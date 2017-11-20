Evening Update newsletter: Keystone XL, North Korea, snowy winter

Good evening,

Nebraska approves alternative route for TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline

Nebraska's Public Service Commission ruled Monday that TransCanada Corp. can build its $8-billion (U.S.) Keystone XL pipeline along a "mainline" route east of the company's preferred path. TransCanada must now assess how it will proceed with construction. The company has been trying to win approval for almost a decade. The project was turned down by then-president Barack Obama in 2015 and revived by President Donald Trump last March.

Andrew Leach examines why Alberta should commit to a Keystone XL contract.

Trump declares North Korea a state sponsor of terror, triggers sanctions

In declaring North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism, the United States can impose additional sanctions but risks inflaming tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons. President Donald Trump said the Treasury Department will announce more sanctions against North Korea Tuesday. Experts say the designation will be largely symbolic, as North Korea is already heavily sanctioned. One official expressed concern the move could backfire.

Moss Park supervised drug-use site defies city, brings in trailer

Activists running the illegal supervised drug-use site in Toronto's Moss Park have defied warnings from city officials and moved in a 10-foot-by-40-foot trailer Monday morning. The trailer will allow them to continue reversing potentially fatal opioid overdoses as cold weather sets in. One activist said city officials said the trailer would not be welcome, but the city was unlikely to kick them out. Activists say they have reversed more than 100 overdoses since launching in August.

As impeachment looms, Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe clings to power

Robert Mugabe, the world's oldest leader at 93, was expected to announce his resignation in a speech to the country Sunday night. But he made no mention of quitting, instead suggesting the coup hadn't damaged his authority. On the weekend, people rallied in the streets in support of the military takeover, and Mr. Mugabe was sacked by his own party. On Monday, that same party expressed confidence that Mr. Mugabe could be impeached within two days. However, Mr. Mugabe ignored the deadline to resign.

Loblaw launches new loyalty program in bid for more customers

Loblaw is borrowing a page from Amazon and Costco and testing a fee-based membership program to draw in more customers. The PC Insiders program is for PC Plus loyalty members who are also President's Choice Financial Mastercard holders. For $9.99 a month or $99 annually, members receive a range of perks including free shipping, free click and collect pick-up and a travel credit when booking a trip on pctravel.ca.

Canada's main stock index rose to a one-week high Monday, lifted by financial and consumer discretionary shares, which offset falling energy and mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.04 per cent to 16,004.40. On Wall Street, U.S. stock indexes all gained as shares in the tech and telecom sectors jumped. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.31 per cent to 23,430.33, the S&P 500 gained 0.13 per cent to 2,582.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.12 per cent to 6,790.71.

Chris Scott, the Weather Network's chief meteorologist, is warning Canadians should brace for a "classic Canadian winter" with plenty of snow. He says this year's La Nina weather system bears a striking resemblance to that of 2007-2008, when Toronto had its snowiest winter on record. Most of the country should expect above normal levels of precipitation and a winter that lingers. Western Canada can expect below normal temperatures, while Atlantic Canada can expect above normal temperatures. Southern Ontario and Quebec can expect mild conditions in January. Nunavut, the only region bucking the trend, can expect warmer temperatures again this winter.

Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip marked their platinum wedding anniversary Monday with a small family get-together. It was a far cry from the pomp and celebration that greeted their marriage 70 years ago.

In the spirit of the Montreal Protocol, let's get down to work saving the planet

"Not only has the Montreal Protocol led to the elimination of over 99 per cent of ozone-depleting substances (ODS), it has also, as reported by the European Environment Agency, 'avoided greenhouse-gas emissions by an amount five to six times larger than the target of the Kyoto Protocol.' That's a huge valued added benefit of the Montreal Protocol." — Brian Mulroney

Another global financial crisis looms

"First, the monetary policy party is drawing to a close. The Fed and now the Bank of England are raising rates. The combined assets of the big four central banks – Fed, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of England – will peak in December, 2018, but the rate of expansion has already started to slow. Moreover, global credit growth in aggregate is slowing. History shows that monetary tightening acts with long and variable lags. But it does act, often on stock markets." — Niall Ferguson

Trudeau's Supreme Court conundrum

"The real question, however, is whether Mr. Trudeau will be so bold or reckless (depending on your perspective) as to name an Indigenous justice who would seek to put Indigenous law on equal footing with our common and civil law traditions. That would truly revolutionize Canadian jurisprudence." — Konrad Yakabuski

A new set of guidelines was released Monday that sets out how much sleep, movement and time sitting are needed by kids ages four and under for healthy growth and development. The report, called the Canadian 24-hour Movement for Early Years, recommends 30 minutes of activity (tummy time) for children less than one and 180 minutes for those one to four. According to one doctor involved with the report, only 13 per cent of preschoolers across the country meet the new guidelines. Dave McGinn takes a deeper look at the report, which also looks at screen time.

How local radio and bingo united a Newfoundland town, then tore it apart

It wasn't long ago on Bell Island that the radio antenna that juts out from the roof of the high school was a beacon to the community. For years, the station gave air time to local voices, young and old, while attendance, grades and graduation rates increased in step with students' radio involvement. The station was a source of hope in a struggling community. But now the station is shuttered to students, infighting between radio board members has reached a fever pitch, and the conflict has polarized the community. The Globe and Mail's Atlantic reporter, Jessica Leeder, explores why things went wrong and how residents are hoping to fix it.

Killing Christopher Columbus: New York joins nationwide reckoning with monuments

Unlike in the U.S. South, the knotty question in New York City is not what to do with Confederate symbols but how to handle the numerous tributes to Columbus – in particular, the triumphal statue of him atop a pedestal in the middle of a major plaza near Central park. The first wave of tributes to Columbus – an explorer who never set foot in North America – date back to the years after the American Revolution. New York's mayor pledged to do a review of all "symbols of hate," and on Friday the first of five public meetings took place in Queens. New Yorkers, not shy about sharing their opinions, have something to say about it.

