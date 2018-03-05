Evening Update newsletter: McArthur-linked remains; Italy’s election; Netanyahu and Trump meet

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Toronto police recover seventh set of McArthur-linked remains; release photo of new potential victim

Investigators working on the case of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur released a photo of a dead man Monday, a rare move Toronto police hope will help identify someone they believe to be another victim of the 66-year-old landscaper facing six murder charges. The photo – a headshot of a bearded middle-aged man with his eyes partially shut – was released at a news conference where the lead detective announced police had found the remains of a seventh individual linked to McArthur.

Italy's populists gain major ground in election, but the fight is far from over

More than 50-per-cent of the vote in Sunday's election in Italy went to populist parties, such as the Five Star Movement, that have been trying to crack the walls of the mainstream parties for years. Italy has become the first European Union democracy with an anti-establishment majority in parliament. The question, reports The Globe's Eric Reguly from Rome, is whether the soaring Italian populists, having sent established parties such as the ruling Democratic Party packing, can transform those votes into a durable government.

Netanyahu's Washington visit: Trump mulls trip to Israel for embassy move; Netanyahu urges unity against Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump Trump's decision for the United States to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the embassy there from Tel Aviv reversed decades of U.S. policy, aggravated Arab allies and has complicated his administration's attempt to revive long-stalled Middle East peace talks. Trump, with Israel's President Benjamin Netanyahu at his side in the Oval Office, said he was considering making what would be his second visit to Jerusalem as president. The opening of the U.S. embassy is planned for May.

Relive the best, worst and weirdest moments from this year's Academy Awards

The Shape of Water won Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards, a show that offered plenty of meme-worthy moments and questionable decision-making. The Globe presents the highs, lows, and many things that left us scratching our heads as the night unfolded.

Help The Globe monitor political ads on Facebook: During an election campaign, you can expect to see a lot of political ads. But Facebook ads, unlike traditional media, can be targeted to specific users and only be seen by certain subsets of users, making the ads almost impossible to track. The Globe and Mail wants to report on how these ads are used, but we need to see the same ads Facebook users are seeing. Here is how you can help.

MARKET WATCH

The close: TSX closes higher as market fears over U.S. tariffs ease

Canada's main stock index jumped on Monday as investor worries over U.S. threats of steel and aluminum tariffs declined. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the day up 1 per cent to 15,541.28. On Wall Street, U.S. stocks also closed the session higher as fears of a global trade war over proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum subsided and oil prices rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.37 per cent to 24,874.76, the S&P 500 gained 1.10 per cent to 2,720.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1 per cent to 7,330.71.K

WHAT'S TRENDING

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg says he will refuse to comply with a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller. He says in an interview with MSNBC that he doesn't believe he should have to hand over e-mails he exchanged with former colleagues, and he won't appear before the grand jury.

TALKING POINTS

Italy's love affair with populists continues. Uncertainty now prevails

"What is unparalleled in Monday's electoral result is the extent of the centre-left coalition's defeat, which signals that left-wing parties are set to lose ground across Europe. Such a remarkable defeat and the parallel success of populist forces are essentially linked to a widespread feeling that Italy's 'traditional' parties have failed their voters....." — Cecilia Emma Sottilotta

Global trade order suffers under chaos and stress wrought by Trump

"While we don't know for sure, Canada likely won't be excluded from President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum. But even if Canada gets off the hook, the world could be plunged headlong into a global trade war with unpredictable consequences." — Lawrence Herman

Poloz summons his inner Mark Carney, speaks out on public policy

"Former Bank of Canada governors Mark Carney and David Dodge were never shy about telling governments what they should, or shouldn't, do. That has not been Stephen Poloz's inclination in his nearly five years at the helm of the central bank. There are hints that that may be changing. Mr. Poloz and other top Bank of Canada officials have shown uncharacteristic candour in several recent speeches." — Barrie McKenna

LIVING BETTER

The federal government's latest budget proposes a new five-week "use-it-or-lose-it" incentive to encourage new fathers to take parental leave, starting in June, 2019. However, some small business owners say it presents a unique challenge in their field. "When someone goes on maternity leave, you understand it could be 12 or 18 months and you have time to search for someone and train them," says Sharon Vinderine, founder and CEO of Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) Media Inc. "But with five weeks, it's virtually impossible to find someone who is willing to take on that [short-term] role, get trained, and by the time they're trained, it's time for them to go."

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

The RCMP's thin red line: Is contract policing unsustainable?

Communities across Canada that lack their own police depend on Mounties as the cheaper option. But with forces facing heavy caseloads, staffing crunches and looming unionization, critics wonder if the tradeoff is worth it. The Globe's Matthew McClearn, Colin Freeze and Sunny Dhillon investigate.

Public art adds to a neighbourhood's palette, but at a cost

Vancouver, once a city of neon, then a city of nostalgic ornaments (the Woodward's "W," the Stanley Park's Girl in a Wetsuit), is now a city of world-worthy contemporary public art, including the giant painted silos at Ocean Concrete on Granville Island and Douglas Coupland's Digital Orca. As Vancouver has found, open-air sculptures can bring an identity to a community, even if the contribution is hard to financially measure.

