Evening Update newsletter: Flynn, Canadian economy, home sale prices

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI, reportedly set to testify against Trump

Donald Trump's former national security adviser has agreed to testify that the U.S. President "ordered him, directed him to make contact with the Russians." It was part of a deal in which Mr. Flynn was charged with a single count of making false statements. The President has repeatedly denied that there was collusion with the Kremlin, but this news represents an escalated threat to his presidency. Confused about the different investigations? We take an in-depth look at who's who in the many investigations into 2016's election meddling.

Economy takes a breather; rate hike seen 'sooner rather than later'

The Canadian economy took a breather from its blistering pace of earlier in the year as exports and home construction slowed while consumer spending continued to drive growth. Statistics Canada reported real gross domestic product grew at an annualized pace of 1.7 per cent in the third quarter. This slowdown has fuelled considerable speculation about how long the Bank of Canada would delay its next rate increase, after raising rates twice during the second quarter.

Statscan also reported, in a separate release, that employment surged by 80,000 jobs in November and unemployment fell to a nine-year low of 5.9 per cent. Ontario was Canada's job-gains leader, employing 44,000 more people, boosted largely by manufacturing and wholesale and resale trade. The province's unemployment rate was 5.5 per cent, its lowest since July, 2000.

Court rules Toronto-area real estate agents can publish price details

After a long battle over data privacy, a Federal Court of Appeal ruling released Friday allows Toronto-area real estate agents to publish details about home sales prices. The Toronto Real Estate Board has spent years opposing Competition Bureau moves to open more data to the public, arguing home sellers have not given approval for private sales information to be published broadly. The Competition Bureau has previously ruled TREB engaged in anti-competitive practices and argued it was stifling competition and innovation.

Supreme Court ruling protects Yukon wilderness

At 68,000 square kilometres, the size of Nova Scotia, the Peel Watershed is one of the largest intact wilderness watersheds in North America. The former Yukon government wanted to open 70 per cent of the watershed to development. On Friday, The Supreme Court of Canada quashed the Yukon government's decision to dramatically weaken a commission's plan to preserve a vast wilderness area in the Peel Watershed, handing a victory to First Nations communities in the territory. The decision makes it clear governments need to adhere in good faith to processes set up by treaties.

Canadian actress's suit against Weinstein proceeds, though lawyers can't find him

On Ontario judge ruled Friday a lawsuit brought by an Ontario actress against Harvey Weinstein can be considered served, even though lawyers can't hand it to the disgraced producer in person. The actress claims Weinstein sexually assaulted her while she had a part in a movie being filmed in Toronto nearly two decades ago.

We take an in-depth look at the Weinstein domino effect and who else has faced accusations so far.

Margaret Wente writes about how the Weinstein era will change us: "Casual informality and warmth will be replaced by stiffness, anxiety and prudishness. The world will be a slightly colder place. And that's too bad."

Oshawa GM plant reducing passenger-car production in 2018

General Motors is scaling back production of passenger cars at its Oshawa, Ont., plant in the first quarter of 2018 as North American drivers abandon their cars in favour of crossover utility vehicles. Output of the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac XTS will cease for the first three weeks of January. When production resumes, it will be on one shift instead of two through the end of March. GM Canada said in an internal company newsletter the cutback is part of a strategy to align production with market demand. (for subscribers)

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks, the greenback and Treasury yields sank on Friday after an ABC report said former national security adviser Michael Flynn was prepared to testify that Donald Trump instructed him to make contact with Russians during the presidential campaign. The sharp moves partially reversed after U.S. Senate Republicans said they had enough support to pass a tax overhaul bill later in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.65 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 24,230.7, the S&P 500 lost 5.48 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 2,642.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.39 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 6,847.59. Canada's benchmark stock index ended lower on Friday, weighed by losses among gold miners and other materials stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 28.51 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 16,038.97. It lost 0.4 per cent over the course of the week.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Gregg Zaun, the former Toronto Blue Jays catcher turned high-profile analyst, was fired for "inappropriate behaviour" in the workplace because of complaints "from multiple female employees," according to a statement from Rogers Media Inc. president Rick Brace. Sportsnet.ca reported there were no allegations of physical or sexual assault, but Brace said several women who worked at the network complained about his behaviour to management.

TALKING POINTS

Your new school curriculum: social justice for all

"Where do education theorists learn such dumb ideas? In education school, and especially in OISE (the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education), which is a highly influential hotbed of nutty social theory. The folks at OISE believe that differences in academic achievement are caused by social inequities, not differences in ability. In a just world, the education system would produce equal outcomes for all." — Margaret Wente

Trump's mental health: The questions grow

"If a politician can't unite, his best strategy is to divide. Mr. Trump works at division all day long. His lies, his insults, his shocking statements have division as a motivation. He has backers like Steve Bannon reminding him in so many words that he won in appearing unhinged to elites. Why change now, especially given that many of his core beliefs set him apart from that Eastern Seaboard crowd anyway?" — Lawrence Martin

Bill Morneau should stay

"This is not insider trading. The tax announcement on Dec. 7, 2015, had been long anticipated and was being much discussed in the news. Everyone knew it was coming – the Liberals had made it the centrepiece of their campaign and promised to implement it as one of their first acts after Parliament resumed on Dec. 3." — Globe editorial

LIVING BETTER

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone spends a lot of time travelling, but actually looks forward to the flights. He says if you want a decent meal, never order the steak, order something saucy, and always try to get on the plane tired. Mr. Stone shares more of this travel tips – including if you are planning a family vacation – and how to find the best places to eat when you arrive at your destination.

LONG READS FOR THE WEEKEND

In the midst of a personal crisis, Hawaii taught me how I want to live my life

This spring The Globe's Dave McGinn turned 40. "I was drowning in a boredom I had no one to blame for but myself," he writes. "Almost everything about my life had become dull routine. Work, kids. Work, kids. I wanted joy and courage and the challenge of trying new things. If my life was a book, I would have stopped reading." So Mr. McGinn booked a flight to Hawaii, a place that would convince him that miracles are still possible and change him forever.

We're all different. (This applies to Muslim women, too.)

Alia Youssef created The Sisters Project, a photo series of Canadian Muslim women to counter the idea that we can be painted with one brush. Instead, she wants to humanize these women and tell the diverse stories of their everyday lives. Ms. Youssef wants her audience to see these women as complex beings who were more than their religion. Dakshana Bascaramurty talks to Ms. Youssef about how a personal project turned political.

Why Mr. Reluctant Dresser should make some effort at the next holiday party

Some delight in dressing up for holiday parties and then there is the reluctant party dresser. Mr. Reluctant Dresser wants to go to the party, but wearing "fancy" clothes makes him feel uncomfortable and self-conscious. He is likely a Gen X-man, who has watched men's clothing whiplash from the billowing boxy double-breastedness of the late-Mulroney era to the preshrunk PeeWee suit and that prostate-revealing skinny jean. Ian Brown hands himself over to stylists and learns dressing to impress has its benefits, including making you feel more warmly toward others. (for subscribers)

