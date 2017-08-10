Good evening,

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall retiring from politics



In a YouTube address released Thursday, long-time Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall announced that he is retiring from politics. The 51-year-old has led the province since November, 2007, and was re-elected just last year. Wall said he will continue to serve as Premier until the next leader is chosen.



B.C.'s NDP government seeks input into legal challenge against Trans Mountain



B.C.’s NDP government is seeking intervenor status in a high-profile legal challenge to Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion as it looks for ways to ultimately kill the project. The announcement adds to the potential hurdles standing in the way of the project and raises the potential for a dispute with the federal and Alberta governments, which both maintain B.C. has no right to stop the pipeline project.



Trump threatens ‘trouble’ after North Korea outlines Guam missile plan



Tension between North Korea and the United States is continuing to escalate with U.S. President Donald Trump issuing a new warning over North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons and saying that perhaps his “fire and fury” remarks weren’t “tough enough.”

“The people of our country are safe. Our allies are safe. And I will tell you this: North Korea better get their act together or they’re going to be in trouble like few nations ever have been in trouble in this world,” Trump told reporters in New Jersey, where he was meeting with his national security team.



Pastor released from North Korea believed in good health, family says



Toronto pastor Hyeon Soo Lim, is believed to be healthy and “not in critical condition,” a family spokeswoman said Thursday, as the former North Korean detainee makes his way back to Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially confirmed Lim’s release, almost 24 hours after North Korea media first reported that the pastor had been freed on “sick bail.” While the PMO has said it wouldn’t comment on an active case, Trudeau has hailed his national security adviser, Daniel Jean, and Sweden, which has an embassy in Pyongyang, in helping to secure Lim’s release.



CI Financial strikes deal to buy Sentry Investments



CI Financial Corp. has struck a $780-million deal to buy Sentry Investments Corp. The acquisition will merge two of the country’s largest independent asset managers and bring CI Financial’s assets under management up to $140-billion. The combined sales force will also give the firm a competitive edge in the mutual fund industry.



MARKET WATCH



Canada’s main stock index ended at its lowest close in a month Thursday, pushed down by falling oil prices and investor caution over rising tensions with North Korea. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 0.94 per cent at 15,074.25. Oil prices dropped more than 1.5 per cent amid ongoing concerns over a global crude glut.



ETFs for an RESP? The math doesn’t work for this investor



“So, what do you do if you want to build a portfolio through regular contributions and are running up against prohibitive ETF trading commissions?” – Rob Carrick



WHAT’S TRENDING



Watching your favourite shows on Netflix Canada just got a little more expensive. The video streaming service announced Thursday that it was increasing prices for new Canadian members, which would take effect immediately, and it would do the same to existing users after notifying them by e-mail in the coming weeks. Netflix says the decision to hike prices for Canadian subscribers was an effort to bolster its content and services. Here’s how Netflix Canada subscriptions will be affected:

Basic plan (streaming on one screen at a time; standard definition video): $1 increase to $8.99 a month

Standard plan (simultaneous streaming on two screens; high-definition video): $1 increase to $10.99 a month

Premium plan (simultaneous streaming on four screens; high-definition and ultra high-definition video): $2 increase to $13.99 a month



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Trump’s great diversion: Banging the war drum

“Presidents far more honourable than Mr. Trump, who is no stranger to reckless behaviour and is bent on restoring American supremacy, have played war games to feather their political nests. It will be not in the least surprising if he ominously does the same.” – Lawrence Martin



What Canada wants from NAFTA 2.0, and how to get it



“The renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement is going to be a long journey, and it’s barely started. But so far, the Trudeau government has been making all the right moves in dealing with, and manoeuvring around, the Trump administration. Ottawa has been smart – and perhaps more importantly, it has been lucky.” – Globe Editorial



Canada’s economic growth: is this as good as it gets?



“The Canadian economy is finally performing well after two years of mediocrity. Economic growth is much more positive and widespread. Jobs are being created across much of the economy and unemployment has fallen. Canadians should enjoy this level of performance while it lasts – since there are many reasons why it won’t last.” – Glen Hodgson (for subscribers)



LIVING BETTER



As a new school year approaches, September can be one of the most stressful times of the year for parents as they turn their attention to packing lunches, rushing to morning sports practices and shuttling kids between after-school soccer games and dance classes. It can also be challenging to find the time to prepare and eat nutritious meals and snacks. But a new guide, The School Year Survival Cookbook, offers recipes that can be made weeks ahead, tips on pulling off mid-week meal prep and tricks for transforming leftovers, so you can squeeze in healthy eating while running around.



LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE



How almond prices and bee deaths sparked California’s beehive theft problem



California grows roughly 80 per cent of the world’s supply of almonds, With so many almond orchards and not enough bees to pollinate the crops, the industry attracts thousands of beekeepers from across the country each year. But as Tamsin McMahon reports, the situation has created a motive for desperate beekeepers to steal from their neighbours.



