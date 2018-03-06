Evening Update newsletter: North Korea opens door to peace talks; Boushie case faces investigation

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

North Korea opens the door to denuclearization talks

Story continues below advertisement

Few could have predicted that Supreme leader Kim Jong-un would place his hard-won nuclear advances on the table. (Remember, this is the man who used his New Year's address to boast about the "nuclear button" on his office desk.) But that appears to be the case according to South Korea, which confirmed on Tuesday that Mr. Kim is willing to hold "candid" talks with the United States. President Trump – who in January hit back at Mr. Kim with a tweet about his "much bigger & more powerful" nuclear button – responded in yet another tweet: "Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea … May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!"

RCMP's handling of Colten Boushie's death to be investigated

A public interest investigation into police conduct in the shooting of Colten Boushie is under way. Mr. Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man, was fatally shot in August, 2016 on a Saskatchewan farm. Gerald Stanley, the white farmer who acknowledged holding the handgun that killed Mr. Boushie, was acquitted of second-degree murder in February in a verdict that sparked protests across the country. Mr. Boushie's family filed a complaint with the RCMP about the way in which they were treated on the night of his death. The RCMP also faced allegations of mishandling evidence on the night of Mr. Boushie's death.

Wynne takes aim at the gender wage gap

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, whose Liberals are vying for a win in the June election, unveiled legislation aimed at increasing pay transparency in the province. There is currently a 12- to 29-per-cent pay gap between men and women, depending on the workplace, Ms. Wynne said. If passed, the bill would require all publicly advertised job postings to include a salary rate or range, bar employers from asking about past compensation and prohibit reprisal against employees who do discuss or disclose compensation.

Missing and murdered inquiry wants more time

The inquiry tasked with examining why a disproportionately large number of Indigenous women are murdered or go missing is asking for two more years to fulfill its mandate. The $54-million inquiry has been besieged with problems, including a string of staffing departures, delays and complaints from survivors and Indigenous leaders. In January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his Liberals are "a long way away" from starting the inquiry from scratch or scrapping it altogether.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Police get tips in Bruce McArthur case

Tips from the public are pouring in a day after Toronto police made the rare move of releasing a photo of a dead man believed to be another victim of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur. Police said on Tuesday they've received dozens of tips, but warn that identifying the man could take weeks. McArthur, 66, faces six murder charges.

What happened to ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter?

Diplomatic outrage, brewing conspiracy theories and plenty of finger-pointing: that's the fallout after the apparent poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. British police haven't yet said what they think happened to the pair, who were found unconscious on a bench in a shopping centre on Sunday. But British politicians and media are already eyeing the Kremlin, with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson saying, "If it's as bad as it looks, it is another crime in the litany of crimes that we can lay at Russia's door." (Russia, it should be noted, has long been linked to suspicious deaths on British soil.) As The Globe's Mark MacKinnon reports, the one thing that's clear in this mysterious case is the dismal relationship between Russia and the West.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET. If you're reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. Have feedback? Let us know what you think.

Help The Globe monitor political ads on Facebook: During an election campaign, you can expect to see a lot of political ads. But Facebook ads, unlike traditional media, can be targeted to specific users and only be seen by certain subsets of users, making the ads almost impossible to track. The Globe and Mail wants to report on how these ads are used, but we need to see the same ads Facebook users are seeing. Here is how you can help.

Story continues below advertisement

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index ended little changed as gains in gold producers offset weakness in energy shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 3.91 points at 15,545.19. U.S. stocks eked out a small gain after a choppy session as investors worried about the prospects of a trade war due to mixed signals on whether U.S. President Donald Trump would follow through with proposed tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.36 points to 24,884.12, the S&P 500 gained 7.18 points to 2,728.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.30 points to 7,372.01. (for subscribers)

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

WHAT'S TRENDING

If food trends bug you, skip this news: Loblaw is introducing cricket powder to its line of PC products. The retailer says the flour is high in protein, packed with vitamins and minerals and (thankfully) has a "neutral flavour" that makes it a versatile ingredient. Fun facts about cricket powder: a single serving (2.5 tablespoons) has 90 calories, 3.5 grams of fat and is an excellent source of vitamin B12, according to the President's Choice website. Not sold yet? Consumers gave the powder a 4 out of 5 star rating.

TALKING POINTS

The amateurism at the White House is absolutely astonishing

"The White House doesn't seem to believe that U.S. trading partners will retaliate because of this smug attitude that nobody will cut off their nose to spite their face. This is very naive and shows a total lack of knowledge or understanding of history. My bet is that there is going to be retaliation and that an outright global trade war is going to occur. " — David Rosenberg

National pharmacare is possible, but it won't come easy

"The single biggest impediment to pharmacare is the unwillingness of federal, provincial and territorial governments to absorb costs and then increase taxes to pay the bill – even if the consumer comes out paying less in the long run." — André Picard

On trade, hit Trump where it hurts: the swing stats

"Send Mr. Trump a message that if he persists with his [tariffs] plan, Ottawa will target imports from Pennsylvania, from Ohio, from Wisconsin, from Florida. They are all states that are critical to his political prospects." — Lawrence Martin

LIVING BETTER

Dealing with a prickly colleague can be good for your mental health

Being around difficult people can drain your mental energy and put you in a bad mood – but there are ways of dealing with it effectively. In fact, writes workforce productivity expert Bill Howatt, there are specific steps you can take for a better outcome.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Halifax's battle of the rising sea: Will the city be ready for future floods and storms?

Halifax Harbour's surface is expected to rise by at least twice its historical rate – and potentially faster – during the coming century. Preparations for that future have barely begun. Matthew McClearn visits the front line of Halifax's war with the ocean.

Evening Update is compiled by your friendly Globe and Mail editors. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.