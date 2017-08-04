Good evening and happy Friday,



This is the Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about, delivered to your inbox every weekday. If you’re reading this online, or if someone has forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. As we continue to grow the newsletter over the coming months, we’d love to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think.



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Canada’s job market runs hot as jobless rate hits nine-year low



Canada’s labour market continued its hot streak in July, with the jobless rate dropping to the lowest it’s been since before the 2008 financial crisis. The unemployment rate fell to 6.3 per cent as another 10,900 jobs were added to the market last month, according to Statistics Canada. The strong economic numbers could bolster the case for the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates again. (for subscribers)



Muslim cemetery to be built in Quebec City



Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume joined members of Quebec City’s Muslim community to announce the decision. It comes after a plan to create a cemetery near Quebec’s capital was rejected in a referendum last month. The Centre culturel islamique de Québec, which was trying to open the cemetery, received threats and a hateful package two days before the vote.



Venezuela new legislative superbody opens despite widespread criticism



Venezuela inaugurated a new assembly that will have the power to rewrite the country’s constitution and further empower President Nicolas Maduro and the United Socialist Party. The superbody was created after an election on Sunday that was largely boycotted. The move to consolidate power has been widely panned by leaders around the world and has been described as authoritarian and undemocratic.



Many in Atlantic Canada lose cellphone, Internet service in major outage



Everything from wireless to Internet and TV service was affected in the Maritimes. Service was restored in the afternoon, but not before emergency communication systems were affected and flights in the region were delayed.



MARKET WATCH



Canada’s main stock index rose Friday, boosted by higher oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.43 per cent at 15,257.97. Oil prices were pushed up by a strong U.S. jobs report that bolstered hopes for growing energy demand.



A game plan for wannabe homebuyers priced out of the market



“A variety of measures taken by government have curbed the huge year-over-year price gains seen in the past in Toronto and Vancouver. Add the rising mortgage-rate trend and you get an outlook that could mean flat or lower prices. Aspiring buyers, it’s time to start thinking about your game plan.” – Rob Carrick

WHAT’S TRENDING



It’s a long weekend, and for many Canadians that means road trips. If you’re heading somewhere but not sure how to safely fasten something to the roof of your car, we’ve got a few tips to get you started. The first? Make sure to keep the heavier cargo in the middle.



“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli has been found guilty on three of eight counts in a securities fraud trial. The 34-year-old is a former pharmaceutical company CEO who is notorious for hiking the price of a drug from $13.50 to $750 per pill.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Why can’t my bank be more like Amazon?



“What the financial services industry needs to do is look at the world through the lens of helping people make decisions instead of selling products. Fintech startups are already applying this wisdom. I hope my bank starts doing it soon.” – Amelia Young



Five summer movies walk into a bar …



“The bar is called Mise-en-Scène, and while it does not have WiFi, the Second Cup two doors up the street does, and if you sit at the right table, you can just barely pick it up. This is why, when Spider-Man: Homecoming, Dunkirk, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Wonder Woman and the aging (in blockbuster years) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 walked into the bar, I was already sitting there.” – Tabatha Southey



Compassion must guide our next steps for Haitian asylum seekers



“About 150 asylum seekers have arrived in Quebec each day for several weeks. Most are Haitians with temporary visas to the United States granted in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake, a protection President Donald Trump has threatened to end. Montreal’s shelters have filled up, so repurposing Olympic Stadium as a reception centre for refugees made good sense. This early step by the city and the province is a model of level-headed and compassionate decision-making as we navigate what comes next.” – Ratna Omidvar



LIVING BETTER



Think twice before you put that sausage on the grill this weekend. A Canada-wide study found that 20 per cent of sausages sold in grocery stores contained meats that were not listed on the label. For example, more than a quarter of the beef sausages studied contained pork. Five of the 15 turkey sausages studied contained no turkey at all – they were entirely chicken.



LONG READS FOR A LONG WEEKEND



The making of Joseph Boyden: Indigenous identity and a complicated history



Does the celebrated author of Three Day Road and The Orenda have a right to call himself Indigenous? The answer to that question is tangled and fraught, writes Eric Andrew-Gee – much like the concept of Indigenous identity in a country still grappling with the painful legacy of colonization.



What’s behind the tech industry’s toxic masculinity problem? Inside the Valley of the Bros



Allegations of sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination have been a feature of Silicon Valley for a long time. But now, many women in the high-tech capital of the world see a pivotal moment. The Globe’s California Correspondent, Tamsin McMahon, looked at the men at the heart of the problem, the women who are coming forward to change the culture and what it means for workplaces and industries.



An Encyclopedia Brown story: Bound and determined to fight for the facts in the time of Trump



What value does an encyclopedia have in the age of Google and Wikipedia? When The Globe’s Ian Brown received a gift of 10 Victorian-era encyclopedias, he was unsure of their usefulness, though intrigued by the red leather tomes. First the box of volumes went to the sunroom, then the basement, then back again to the sunroom. They even spent a couple of months in the trunk of his Toyota Camry, but he couldn’t bring himself to get rid of them. Once he opened them up, they began to make a case for themselves.



Evening Update is written by Mayaz Alam and Omair Quadri. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.



Programming note: The Evening Update will return on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Have a great weekend!

Report Typo/Error