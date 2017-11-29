Evening Update newsletter: Sheilah Martin, Census 2016, suicide in the Armed Forces

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Trudeau appoints Sheilah Martin to Supreme Court of Canada

With Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin retiring, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated Sheilah Martin to Canada's top court. Justice Martin, born and raised in Montreal, is based in Alberta and is currently a judge on the Courts of Appeal of Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut. Convention dictates that when someone is nominated to replace a sitting Supreme Court Justice, that individual should represent the same region of the country as the person they are replacing. Chief Justice McLachlin is from British Columbia and is retiring on Dec. 15, before her mandated retirement age of 75 years old.

Census 2016: Canadians, including recent immigrants, are among most educated in the world

Statistics Canada's final release from the 2016 census sheds new light on how Canadians work, study and live. The data show that Canada has the highest proportion of people with a college degree among economically developed countries and that the country's labour force is dependent on well-educated immigrants, who are employed around the same rate as native-born Canadians. The figures also showed that employment rates for young Canadians and Indigenous Canadians have declined. Retail salesperson and truck driver were identified as the most common occupations but are also at a high risk of automation in the coming years. The percentage of seniors who were working past the age of 65 increased once again and now nearly 20 per cent, double the figure from 1995, say they work.

Census 2016 also found that there has been a spike in the number of Canadians cycling and taking public transit to work. The bulk of Canadians still drive to work, but that figure drops to less than 70 per cent in the country's three biggest cities, where there are the best transit options and the biggest growth in cycling

Nearly half of soldiers who killed themselves in 2016 were dealing with loved one's suicide

In 2016, 14 men in the Canadian Forces died by suicide. Six of those were dealing with the suicide of a loved one such as a friend, spouse or relative, according to a new military report. Other challenges for soldiers include failing relationships, debt and mental-health illnesses. The federal government and the Canadian Armed Forces announced a joint initiative last month that would implement a more aggressive strategy for preventing suicide among soldiers and veterans. Next month, Veterans Affairs is set to release its first report on suicides of former soldiers.

Suicide within the military community has been a long-standing problem. A Globe investigation revealed that 54 Canadian soldiers died by suicide after the war in Afghanistan.

Rogers to cut off support for Viceland TV station

Rogers Media Inc. said late Tuesday it no longer plans to fund the Viceland television channel. The channel was launched in 2016 as a joint venture between Rogers and Vice Media Canada Inc. According to many sources, ratings for Viceland were low and the station was losing money. The move by Rogers leaves the upstart channel's Canadian future in doubt, and also makes unclear the larger partnership between Rogers and Vice. The partnership between the media companies includes the Vice Canada content studio in the Liberty Village area in Toronto.

Matt Lauer, Garrison Keillor, Andrew Kreisberg fired for sexual misconduct

NBC News fired Matt Lauer, host of its flagship morning show, for "inappropriate sexual behaviour." Mr. Lauer was not the only prominent public figure to face repercussions after being accused of sexual misconduct. Garrison Keillor, a U.S. radio personality and columnist, was fired by Minnesota Public Radio after allegations of improper behaviour. Andrew Kreisberg, a show runner for several superhero-themed television shows such as The Flash and Supergirl, has been fired by Warner Bros. Television Group. Some of the shows he was the executive producer for were shot and filmed in Vancouver. Nineteen former and current employees allege sexual harassment and inappropriate touching.

We've been tracking the individuals accused of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape since Harvey Weinstein's ouster. Read the full list.

Here's John Doyle's take on Lauer's firing: "While the details surrounding Lauer's firing are unknown, the event also underlines that, in the TV news business, vast power is anchored in male figures whose behind-the-scenes ruthlessness and obnoxious behaviour is blithely tolerated. Women have come and gone from The Today Show, but Lauer was its king and, according to numerous reports over the years, malicious in his manoeuvres for control. During his years at Today, Katie Couric was his co-anchor, then Meredith Vieira, Ann Curry and finally the current co-host Savannah Guthrie. The women left, Lauer stayed."

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index dropped on Wednesday, pushed down by falling mining stocks and a pullback in technology stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.39 per cent to 15,967.72. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq dropped the most in three months as investors moved away from tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44 per cent to 23,940.54, the S&P 500 fell 0.04 per cent to 2,626.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.27 per cent to 6,824.34.

WHAT'S TRENDING

For Toronto FC, the mental game is key in tonight's tilt against the Columbus Crew, Cathal Kelly writes. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET and the game is being played in Toronto. Here's his breakdown of the scenarios: "Columbus doesn't need to win to advance to the [MLS] final. A 0-0 draw sends [tonight's] game to added extra time and, eventually, penalties. That's the only scoreline that could result in an extra period. Any other sort of draw sends Columbus through on the away-goals rule. For its part, Toronto must win to advance."

TALKING POINTS

Why Canada needs to revisit its stance on ballistic missile defence

"Canada has participated in NORAD's missile warning function for decades. Joining BMD would probably result in NORAD and the U.S. Northern Command taking responsibility for continental BMD defence. Bringing BMD into it would strengthen the binational institution that lies at the heart of the Canada-U.S. defence relationship. Our European allies and Pacific partners employ BMD. It's time for Canada to reconsider it. Even if the shield is imperfect, we need this additional insurance policy should errant missiles come our way." — Colin Robertson

Canada picks up the North Korea file

"This highly complex and dangerous situation may be the opportunity for Canada to show that it is indeed back on the global stage and reburnish its credentials as helpful fixer and bridge-builder committed to the peaceful settlement of disputes. The meeting in early 2018, co-hosted by Canada, may just be the place to start. Having long been missing in action, however, Canada will have to work hard to re-establish its credibility and expertise on North Korean issues, which is an important building block in reasserting Canada's political and security commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. It is in Canada's interest to be there." — Marius Grinius (former Canadian ambassador to South Korea)

'Clean meat' could be a major revolution for the agriculture sector

"As with plant-based foods, clean meat places a much smaller toll on the environment than conventional meat production, reducing freshwater consumption, land use, energy inputs and greenhouse gas production. Consider the fact that it takes about 23 calories to produce a calorie of beef (cows need to eat a lot of plants and consume other energy before becoming food). Clean-meat proponents expect their final product will require only three calories to produce a calorie of clean meat. This efficiency gain will arise in large part by eliminating the need to grow spines, brains and other disposable by-products. The end result will be a lighter load on the planet." — Lisa Kramer

LIVING BETTER

Successful weight loss becomes more difficult with age, and we also often lose muscle mass. So, if you're looking to stay slim as you get older, try adding weight training to your fitness regime.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

In South Sudan, mothers and their children born of rape become forgotten victims of war

South Sudan became an independent country in 2011 amid great expectations. But ever since, war continued to imperil its new citizens. With armed conflict has come violence of a different kind that has long been overlooked, despite its prevalence. One woman was given a choice: have sex with us or we will kill you. Tanya Birkbeck reports from the country's capital, Juba, on the hundreds of women who were preyed upon and the babies born of rape.

Online gambling billionaire Calvin Ayre is back! And he's all in on Bitcoin

Calvin Ayre gained vast riches and notoriety as a gambling mogul, but ended up a fugitive from U.S. law. Now he's made a big bet on bitcoin, the world's most explosive cryptocurrency. Will this adventure have a happier ending? Report on Business Magazine looks at Mr. Ayre's return and what it all means. (for subscribers)

