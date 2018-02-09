Evening Update newsletter: Jobs drop, Winter Olympics, Philippines cancels helicopter deal

Good evening,

Canada sees biggest jobs drop since 2009; interest rates seen holding

The 88,000 job decrease in January fell well short of economists' forecasts and shows the economy is pulling back after a robust 2017. The decrease is solidifying expectations the Bank of Canada will hold interest rates steady next month. It is the biggest decline since the financial crisis. The unemployment rate rose a 10th of a percentage point to 5.9 per cent in January.

OLYMPICS 2018

What happened on Day One

In Friday morning competition in South Korea, Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury finished first in the opening qualifying run of the men's moguls while Philippe Marquis (who is competing with a blown ACL after tearing it a few weeks ago) finished eighth and Marc-Antoine Gagnon finished 11th.

On the women's side, Andi Naude was second, Justine Dufour-Lapointe was fourth, Audrey Robichaud was 10th and Chloé-Dufour-Lapointe was 13th. After another round of qualifying, the finals will take place on Sunday for the women and Monday for the men.

In figure skating, Patrick Chan fell twice on key jumps, but still skated well enough for third in the men's short program as part of the team event. Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford turned in a strong performance to help Canada lead the team event after Day One. The team competition resumes Sunday and wraps up Monday. (Days listed are based on Korean time.)

Reigning slopestyle world champion Canadian Laurie Blouin crashed and was carried off the course on a stretcher. She is reportedly conscious and alert.

On Friday evening, ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were all smiles as they carried the Canadian flag, leading the 225-athlete delegation into the opening ceremony. Canada was one of 92 nations to enter the chilly 35,000-seat facility on a blustery night. The $134-million facility will be used four times and will then be demolished.

Nathan VanderKlippe reports from Pyeongchang that for one night in a chilly stadium it looked – and felt – to those watching that things could be different between the two Koreas. Despite hostilities and the North not even slowing its pursuit of nuclear weapons, people in the crowd felt it was a "meaningful moment" and "one step closer to peace."

John Doyle writes that the joint Korean spectacle was dazzling and not at all subtle in its symbolism, but Canada's broadcasters found new ways to comment on the obvious: "'It's cold here but these things warm the heart,' was one of the opening remarks from the CBC posse. Full marks for stating the obvious. But, stating the obvious is an integral part of TV coverage of opening ceremonies. 'Here's Latvia,' said Scott Russell as Latvia's athletes marched in. 'The Latvians love the sliding sports,' continued Russell. 'There are Canadian troops in Latvia!' said [Rosemary] Barton, going all uber-Mansbridge on us. It was that sort of TV special."

Coming up on Day Two

Day Two – coverage begins Friday evening in Canada – brings the women's 7.5-km sprint biathlon, Canada takes on Switzerland and Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) in mixed doubles, the women's 3000m long track speed skating, the first two heats of men's singles for luge, men's slopestyle qualification (featuring Mark McMorris) and in short track speed skating, the women's 500m and 3000m relay qualifying plus the men's 1500m, heats, semifinals and final. This will be Canada's first shot at a medal with four-time Olympic medalist and defending champion Charles Hamelin competing.

Here is our full guide of what happened on Day One and what is coming up for Day Two.

Supreme Court rules CBC does not have to 'unpublish' story

CBC posted a story and photo to its website identifying a 14-year-old girl who had been murdered in 2016. After a man was charged in her death, the Crown applied for a publication ban on the victim's identity. When the CBC refused to remove the story and photo, the Attorney-General sought to have the corporation convicted of criminal contempt of court. The case made its way to the Supreme Court, which ruled 9-0 that the CBC doesn't need to "unpublish" the story. Media organizations see the case as an important test of freedom of expression on the internet, while Alberta sees it as a case of a media outlet defying the rule of law.

Philippines' Duterte orders cancellation of helicopter deal with Canada

The President of the Philippines told his military commanders Friday to cancel a controversial deal to buy 16 helicopters from Canada, after the federal government ordered a review of the contract over human-rights concerns. Rodrigo Duterte said he respected Canada's position, but also lashed out against restrictions on the use of military equipment against terrorists and rebels.

Earlier this week, we reported that Canada was selling the combat utility helicopters to the Philippines air force. The government said the helicopters would be used only for disaster relief and search-and-rescue and the $300-million deal would support about 1,000 jobs in the Montreal area.

'It's like segregation': Racial tensions simmer in court in Gerald Stanley trial

Every morning, the public gallery at Gerald Stanley's murder trial arranged itself on racial lines. On one side were the mostly First Nations family and friends of the victim, Colten Boushie, a 22-year-old man from the Red Pheasant First Nation. On the other, the friends and family of Mr. Stanley, the 56-year-old farmer accused of second-degree murder whose fate is being decided by the jury as of Friday afternoon. As Joe Friesen reports from Battleford, Sask., some say this trial is not about race, and some say race lies at its heart.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks posted sharp gains on Friday, giving investors some solace after a week of huge swings that shook the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 330.44 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 24,190.90, the S&P 500 gained 38.55 points, or 1.50 per cent, to 2,619.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 97.33 points, or 1.44 per cent, to 6,874.49. But even with Friday's gains, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 5.2 per cent for the week, its biggest weekly percentage drop since January, 2016. North of the border, Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, closing at its lowest level in five months because of weakness in commodities. But it rebounded slightly as the Dow gained ground near the close. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 31.15 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 15,034.46.

Brock University already provides fellowships to cover all but $3,500 of the tuition fees for international students pursuing a doctoral degree. Starting in May, it will raise its support to cover the rest. It is part of what is likely to be a wave of such announcements as Ontario universities benefit from increased provincial funding to help recruit and support the world's most talented students. Last month, the University of Toronto announced that international students pursuing a PhD will be charged domestic tuition fees.

TALKING POINTS

Buzzed words: The wacky language of weed

"Weed, cheeba, ganja, sticky-icky, dank nugs – terms the community has appropriated from Rastafarians, West Coast hippies, rappers and Indian yogis: These are the words that would have communicated familiarity and therefore acceptance of the habit. But what do you call it now that Canada has developed a sophisticated legal medical program and is close to passing its recreational cannabis legislation? Well, from black-market producers to young workers in illegal dispensaries to the burgeoning, optimistic legal industry: We've all agreed to say cannabis." — Kate Robertson

Where's the limit for protesters, politicians in B.C's pipeline war?

"To me, that sounds like a member of Parliament countenancing, if not downright inviting, people to break the law in the name of halting this pipeline. While civil disobedience has become a form of protest tolerated in our society, most Canadians likely wouldn't be okay with elected politicians condoning this behaviour. When I spoke to [Kennedy] Stewart by phone this week, the enthusiasm he expressed in his letter toward unlawful protests was nowhere to be found." — Gary Mason

Canada had it right when it comes to Afghanistan

"We can see now, in hindsight, that the framework of Canadian policy – security, reconstruction and active diplomacy to forge stable Afghan politics, backed by regional powers – was the right one. Instead, NATO failed to see what was coming out of Pakistan until it was too late and succumbed to hubristic American strategy dominated by a Pentagon that repeatedly overestimated its capacity to change the course of the war. In its blindness, the alliance failed the many Afghans who relied on its power and promises." — Steve Coll

LIVING BETTER

A new study suggests that overdressing during exercise may have performance benefits, particularly if you are training in cold conditions for a race that may take place in warmer weather, like a spring marathon. Enduring the discomfort of a few extra layers triggers physiological adaptations that help you better handle heat.

LONG READS FOR THE WEEKEND

Finding my father at Yongpyong: a Winter Olympics journey decades in the making

Kwahn W. Kim spent two decades working as chief architect at the Yongpyong Ski Resort. After retiring, he moved with his family to Vancouver, where his work faded to the background. As Taehoon Kim writes, his dad didn't talk about it and he didn't ask. When Pyeongchang won the bid to host the Olympics, and Yongpyong Ski Resort was named one of the host sites, Mr. Kim knew he had to visit – to see the place that was one of his father's great accomplishments. But Mr. Kim would have to take the trip alone. His dad died in 2005. Now, even though Mr. Kim had never been to the Yongpyong mountains, they remind him of home. As he stands among the buildings his dad designed and built, he pictures the two of them walking the meandering paths as the snow dusts the trees and writes "I felt closer to him than I had in years."

Gerry Adams, controversial leader of Ireland's Sinn Fein, to formally resign Saturday

He's been vilified as a terrorist, hailed as a peacemaker and long considered one of the defining figures in Northern Ireland's troubled history. And now after 35 years in the limelight, Gerry Adams is stepping aside and giving up the leadership of the republican movement at a critical juncture. As Paul Waldie reports, Mr. Adams began his career serving drinks in a Belfast pub and went on to become one of the best-known politicians in Northern Ireland. Along the way he's been shot five times, had his house blown up and built Sinn Fein into a political force.

