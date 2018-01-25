Evening Update newsletter: Kent Hehr, Patrick Brown, Davos

Good evening,

Liberals' Kent Hehr resigns from cabinet over harassment allegations

Kent Hehr has resigned as minister of sport and persons with disabilities. Mr. Hehr is facing allegations of sexual harassment that emerged as part of the growing #MeToo movement. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that the situation will be investigated. Mr. Hehr says that he will stay on in his role as a MP for Calgary Centre while the allegations are being probed. The accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct were raised on Twitter, with Alberta public servant Kristin Raworth saying that Mr. Hehr "would make you feel unsafe." Mr. Hehr did not comment on the specific allegations against him. He said however in a statement that harassment " is never acceptable."

Lori Turnbull, a Dalhousie professor, writes that "the message is clear: There is no place in Canadian politics for sex-related bullying and abuses of power."

A. H. Reaume writes that our political culture needs to change: "This is 2018. We can't continue to treat women this way. It's time to change our political culture. No young woman should have to walk away from her passion for politics because some man didn't know how to behave."

Ontario PCs to appoint interim leader in wake of Patrick Brown sexual misconduct allegations

After Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Patrick Brown resigned in the early hours of Thursday morning, the party caucus is preparing to appoint an interim leader. Mr. Brown is accused of inappropriate sexual conduct by two women who were teenagers at the time. He was forced out of his role by senior party members and now the caucus is set to meet to discuss whether an interim leader will helm the PCs into an election later this year or if a snap vote should be held to determine a permanent leader.

John Ibbitson writes that the #MeToo movement is remaking society, literally overnight: "Far more than the political sphere is affected by #MeToo. Journalism, the arts, the academy, the office, the shop floor – suddenly people who thought they were safe are watching their lives implode on Facebook and Twitter. And each time one person says j'accuse, another comes closer to finding the courage. There are a lot of men no longer sleeping well at night. Let it roll on. Let it grow."

John Doyle, The Globe's media columnist, wrote that "in the annals of Canadian politics, that was surely the most bizarre and unsettling news conference ever."

Trudeau defends decision to not seek meeting with Trump in Davos

Mr. Trudeau did not seek a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump while the two were at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos. Mr. Trudeau says he wanted to give other leaders a chance to speak with his U.S. counterpart in order to press their issues. Mr. Trump is the first U.S. President in nearly two decades to attend the forum, which draws global business elite and politicians. Mr. Trudeau also announced at Davos that Canada would be doubling its contribution to a fund that aims to educate girls in the economically developing word. He made the announcement alongside Nobel Peace Prize Winner and honorary Canadian Malala Yousafzai.

Canadian proposal to break auto deadlock in NAFTA talks has merit: Fiat Chrysler CEO

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV chief executive officer Sergio Marchionne says Canada's proposals surrounding automotive issues in the NAFTA talks are promising. "The concept embedded in the Canadian proposal is defensible," he told industry analysts on a year-end financial results conference call. "This whole notion of moving away from some of the antiquated terms that we used in NAFTA back in the nineties is a good thing." Canada is proposing changing the way North American content is counted in vehicles to include such areas as research and development and new technology that will become more commonplace as the auto industry develops self-driving vehicles.

The TSX fell Thursday as resource shares fell with lower commodity prices, and shares of financial companies also lost ground. One of the biggest drags on the index was Magna International, which fell 1.5 per cent to $72.30. The auto supplier is among companies that could be impacted by NAFTA negotiations. Other declining stocks included Rogers Communications Inc., which fell 1 per cent to $60.34, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc., down 1.2 per cent to $51.69. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 saw record highs, although much of Wall Street relinquished earlier gains after U.S. President Donald Trump said he wants a strong dollar.

The Doomsday Clock, an indicator of the world's susceptibility to annihilation, is at two minutes to midnight. This is the closest that the clock has been since the Cold War, when fear of nuclear war was at a crescendo. The timepiece was created in 1947 and is operated by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

Turkey's Afrin offensive could have dangerous consequences

"If and when the Turks take on the SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces] militia in Manbij and surrounding areas, they will be within sight of U.S. troops stationed there to help train and guide the SDF. While no American troops were present in the Afrin region, hundreds, if not more, are stationed in the lands surrounding Manbij. Two NATO allies may come face-to-face with each other if diplomatic resources are not correctly deployed." — Bessma Momani

Hold on – the Canadian labour market has not fully recovered yet

"Given the share of involuntary part-time employees, the headline unemployment rate alone is not a sufficient tool to monitor the labour market. Specifically, it does not account for discouraged workers – who have given up looking for a job. Instead, the latter phenomenon manifests itself in the declining labour-force participation rates observed since the 2008-09 recession." — Parisa Mahboubi

Want to get in on the pot stock and bitcoin frenzy? Here's how to make a sensible decision

"One of the most unfortunate patterns of investor behaviour is what we'll call the catapult effect. Money gets poured into safe investments after a market shock. As stocks rise and trendy hot sectors emerge, the tension ratchets ever higher. Suddenly – like we've see in the past few weeks – the catapult launches and money flies into the market. That's why some online brokerage firm websites have lately been the internet equivalent of Toronto's Don Valley Parkway at rush hour. Here's something to think about if you're ready to catapult some cash into weed stocks, bitcoin or what have you. While a lot of money is being made, wealth has been lost as well. Only well after an investing trend has tanked will you hear people honestly tell you – maybe – about their misadventures." — Rob Carrick

Salt acts as a flavour catalyst for many of your favourite meals. But what happens if you put too much salt on a dish? Chef Lucy Waverman shares her advice on how to fix it and more general tips on how to properly salt different types of recipes, from baked goods to soups and stews.

What happened to Poland? How Poles drifted from Europe into populist authoritarianism

In a once-progressive corner of Europe, a far-right ruling party is tightening its grip, risking the country's suspension from the EU for anti-democratic policies. The Globe's Paul Waldie looks at how Poles ended up here, and why some want to go even further.

MLSE's new CEO, Michael Friisdahl, is all substance, no style

Since taking over Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment in 2015, Friisdahl has kept an absurdly low profile. MLSE is in charge of the Toronto Raptors, Maple Leafs, Toronto FC and now the Argonauts. But who is he? Trevor Cole sat down for an interview with the man who holds Toronto's sporting hopes in his hands.

