WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Inquiry’s remaining commissioners must resign, Indigenous families say



In a letter written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 150 First Nations leaders, activists and the family members of missing and murdered Indigenous women are calling for the resignation of the remaining commissioners appointed by the federal government to a national inquiry. The signatories say they have been left out “and, worse, deeply harmed by the inquiry’s misguided processes.” This is the third such letter, and the strongest, written by family members and their supporters to express concern with the way the inquiry is being run.



North Korea will be met with ‘fire and fury’ if threats continue: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that North Korea “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it threatened the United States again. The comments follow reports that North Korea may have successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles, passing a key threshold in becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.



No clear end in sight to Venezuela’s political crisis

The swift-moving events in Venezuela in recent days suggest a sharp escalation in the country’s political crisis. A new Constituent Assembly, elected in a vote widely believed to be fraudulent, displaced the opposition-controlled Congress from the national assembly and said it intended to stay put for two full years, rewriting the constitution. The Globe and Mail’s Latin America Bureau Chief Stephanie Nolen examines the recent turmoil in a country with the world’s highest rate of inflation, critical shortages of food and medicine, and a ballooning number of political prisoners.



Great Canadian Gaming, Brookfield chosen to run Toronto-area casinos

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. has chosen Great Canadian Gaming Corp. and Brookfield Business Partners LP to manage OLG Slots at Woodbine, OLG Slots at Ajax Downs and the Great Blue Heron Casino. Under the deal, Great Canadian Gaming would hold a 49-per-cent stake in the partnership and operate the facilities. Brookfield would also hold a 49-per-cent stake, while Clairvest Group Inc. would hold the remaining 2 per cent.



MARKET WATCH



Canada’s main stock index was flat Tuesday as resource and technology shares were down. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.01 per cent at 15,256.35. Oil prices slid as output from key OPEC producers rose despite news of lower crude shipments out of Saudi Arabia.



Why investors need to be ruthlessly pessimistic about their returns



“Dismiss from your mind any ideas you have about strong investment returns compensating for a lack of saving for retirement.” – Rob Carrick



WHAT’S TRENDING



Google has fired a male engineer at the centre of an uproar in Silicon Valley after he wrote an internal memo about anti-diversity. In the memo, James Damore asserted that there are biological causes behind gender inequality in the tech industry. “The distribution of preferences and abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and ... these differences may explain why we don’t see equal representation of women in tech and leadership,” Damore wrote in the 3,000-word document that was circulated inside the tech giant last week.



The issue of how women are treated in the male-dominated tech industry has been hotly debated for months. The Globe’s Tamsin McMahon examined the high-tech world’s toxic masculinity in a piece last month.



One opinion columnist writes that “despite how it’s been portrayed, the memo was fair and factually accurate.”



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Why Canada’s border problems will only get worse under Donald Trump



“There is a sense of resignation surrounding the influx of refugees fleeing Donald Trump’s America and seeking asylum in Canada; the feeling that the situation is the result of complex circumstances that make a solution difficult to implement. This passivity is a mistake. There is good reason to believe that the rise in illegal border crossings since Mr. Trump took office in January is going to keep growing over the course of his four-year mandate. Doing nothing is not an option.” – Globe Editorial



Gene editing is not about ‘designer babies’



“Too often, genomic advances provoke hysterical responses about the coming Gattaca-like world and the predictable headlines about an imminent race of super-babies. We saw it when in vitro fertilization was pioneered, when Dolly the sheep was cloned, when three-parent IVF was done and now with genetic editing. We need to keep our wits about us, to consider the promise of this technology as much, if not more, than the potential perils.” – André Picard



How I tried and failed to be Métis



“Instead, I have come to terms with my whiteness. I’m determined that I can love Indigenous communities, fight alongside them for their rights, feel a deep connection to the wilderness of Canada and be recharged by the waters of our north as my family has for centuries. And I can do all that without having to claim a culture that isn’t mine. I can do that by simply being myself. Because I am enough. So is Joseph Boyden, if he would only let it be so.”– Melanie Paradis



LIVING BETTER



Most people have one vegetable they dread. Beets, eggplant, broccoli and cabbage often make the list of the most-hated vegetables in the produce aisle, but their unfortunate reputation is often a result of bad cooking technique rather than their inherently bad taste. When cooked incorrectly, you can end up with vegetables that are soggy, tough, bitter and/or lack any taste. To help ensure mushy veggies don’t ruin your meal, try some of these healthy options that will make you want to serve them again and again.



LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE



‘Our river is sick’: How an oil leak in a pivotal Canadian waterway is prompting a wake-up call



For 300 years, the North and South Saskatchewan rivers were main transportation and communication routes from Eastern Canada, and played pivotal roles in Canadian history, Roy MacGregor writes. Now, a recent oil leak and its inadequate cleanup is spurring many into action.



The making of Joseph Boyden: Indigenous identity and a complicated history



Does the celebrated author of Three Day Road and The Orenda have a right to call himself Indigenous? The answer to that question is tangled and fraught, writes Eric Andrew-Gee – much like the concept of Indigenous identity in a country still grappling with the painful legacy of colonization.



