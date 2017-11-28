Evening Update newsletter: LGBTQ apology, mortgage stress test, North Korea

Good evening,

Trudeau apologizes for Canada 'destroying' lives of LGBTQ public servants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a formal apology today in the House of Commons on behalf of the federal government and the Canadian people to LGBTQ people who were fired from their government jobs or prosecuted under unjust laws because of their sexuality. The government is also spending $145-million to compensate the thousands of employees who were forced out of the public service because of their sexuality. Funding will also go toward creating a memorial in Ottawa for victims of discrimination based on sexuality. In addition to the apology and compensation, the Liberals tabled a bill to expunge criminal convictions for same-sex acts.

How did we get to Mr. Trudeau's apology? We have a guide that traces the timeline of action.

And if you're wondering how the apology will be viewed by LGBTQ Canadians who were targeted by the legal system and the federal government, The Globe's John Ibbitson spoke to eight people who lived with that legacy to see what an apology means to them.

New mortgage stress tests could disqualify 10% of buyers: Bank of Canada

New mortgage stress tests coming in 2018 could disqualify about 10 per cent of prospective home buyers, affecting $15-billion a year in new borrowing, the Bank of Canada says. The impact of the new restrictions is expected to be concentrated in the Toronto and Vancouver areas – markets that have seen the steepest run-up in prices in recent years. The tighter rules could disqualify as many as 12 per cent of borrowers in the two cities, which account for half the value of home sales in Canada.

Alberta still on track for $10.3-billion deficit, but signs point to rising economy

A second-quarter fiscal update from provincial Finance Minister Joe Ceci predicts that Alberta's economy will grow by 4 per cent this year. The revised figure is up from the 2.6 per cent that was forecast in this year's budget. Mr. Ceci said that the province added 70,000 full-time jobs, mostly in the private sector, since the middle of 2016 but the unemployment rate has hardly moved. Experts say that population growth and the propensity of fly-in-fly-out jobs diminishes the positive growth for the province.

North Korea fires ICBM close to Japan: Pentagon

North Korea launched its first missile since mid-September today, when it fired a ballistic rocket that landed close to Japan. In its initial assessments, the Pentagon said that it was an intercontinental ballistic missile and the Japanese government said that it didn't cross over Japan. U.S. military officials were expecting a test from North Korea after the country denounced U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to label it a state sponsor of terrorism.

Seoul, the capital of South Korea, has been preparing for the nuclear threat. The Globe's Nathan VanderKlippe was in the city recently and saw that while it was ready for attack, its fortifications have diminished in comparison with the North's rise in weapons sophistication.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding not expected to bring economic boost for U.K.

Prince Harry and U.S. actress Meghan Markle will be married next May at Windsor Castle, home to Queen Elizabeth for most of the year. A specific date has not been confirmed but officials say that the couple plan to "allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations." Unlike when Prince William was married, the government will not be declaring a national holiday. Additionally, while some may have expected the Royal Wedding to bring an economic boost to the U.K., data from an Office for National Statistics study showed that economic output fell in the weeks surrounding Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, weighed by a fall in Bank of Nova Scotia shares after it agreed to buy a bank in Chile, with investors rattled after North Korea fired a ballistic missile. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.08 per cent at 16,029.64. Meanwhile, Wall Street surged to record closing highs, led by sharp gains in bank stocks boosted by progress for a tax cut bill, strong consumer confidence data and encouraging comments from President Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.09 per cent to end at 23,836.71, the S&P 500 gained 0.99 per cent to close at 2,627.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.49 per cent to finish at 6,912.36.

The Globe and Mail's Tim Kiladze looks at why Scotiabank's CEO is betting on a $2.9-billion Chilean takeover. (for subscribers)

WHAT'S TRENDING

Rappers Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar lead this year's Grammy Award nominations. The ceremony honours the best in music and the top four categories (album, song, artist and record) were dominated by hip hop and R&B, which have been traditionally overlooked genres.

TALKING POINTS

Our local newspapers didn't have to die

"What's so sad, beyond people's loss of income and vocation – and perhaps what cuts at the heart of Canada's spiritual centre – is that what happened Monday did not occur in big cities where out-of-work writers can walk enormous stretches of pavement with help-wanted signs in the window, write ad copy and communication jargon in the interim, or start a blog and hope their dot-com friend buys a banner ad. This happened in small-town Canada, where I fear a different kind of poison has leaked from the wound." — Dave Bidini

How should we deal with foreign fighters who return to Canada?

"After experiencing clusters of youth leaving to fight in Syria – or trying to do so – Montreal, Calgary and Toronto initiated their own different programs to counter and prevent radicalization, but all these and other efforts in Canada are still relatively new and fragmented. The need is much more immediate. The geo-political conditions that spawned Islamic State are not fundamentally changing, and the factors leading youth to radicalize locally persist. We should now plan better for the future and invest nationally in developing preventive and rehabilitative programming." — Lorne Dawson

Boomers' golden years are likely to lose their lustre

"Grandparent envy isn't really a thing now, but it might be soon. If current trends continue, the coming generations of seniors (I'm looking at you baby boomers and Gen Xers) are looking at some sobering financial realities in their golden years. First, they will on the whole be poorer than the generations that preceded them. And, as if that were not bad enough, it looks like they will experience widening income inequality within their own generations. It is enough to make anyone nostalgic for the good old days." — Linda Nazareth

LIVING BETTER

How should you respond when you invite people for a meal and they ask, 'What can I bring?' Chef Lucy Waverman writes that the answer depends on what kind of meal it is and how formal the setting is expected to be. The most important thing, however, is to bring yourself and your social A game.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Why turbulence is ahead for Toronto and Vancouver's housing markets

In Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, buyers have turned cautious, properties are sitting longer and looming regulations promise to make mortgages harder to get for many. Now, 2018 is shaping up to be a year of turbulence for Canada's major housing markets. We take a deeper look into the brewing storm ready to hit the country's hottest real estate markets. (for subscribers)

Double crossing: How Matty Moroun outfoxed the Canadian government

In 1979, Matty Moroun bought the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor. In the four decades since, the trucking magnate has battled governments big and small on both sides of the border to preserve his monopoly over the only major connector between the U.S. and Canada that is privately controlled. In September, the 90-year-old won. Here's how he outfoxed the Canadian government. (for subscribers)

