Good evening,



This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. If you’re reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. As we continue to grow the newsletter over the coming months we’d love to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think.



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Millions gaze skyward in awe at total eclipse



They came, they saw, they gazed in awe and then they left, hopefully with little eye damage. Across North America, people came out en masse to see the continent’s first total solar eclipse in 38 years. If you’re interested in what the view looked like from across the continent, we’ve created a photo gallery.



The next total eclipse will come on July 2, 2019, which will travel through the South Pacific and South America. But the real spectacle for Canadians will come on April 8, 2024. After travelling through several U.S. states, a total solar eclipse will pass through parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.



Police shoot dead main suspect in Barcelona van attack



Four days after a van rampaged through the crowded Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, police killed the suspected driver. Younes Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old, was tracked down to a rural area near Barcelona. Spanish police say that he fled the scene of the attack on foot before hijacking a vehicle and killing its driver. He was the last of 12 suspected accomplices who was still at large.



Ontario to build roads into Ring of Fire region



Ontario’s provincial government announced agreements with First Nations in the province’s north to start road construction in the Ring of Fire region. Premier Kathleen Wynne’s announcement comes after years of discussions with chiefs of the Matawa First Nations. The area is home to the material chromite, which is used to make everything from stainless steel to platinum. The deposit is valued at up to $60-billion.



MARKET WATCH



Canada’s main stock index ended flat on Monday as a jump in metal prices were neutralized by a drop in oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 0.00 per cent at 14,951.88. Falling oil prices and continuing tensions between North Korea and the United States also affected U.S. stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13 per cent to 21,703.75 and the S&P 500 gained 0.12 per cent to end at 2,428.37.



Waiting for a breakout in crude prices? Here are three charts to watch



“Oil prices are extremely important to the global economy, and Canada’s in particular, so intense daily media coverage is understandable. As a short-term asset for investing, however, the commodity price has been almost completely uninteresting, rarely venturing outside of a narrow price range between $45 and $50 (U.S.) per barrel for the past 12 months. So what would make the oil market more interesting for investors?” – Scott Barlow (for subscribers)



WHAT’S TRENDING



A Canadian judge who wore a “Make America Great Again” hat into his courtroom the day after Donald J. Trump was elected president is set to face a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday that could cost him his job. Justice Bernd Zabel’s hearing is believed to be the first of its kind.



TALKING POINTS



The Trump ship may finally be sinking



“Even evangelicals, among Mr. Trump’s most loyal advocates, are hesitating, with one mega-church pastor quitting due to a “deepening conflict in values between myself and the administration.” Meanwhile, the kleptocrat-in-chief is losing what are likely his favourite groups: the foundations that pay big money to rent out Trump properties, allowing the President to personally profit off his position in likely violation of the emoluments clause. Nine charitable organizations have cancelled galas at his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort in the past week.” – Sarah Kendzior



Mentally ill people need to be calmed down, not shot



“Mental-health calls are so frequent that many police forces now employ crisis intervention teams that include unarmed social workers, backed up by police who carry shields and tasers instead of guns. The main thing they do differently is take their time. If a man stands naked in his driveway yelling for an hour before being taken to hospital, so what? Isn’t that better than shooting him?” – André Picard



Confederate statues need context, not shouting matches



“To uproot these monuments would therefore be not just to rewrite Southern history, but to obliterate it. It would leave a vacuum that could not be filled by replacing the statues of Lee with others deemed more politically correct. To make any such substitutions would be to take an airbrush to Southern history, leaving only an inane and sanitized and therefore utterly misleading version” – Clifford Orwin



LIVING BETTER



Fear of Missing Out, or FOMO as it’s colloquially known, is something that many across the country have been feeling as they see their friends and family members enjoying the Canadian summer. Not to worry, however, as it’s easy to beat the blues associated.



LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE



Streaming wars: The escalating battle for Canadian screens



You stream. I stream. We all stream our television nowadays. And the streaming wars are here. A deep roster of streaming options is about to get deeper. What does this mean for Canada’s broadcasters, producers and viewers? The Globe’s Susan Krashinsky Robertson explored the big changes that are set to come. (for subscribers)



The Battle of Hill 70: Canada’s remarkable victory remembered



In August of 1917, Allied Forces led by the Canadian Corps fought against the German Empire in the Battle of Hill 70. For years the conflict was only familiar to the most dedicated of historians but a Governor-General David Johnston-backed project is receiving renewed interest. Earlier this year The Globe looked at the carnage and courage of the battle Canadians forgot as well as a story of heroism by Parliament Hill’s janitor, who fought in the battle. A monument to the battle will open on Tuesday just outside of Loos-en-Gohelle, France.



Evening Update is written by Mayaz Alam and Omair Quadri. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report Typo/Error