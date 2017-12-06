Evening Update newsletter: Jerusalem, North Korea, Bank of Canada

Good evening,

Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli capital

U.S. President Donald Trump formally announced that America would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, breaking with longstanding international policy. Leaders in the Arab world and Europe urged Mr. Trump to back down from his decision but he pressed forward, saying that it was "overdue." He also asked the U.S. State Department to take steps to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Jerusalem is a holy city to all three Abrahamic faiths, which is why Mr. Trump's unilateral decision is contentious. We've built a primer on the situation, the historical context and the potential ramifications.

Janice Stein writes in opinion that Trump's decision changes everything – and nothing: "The U.S. embassy is not moving for now and will probably not move at all before the next presidential election. Israelis will continue to avoid almost all of the old city of Jerusalem, except the Jewish Quarter, because most feel uncomfortable and, at times, unsafe there. Palestinians will continue to assert their claim to Eastern Jerusalem as their capital. When the days of rage are over, Jerusalem will look much the same as it did before they began."

Trudeau to meet with U.S.'s Tillerson on North Korea threat

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be meeting with the top American diplomat in the near future to strategize on how to deal with the threat of North Korea's nuclear arsenal. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, whose status and support by the Trump administration has been questioned recently, will be meeting with Mr. Trudeau on Dec. 19. Last week, North Korea tested its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile yet, which is capable of reaching the Eastern seaboard of North America. Canada and the United States will be hosting a summit early next year to discuss a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Bank of Canada keeps rate options open with cautious tone

The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate unchanged at 1 per cent Wednesday and said it will exercise caution about its next rate hike. "While higher interest rates will likely be required over time, [the bank] will continue to be cautious, guided by incoming data in assessing the economy's sensitivity to interest rates, the evolution of economic capacity, and the dynamics of both wage growth and inflation," the central bank said in a statement. Many economists believe economic conditions are right for a restart of rate hikes and expect the Bank of Canada to get back to increasing rates in 2018, even as early as its next announcement in January.

Where to go from #MeToo

#MeToo has been a moment of reckoning for individuals: Powerful men held accountable for sexual assault, and survivors sharing personal stories. But what about institutions? How can industries, workplaces and cultures prevent future Harvey Weinsteins from flourishing? That was that point to #AfterMeToo, a two-day symposium held Dec. 5-6 at The Globe and Mail. Experts, lawyers and activists came up with practical solutions and recommendations for the film industry, including a national body to oversee formal complaints and mandatory education.

'Their spirits are here': The Halifax Explosion's untold story of Mi'kmaw communities lost

On Dec. 6, 1917 – 100 years ago today – two ships, one chock-full of explosives, collided in Halifax killing almost 2,000 people and injuring 9,000. Across the harbour, at least 17 Indigenous families lived at Kepe-kek (which means "at the narrows" in the Mi'kmaw language) and Maskwiekati Malpek (often called Turtle Grove or Tufts Cove). Many of those people were burned, crushed or swept out to sea in the explosion, but their story has gone largely untold. Soon, notes from that fateful day will be cataloged at the Nova Scotia Archives. The papers tell of harrowing accounts of survival and suffering and shed new light on the lost community that has only ever been a footnote in history books.

Two new books examine the disaster's place in Canada's mythology.

Kevin Quigley wrote a column on the tragedy: "One hundred years later we might ask, are we safer today from an accidental explosion of dangerous chemicals? The answer is yes, but important weaknesses remain."

Montreal marks anniversary of 1989 École polytechnique shootings

Twenty-eight years ago today 14 women were killed in a massacre at École polytechnique, an engineering school in Montreal. The gunman said he was "fighting feminism." The anniversary is remembered in Canada as the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. In Montreal, bouquets were laid outside the school at a commemorative plaque and a ceremony for the 14 victims was held at Mount Royal Park. Mr. Trudeau, in Guangzhou, took part in a candle-lighting ceremony at the Canadian consulate.

Canada's main stock index closed the session slightly lower as rising bank, telecom and railway stocks were countered by a decline in energy stocks and falling shares of Hudson's Bay Co. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.03 per cent to 15,910.63. On wall Street, the S&P 500 fell for a fourth straight session as small gains in technology stocks were not enough to hold off falling energy stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.16 per cent to 24,140.91, the S&P 500 lost 0.01 per cent to 2,629.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.21 per cent to 6,776.38.

Time Magazine's Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers, the women who spoke out about pervasive sexual harassment and assault across industries and ended up sparking a social movement.

The IOC sends a strong message – but will Russia hear it?

"While it could be argued that it took far too long for the International Olympic Committee to decide to exclude Russia from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, the most important takeaway is that it eventually did make the decision. Any other outcome would have been an ethical disaster for the IOC and a complete loss of Olympic credibility." – Richard Pound

Trudeau's China setback was a self-inflicted wound

"The Prime Minister's 11th-hour reversal has cost us in terms of credibility and goodwill in Beijing. But opting out of a process for which we are not ready is not the worst possible outcome. The government should now take the time to consult Canadians and craft a more comprehensive and sophisticated China policy. Being clear about objectives, enumerating risks as well as opportunities, and cultivating the lost art of listening can help us negotiate a deal that is well worth doing." – David Mulroney

There's more to Rogers's ownership of the Blue Jays than money

"For the Rogers family, non-core assets such as the Jays and the Cogeco stake seem to resemble a child's treasured piggy bank: Cash that can be accessed if needed, but only by breaking something with sentimental value." – Andrew Willis (for subscribers)

Qantas Airlines newest route from Perth to London will be one of the longest routes in the world at just less than 15,000 kilometres and 17 hours in the sky. The daily flights, which begin this spring will be on a new Boeing 787-Dreamliner and some passengers will be part of a new clinical trial measuring how flying affects their mental state, anxiety levels, immune function, sleep patterns and recovery from jet-lag. The goal is to find ways to improve the comfort of passengers on long-haul flights.

Hamilton landowners face expropriation amid deluge of tourists

Luc Lalonde and Moyez Ladhani built their dream home in 2010 on property that overlooks one of Hamilton's best views, a cascading canopy of trees in the Spencer Gorge on the edge of the Niagara Escarpment. Their house is a short walk from two of the area's largest waterfalls and a path at the edge of their property connects the two. But over the year, a trickle of hikers has become an onslaught, with some people picnicking and leaving garbage on their property. The couple revoked public access in 2016 and now the Hamilton Conservation Authority is expropriating a piece of the land for a new trail to accommodate tourists.

