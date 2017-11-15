Evening Update newsletter: Peacekeeping, Zimbabwe, Loblaw

Good evening,

Here are the day's top stories:

Canada offers equipment and soldiers for peacekeeping, but no decision on where to deploy them

Story continues below advertisement

Canada's peacekeeping plan will is based on a five-year commitment that includes aircraft, helicopters and a 200-soldier rapid response team. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement at a United Nations conference today but declined to say which conflict zones peacekeepers would go to. Instead, Canada and the United Nations began a discussion on when and where peacekeeping forces will deployed, something expected to last six to nine months. The announcement also included $21-million to increase the number of female peacekeepers.

What just happened in Zimbabwe? How a political crisis became a military takeover

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's future is unclear after what some are calling a "bloodless correction" of a misuse of power. Members of Zimbabwe's army have taken control of the state broadcaster and military vehicles are on the streets of Harare, the capital city. The military takeover stems from a political crisis involving the ruling ZANU-PF party and the succession plan of who will replace Mr. Mugabe, who has been either prime minister or president since 1980. Mr. Mugabe and several other political allies are in custody. The whereabouts about his wife, Grace, are unkown. She was pegged as his successor and was at the heart of the internal power struggle. The Globe and Mail's Geoffrey York is Canada's only full-time Africa correspondent. He's on the ground in Zimbabwe and will be continuing to report on this developing story on Twitter and on theglobeandmail.com.

If you're interested in learning how the situation in Zimbabwe got to this point, a story in the weekend Globe and Mail dove deeper into the underlying socioeconomic and political climate in the southern African country.

Innocent Madawo, a former journalist in Zimbabwe, gives his take on the situation: "Conventionally, when the military roll into the capital, surround all key installations, confine the leader in his home, arrest the leader's acolytes and, more poignantly, take over the state broadcaster – that is a coup. But don't suggest that to General Constantine Chiwenga and his men. They have preferred to call it a 'bloodless correction,' arguing vehemently that it's not a coup. So, what is it? The answer is a long-winded explanation. It starts with understanding President Robert Mugabe and ZANU-PF's communist-like one-party-state approach to ruling Zimbabwe with the national constitution subordinated to that of the so-called liberation party – emphasis on the liberation credentials."

Loblaw to close 22 stores, launch home delivery in Toronto, Vancouver

Loblaw Cos Ltd. said it will be closing 22 unprofitable stores across a range of its franchises as the company sees a challenging year ahead in the grocery sector. The store closures are expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter in 2018. "We are excited about our future. But given all of the headwinds, we expect 2018 will be a very difficult year," Loblaw CEO Galen G. Weston said. The retailer is also strengthening its e-commerce offerings and planning to launch home-delivery services in Toronto and Vancouver for its Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore and T&T stores in order to take on Wal-Mart and Amazon-owned Whole Foods.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Newly discovered planet has conditions similar to Earth

A second Earth? Something like it might exist just 11 light years away from us. Astronomers announced the discovery of the planet that orbits Ross 128, a small red star in the Milky Way. Researchers say that the planet could hold liquid water and other conditions that are favourable for life. It's said to be a fairly quiet and well-behaved star, meaning that it lacks flares that could potentially destroy life on the planet before it has a chance to establish itself.

Toronto, Vancouver housing markets move in drastically different directions

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 27 per cent in October year-over-year. In the Greater Vancouver Area, home sales increased by 37 per cent. The numbers come from the Canadian Real Estate Association, which also said that national home sales fell 4.3 per cent in October, year over-year. Prices fell .04 per cent compared to September. If you're interested in learning more about the national trend in housing prices, or the prices of recently sold houses in your neighbourhood, check out The Globe's House Price Data Centre.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET. If you're reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. Have feedback? Let us know what you think.

MARKET WATCH

Story continues below advertisement

Canada's main stock index hit a three-week low on Wednesday as falling oil prices pushed energy stocks lower. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.22 per cent to 15,878.48. On Wall Street, U.S. stocks took a hit as energy stocks fell, and sliding tech stocks pushed the S&P 500 down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.58 per cent to 23,273.07, the S&P 500 lost 0.55 per cent to 2,564.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.47 per cent to 6,706.21.

There are a number of exciting new changes on the Globe Investor website aimed at keeping our users better informed and improving access to important financial information. The Globe and Mail now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Take a look at this and other new additions.

NEW: We've launched a new Top Business: Evening Edition newsletter providing a summary of the biggest business headlines of the day. Sign up for it and more than a dozen other Globe newsletters here.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Come From Away is heading to the big screen. The hit Canadian musical that covers how Gander, Nfld., responded in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks is currently on Broadway and was nominated for seven Tony Awards. The Mark Gordon Company will produce and finance the adaptation while the couple that wrote the musical, Irene Sankoff and David Hein, will be writing the screenplay.

TALKING POINTS

Sexual harassment in the workplace: When the customer is not always right

"Companies may have policies on sexual assault, harassment and discrimination internally, as the law requires them to, but unless they stand behind their staff and hold their customers to the same standard, they will continue to make their staff feel like the prospect of a dollar is always more important than they are. They will continue to enable unacceptable behaviour, staying part of the problem instead of becoming part of the solution." — Alicia Elliott

Joey Votto should win the National League MVP, but he probably won't

"Were he on a better team or made more of an impression or was just a little louder, Votto would be spoken of in generational terms. Instead, he's largely perceived as a tragic waste of talent. That's inevitable in the United States, but the general apathy shouldn't extend to Votto's native country. If we take hockey out of it, he may be the finest professional team athlete Canada has ever produced." — Cathal Kelly

Northern voyage opens a new channel in diplomacy with China

"For decades, Canada's approach to the Northwest Passage has been to 'let sleeping dogs lie.' The theory is that the remaining sea-ice will protect Canada's interests by deterring ship traffic, allowing those few voyages that occur to be managed – for instance, by providing permission for research. But dragons do not sleep. It is time to engage China pro-actively on the Northwest Passage issue, to maximize common interests and strengthen mutual claims." — Michael Byers

Accurate blood pressure measurement is real core message of new guidelines

"Blood pressure is all about numbers – but we have to focus on the right ones. The new guidelines have led people to focus on how many people have the label 'hypertensive.' At the end of the day, that's meaningless. What is far more important is that individuals know their numbers, and get treated – or not – accordingly." — André Picard

LIVING BETTER

Looking to change up and improve your workout routine? Try adding traditional cardio to your exercise regime. There are major health benefits such as reduced risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, in addition to a boost to your mental health.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

A mission to find the history hidden along Canada's West Coast

As part of its journey along Canada's coastline, the C3 expedition explored the history of ecological destruction and reconciliation. On the West Coast, it travelled through coastal communities that are melding traditional knowledge with science and technology to restore and protect their territories. The Globe's Justine Hunter reports from aboard the MV Polar Prince. And if you're looking for a more visual representation of what it's like on the voyage, we photographed the last leg of the journey.

Evening Update is written by Mayaz Alam and Omair Quadri. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.