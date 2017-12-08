Evening Update Newsletter: Jerusalem, California wildfires, Markle’s Toronto house

Good evening and happy Friday,WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Globe in Jerusalem: Fears of new intifada dissipate despite violent protests

At least one person was killed and hundreds were hurt as thousands of Palestinian protesters took to the streets and clashed with Israeli troops expressing outrage at U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The one confirmed death occurred when Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian man near the Gaza border. Muslims in Indonesia, Pakistan and Malaysia used protests outside the U.S. embassies in those countries to support the Palestinians' "day of rage." One big question is whether these protests will explode into a full-blown violent uprising. But, as The Globe's Eric Reguly reports from Jerusalem, there was little sign Friday of a new intifada. (for subscribers)

Is Jerusalem Israel's capital or not? Here's a primer on a messy question and Trump's divisive answer.

Globe in Los Angeles: Trump declares emergency in California as wildfires force thousands to flee

Wildfires sweeping across Southern California are sending hundreds of thousands of residents fleeing for safety, shuttering schools and museums, closing highways and delaying filming on Hollywood productions in what has been the worst year for fires in California's history. U.S. President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency on Friday as hundreds of firefighters battled blazes near Los Angeles that have forced more than 200,000 people from their homes. The Globe's Tamsin McMahon reports from Los Angeles that officials have blamed extreme weather likely fueled by climate change for the exceptionally long and deadly fire season.

Globe in London: Tough talks still ahead as Britain, EU strike historic Brexit deal

The European Union's executive body said on Friday that enough progress had been made on key issues – financial obligations, the Irish border and the rights of EU citizens – for Brexit negotiations to move on to the future trading relationships between Britain and the EU. That's a victory for British Prime Minister Theresa May because she has been eager to talk trade so that a deal can be reached by the time Britain leaves the EU in 2019. But, as Paul Waldie reports from London, it won't be easy. (for subscribers)

UK business chiefs are now calling for a swift and comprehensive trade agreement with the European Union. (for subscribers)

Toronto police chief seeks review of force's handling of missing people investigations

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders has asked for an internal review of the way his service handles reports of missing people, saying his officers could have responded better to disappearances and deaths linked to the city's Gay Village. The force has been criticized for the way it initially handled the deaths of Alloura Wells, a transgender woman, and Tess Richey. The two deaths, combined with unsolved cases of missing gay men, have created a climate of fear in the community.

After dramatic gains, bitcoin tumbles 20 per cent in 10 hours

Bitcoin lost almost a fifth its value in 10 hours on Friday, having surged more than 40 per cent in the preceding 48 hours, sparking fears the market may be heading for a price collapse. The currency leaped to $19,500 (U.S.) on the U.S.-based GDAX on Thursday.

Wondering what Bitcoin is and how it works? Here's an explainer.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and industrial shares after investor sentiment got a boost from solid U.S. jobs data, while energy and mining stocks climbed on higher commodity prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 80.39 points or 0.5 per cent at 16,096.07. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. U.S. stocks also ended higher, buoyed by a solid payrolls report that locked in expectations for an interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week and raised optimism about economic prospects in 2018. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.68 points or 0.49 per cent, to 24,329.16, the S&P 500 gained 14.52 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 2,651.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.24 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 6,840.08. The Dow and S&P both closed at record highs.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Meghan Markle's Toronto house in the upper-middle class enclave of Seaton Village is for sale with a list price of just under $1.4-million. However, a bidding war is expected to push the final sale price hundreds of thousands of dollars higher. For years, residents knew the actress lived in the house. It wasn't a big deal until she started dating Prince Harry. Then, security and paparazzi would camp out in the lane way. It was listed late on Thursday night and has had a lot of interest, but the agent doesn't expect Markle living in it will add a 'Princess Premium' to the price.

Police say an Ottawa-area woman is facing charges for allegedly driving 60 km/h under the speed limit on Highway 401 in Eastern Ontario. Ontario Provincial Police say they received numerous calls on Wednesday night about the car travelling at 40 km/h in the fast lane with its high beams on. When police were finally able to pull the car over, the driver told officers she believed the speed limit was 50 km/h.

TALKING POINTS

How to retire: Lessons from my husband

"The last time my husband retired was in the spring. He told me he really meant it this time, and I half-believed him. All summer, he happily dug holes in the garden. Then the usual syndrome set in. I put a helpful book on his bedside table, which he aggressively ignored. Then, mercifully, he got a job offer. "It's just a two-week job," he said. Two weeks turned into four, then something else came up, and now he's booked through next summer. Both of us are giddy with relief. Retirement is the time when you can discover what you really want to do with the rest of your life. And what he really wants to do is work." — Margaret Wente

Canada's beer smuggler is our new national hero

"Despite what their respective provincial, territorial and federal governments think, Canadians think they should be able to buy any legal product anywhere in the country, and take it wherever they please.." — Andrew Potter

Sex robots provide glimpse into the future of intimacy

"Samantha's mission was not to replace women, but to offer a ways of supplementing healthy relationships – in, say, one all-too-common scenario faced in long-term relationships, she could offer a way for couples who experience a mismatch in sex drive to remain monogamous. For others, sex robots offer sexual novelty or an escapade without the risk of contracting STIs, an unwanted pregnancy or the emotional messiness that can come with casual sex. Samantha can even simulate falling asleep for those who don't want to face an empty bed by themselves." — Debra Soh

LIVING BETTER

Your guide to navigating awkward conversations on the holiday party circuit

Holiday soirées can be heartwarming, relaxing and fun, but they can also be a minefield of goofs, gaffes and flat-out faceplants and full of socially awkward conversationalists. So, just in case you find yourself cornered next to the punch bowl, David Eddie offers a guide on how to turn the situation into a win-win. If faced with a conversational narcissist, ask questions, and if faced with a slightly passive-aggressive zingmeister or questionsulter, don't attempt to zing back. Remember, they wouldn't bother trying to burst your bubble if they weren't a little impressed with you in the first place.

GLOBE GIFT GUIDE

Cheers to a well-lubricated holiday. The Globe's wine expert Beppi Crosariol examines five novel bottles, including a Cognac and a whisky, that are guaranteed to elevate any bar cart and impress the spirit enthusiast on your list.

LONG READS FOR THE WEEKEND

How one Toronto hospital is coming back to life to bring relief to five more

On Sunday, Humber River Hospital's Finch site is slated to reopen with a new name and new mandate. The building has sat vacant since last year, and will now serve as a hub for crowded hospitals that need more room for acute care. Five hospitals will staff their own wings with health-care professionals. The move is part of the provincial government's latest effort to reduce emergency wait times and keep admitted patients out of unconventional spaces such as gyms, hallway and lounges. And Kathryn Blaze Baum reports that the multimillion-dollar makeover comes during a tougher-than-usual flu season.

Saying goodbye: Kanata paper founded by 14-year-old is one casualty of Postmedia-Torstar deal

It felt like a death in the family. That's how Alex Munter describes hearing that the newspaper he founded in his parents' basement 35 years ago will print its final pages next month. The Kanata Kourier-Standard was part of the deal between Postmedia and Torstar and is one of many closing. Mr. Munter started the paper on his family's Ping-Pong table and conscripted his little brother as a "reluctant delivery boy." He eventually sold the paper and went on to other jobs, but says a community newspaper is still needed, and supports founding a potential replacement.

Evening Update is written by Jordan Chittley and David Read. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.