WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Trump removes Scaramucci as communications director



10 days ago Anthony Scaramucci was named to the position of White House Communications Director by U.S. President Donald Trump. Earlier this afternoon, he was removed from his role at the request of new Chief of Staff John Kelly, who started in his role today. The past two weeks have been tumultuous for the White House with the departure of Sean Spicer, the press secretary, and Reince Priebus, the chief of staff . Mr. Scaramucci’s undoing was reportedly the profanity-laced tirade that appeared in The New Yorker magazine that attacked other presidential advisers.



City report urges Calgary to forgo Olympics bid unless conditions met



Calgary’s quest to host a second Winter Olympics suffered a setback today as a report made by city bureaucrats recommended that the city not pursue its plans unless certain conditions were met. The report cited Calgary’s financial situation and said that “it would be challenging for the city to incur additional debt with respect to the 2026 [Olympics].” Here are the conditions that need to be met:

The cost of the Games be shared by the province and the federal government

Other orders of government be responsible for security costs

Operational costs for the Games shouldn’t be borne by taxpayers

“A financial structure that accommodates the cash flow and debt level constraints of The City.”

Calgary not be required to make financial guarantees to the International Olympic Committee

U.S. activist threatens to shake up HBC board



A U.S. activist shareholder threatened to overhaul the Hudson’s Bay Co.’s board if the retailer does not sell and revamp its vast real estate assets. Land & Buildings Investment Management said it does not believe HBC has looked at all options to improve value. “If left with no other choice, we believe it will be necessary to call a special meeting of shareholders to remove board members,” founder Jonathan Litt said in a letter.



Environment Minister Glen Murray resigns from Kathleen Wynne’s cabinet



Ontario’s Environment Minister is heading to Alberta. Glen Murray is resigning his seat in the Ontario legislature and is slated to head up the Calgary-based Pembina Institute, a clean-energy think tank that has developed a reputation for its activism as well as its willingness to work with industry. Ontario’s Premier Kathleen Wynne responded by shifting Housing Minister Chris Ballard to the Environment file while Peter Milczyn was promoted to cabinet and will take over Mr. Ballard’s old file.



MARKET WATCH



Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Monday as higher bond yields boosted financial shares and miners got a lift from rising copper prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.1 per cent at 15,143.87. The Canadian dollar remained above the 80-cent (U.S.) mark, trading at 80.03 cents. Oil prices were close to two-month highs Monday after news of an OPEC meeting next week and possible U.S. sanctions against Venezuela.



Global economic recovery boosts cyclical stocks



“A rising Canadian dollar, strength in multinational industrial stocks and base metals prices combine with manufacturing data to highlight an accelerating global economy. The weight of evidence is compelling and investors should tilt their portfolios toward economically sensitive growth stocks, rather than defensive equities, for as long as the trend holds.” — Scott Barlow (for subscribers)



WHAT’S TRENDING



Sam Shepard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, has died at the age of 73 from complications related to ALS. Buried Child won the prestigious prize while two of his other plays were nominated as well.



The Toronto International Film Festival is turning to Borg/McEnroe to kick off its 42nd edition. The drama breaks down the monumental matchup between John McEnroe and Björn Borg at Wimbledon in 1980 but questions remain over why the organizers turned to tennis.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



After Saudi video, Canada has a choice to make on human rights



“The government of Justin Trudeau has played it both ways on foreign policy, speaking grandly about human rights while chasing economic opportunities with autocratic regimes. But now, with videos apparently showing Canadian-made armoured vehicles being used to crush civilian protests in Saudi Arabia, it has to make a choice. Does the government really care about human rights? Or do economic interests have priority?” — Michael Byers



In a dangerous world, the ICC needs support



“Canada, which prides itself on its role in creating the ICC, is a member of the G7, along with France, Germany and others. These countries are creating a double standard by touting the importance of the court, then underfunding its work. This will backfire. It will send a message to dictators, such as Mr. al-Bashir, that the tribunal’s strongest enthusiasts may be tempering their support. In spite of these problems, the ICC carries on admirably and with integrity. It is paying increased attention to sexual violence in conflict, for example, and to the disturbing issue of child soldiers.” — Erna Paris



Will electric cars save us? Not while coal is their main energy source



“The ultimate goal of the electric car is to reduce harmful emissions; otherwise, electric cars are a waste – they cost more and may create a graveyard of dirty batteries hard to dispose of. Yet, aside from the battery issues, the reduction of harmful emissions from the adoption of the electric car may be decades away. As we are decommissioning coal-fired power plants in the Western Hemisphere and trying to limit their expansion in developing countries, most electric cars put on the road will be running on coal for the indefinite future. To understand why, ask yourself how the electricity needed to power these electric cars will be produced.” — Luc Vallée (for subscribers)



LIVING BETTER



Why is it so hard to cut carbohydrates out of your diet? Researchers are divided but some say that it boils down to regulating your hormones, in particular insulin. “The more insulin you release, the more you crave carbs,” Dr. Robert Lustig says.



LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE



‘I miss happiness’: A Syrian’s journey from mayor in Aleppo to obscurity in Saint John



“I don’t miss the money. I miss happiness. Happiness is food for the soul,” Mohamed Sharbaji says from his new house in Saint John. In Syria, he owned his own business and was an elected official. He was a man of influence. Then, one day in 2012 men with guns showed up at his house. War stole everything he had and separated his family. The Globe’s Cathal Kelly chronicled his journey from being a mayor in Aleppo to obscurity in Saint John.



Bombardier’s Kremlin connection: the building of Prince Vladimir



In a city on the Volga River in Russia a locomotive nicknamed “Prince Vladimir” is being built. The $200-million project is using technology from Bombardier, the Canadian manufacturing giant. The other partners? A Kremlin-controlled bank that found itself on Canada’s sanctions list after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and a company led by a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A Globe investigation dove deeper into the murky partnership. (for subscribers)



