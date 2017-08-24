Good evening,



This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. If you’re reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. As we continue to grow the newsletter over the coming months we’d love to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think.



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Ontario teachers’ union wants John A. Macdonald elementary schools renamed



The union representing elementary public school teachers in Ontario is calling on the province to rename elementary schools that are named after Canada’s first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says that the change is necessary because of Macdonald’s role as the “architect of genocide against Indigenous Peoples.”



J.D.M. Stewart, a high school teacher in Toronto, wrote a column in The Globe’s opinion section, arguing that we shouldn’t hold Sir John A. Macdonald to 2017’s values.



Mike Duffy sues Senate, government for almost $8-million



Senator Mike Duffy, the Stephen Harper-appointee who was embroiled in the Senate expenses scandal, is suing the Senate and the Attorney-General of Canada for nearly $8-million, court documents show. He was cleared of 31 criminal charges relating to his expense claims.



Amazon to cut prices at Whole Foods as acquisition closes



Amazon.com Inc. said it will cut prices at Whole Foods Market Inc. on Monday, the same day the $13.7-billion (U.S.) acquisition is set to close. The companies said in a joint statement that they’ll offer lower prices “on a selection of best-selling grocery staples across its stores,” including Whole Trade bananas, organic avocados, some apples and butter. Amazon also said it will start selling Whole Foods brand products on its website and that its Prime members will eventually become part of Whole Foods Market’s customer rewards program.



Missteps shatter Macron’s support ahead of planned labour reforms



French President Emmanuel Macron came into power with the promise of change and reform. But after three months in office the mood of voters, who made him their youngest president ever, has soured – Mr. Macron’s approval ratings are worse than his three immediate predecessors at this time in their tenures. Planned labour reforms promise to make the path forward even tougher, with organized labour gearing up to oppose Mr. Macron.



MARKET WATCH



Canada’s main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday, with a sharp jump in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. after it sold a Singapore insurer offset by a fall in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce after it reported earnings. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.09 per cent at 15,076.16. U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday as political uncertainty in Washington kept investors cautious ahead of comments on monetary policy from central bankers gathered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.13 per cent to 21,783.4, the S&P 500 lost 0.21 per cent to close at 2,438.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11 per cent to end at 6,271.33.



Strange but true: A big bank savings account with decent rates



“We are seeing an unusual number of client-friendly improvements coming from the banks in the normally dull area of chequing and savings accounts.” – Rob Carrick



WHAT’S TRENDING



The Globe and Mail leads all Canadian publications, and is third in the world, with four nominations for the Online Journalism Awards, which honour the best in digital storytelling. The Globe’s Unfounded series on sexual asssault garnered two nominations for investigative reporting and data journalism while Weigh Anchor, a look at Trans Mountain’s Kinder Morgan pipeline, received a nomination for explanatory reporting. The Globe was also nominated for the top award, General Excellence in Online Journalism, alongside The New York Times and PolitiFact.



TALKING POINTS



Canada must stop giving foreign companies a digital advantage



“The digital economy is expanding access to global markets and changing the way Canadians access content, order taxis, find accommodations and shop for goods. It has also made it possible to purchase digital goods and services over the Internet directly from suppliers located outside Canada just as easily as from domestic vendors. While this is useful for consumers, it complicates tax collection and raises competitive pressures for both domestic and foreign businesses.” – Rosalie Wyonch



Muslims have the most to lose from Barcelona



“Spain has set an example for the rest of Europe in the treatment of its Muslim population. It would be a tragedy if it forgets that now.” – Konrad Yakabuski



LIVING BETTER



From stir-fry to taco night, Emma and Lucy Waverman share 10 great meal ideas they have for leftover chicken.



LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE



How quirky Home Hardware is battling the big-box chains – and winning



As Amazon continues to swallow the retail market and legacy big-box brands such as Lowe’s and Home Depot continue to encroach on the Canadian market, Home Hardware is holding its ground. Report on Business magazine explored what the $6-billion-a-year behemoth has been doing right. (for subscribers)



Indigenous youth bridging generation gap with elders to help save cultures



A fragile relationship between Indigenous elders and youth has left dozens of cultures across the country at risk of extinction after years of colonial damage to Indigenous governance, language and ways of life. Rosa Saba talks to those who are trying to repair the relationships between young and old in Indigenous communities.



Evening Update is written by Mayaz Alam and Kristene Quan. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report Typo/Error