans have distanced themselves from [Roy] Moore, the Trump administration has tap danced around the scandal in recent days before the President voiced ambiguous, yet pointed, support for the embattled candidate. For citizens, and every exhausted person watching the political process from afar, that [Donald] Trump once again did the wrong thing is in no way surprising. Throughout the first year of his presidency and the entirety of his campaign, Mr. Trump has shown an otherworldly ability to be on the wrong side of every significant issue." – Jared Yates Sexton

LIVING BETTER

According to a new study, drinkers aged 18 to 34 tend to choose different types of alcohol for a specific buzz. In a survey of nearly 30,000 young adults from 21 countries, 59 per cent said spirits boosted their energy and confidence, while 43 per cent associated drinking alcohol with sexiness. The researchers said the goal of the study wasn't to prove that beer makes people groggy, or that rum turns people into rageaholics, but instead, they focused on the emotional associations with alcohol that may guide drinking preferences.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

TD's Tim Hockey on losing a child plus four other stories of top executives in crisis

Take a look at the person toiling away beside you, or even the one sitting in the corner office. You might not be able to tell, but chances are that they're facing their own personal struggle at home. In the latest issue of Report on Business magazine, The Globe's Carol Toller and Tim Kiladze spoke with five executives who've faced down cancer, lost a spouse or even a child about how they not only survived, but ended up becoming better leaders. Here are their stories, in their own words. (for subscribers)

As Canadians consume 'harmful' levels of sodium, officials urge chefs to limit salt but face resistance

The federal government has been putting in place healthy eating policies in a bid to curb sugar, saturated fat and other problematic nutrients. They're now turning their attention to salt at a time when the average Canadian adult consumes 'harmful' levels of sodium each day. The Globe's national food reporter Ann Hui looks at the push and pull between chefs, lobbyists, regulators, and public health officials.

