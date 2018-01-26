Evening Update newsletter: Shermans, Bombardier, Ontario PCs

Good evening and happy Friday,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman ruled a double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman were victims of a targeted double homicide, police confirmed at a news conference Friday. The billionaire couple were found dead in their north Toronto mansion six weeks ago. "I believe that they were targeted," homicide Detective Sergeant Susan Gomes, the lead investigator, told reporters. "We believe now, through the six weeks of work and review, that we have sufficient evidence to describe this as a double homicide investigation."

Meanwhile, generic drug company Apotex Inc. announced changes to its executive ranks in the wake of the death of Mr. Sherman, the company's co-founder and chairman. President and CEO Jeremy Desai resigned Friday and is being replaced by his predecessor, Jack Kay, a co-founder and vice-chairman of Apotex who held the role of CEO for several years prior to 2014. (For subscribers)

Top U.S. trade agency dismisses Bombardier duties

America's top trade agency has dismissed the need for punishing duties of almost 300 per cent on imports of Bombardier Inc.'s C Series airliners into the United States – a surprise vindication for the Canadian manufacturer as attention shifts to its plans to build the aircraft in Alabama. The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), a quasi-judicial federal agency that directs action by the United States against unfair trade practices, ruled Friday that U.S. giant Boeing Co. and the wider American aerospace industry were not injured or could not be injured by Bombardier C Series imports.

Vic Fedeli named interim leader of Ontario PCs after Patrick Brown's resignation

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives have a new interim leader, Vic Fedeli, who takes over a party shaken by the abrupt resignation of Patrick Brown after allegations of sexual misconduct. Mr. Fedeli, 61, was the unanimous pick of the opposition party's caucus on Friday. Many said their recommendation to the provincial party's executive was that Mr. Fedeli should lead the Tories into the next election, scheduled for June 7.

Joshua Boyle, former hostage, faces new charges and mental-health assessment

Joshua Boyle, who spent five years as a hostage in Afghanistan with his family, will undergo a psychological assessment as he faces new charges in addition to the 15 offences he was accused of this month. Mr. Boyle's lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, said a forensic psychiatrist has determined that Mr. Boyle is fit to stand trial but recommended he undergo an assessment to determine possible treatment for mental health challenges resulting from his years in captivity. Mr. Boyle will head to the Brockville Mental Health Centre for an assessment as soon as a bed is available for him.

Trump warns Davos on trade, says U.S. 'open for business'

U.S. President Donald Trump took his "America First" message to the world's elite Friday, telling a summit of business and political leaders that the United States would "no longer turn a blind eye" to what he described as unfair trade practices. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president in 18 years to address the annual conclave of the rich and powerful at the Swiss ski resort of Davos, closing the summit with a mostly upbeat speech that declared the United States "open for business."

This is the Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET.

We also have a new weekly newsletter called Amplify that will inspire and challenge our readers while highlighting the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. Amplify will have a different guest editor each week – a woman who works at The Globe – highlighting a topic of the author's choice. Sign up today.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by s hares in Bombardier, which closed up 15 per cent after it won an unexpected trade victory against U.S. plane maker Boeing Co. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 35.21 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 16,239.22. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. On Wall Street, Intel's shares surged as high as $50.15 (U.S.), their highest level since October, 2000, and closed up 10.55 per cent at $50.08 after results indicated that the chip maker's shift to higher-margin data-centre business was working. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 223.92 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 26,616.71, the S&P 500 gained 33.62 points, or 1.18 per cent, to 2,872.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 94.61 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 7,505.77. (For subscribers)

WHAT'S TRENDING

Donald and Melania Trump wanted to borrow a Van Gogh painting from a New York museum for their White House private quarters. Instead, the Guggenheim Museum's chief curator, who has been openly critical of Mr. Trump on social media, came up with a pointedly satirical counteroffer: a working solid-gold toilet made by an Italian artist. The 18-karat toilet, titled America, is Maurizio Cattelan's jab at the nation's greedier instincts. It has an estimated value of more than $1-million.

TALKING POINTS

The Doomsday Clock is now at two minutes to midnight, but it's not time to panic

"Its critics dismiss the Doomsday Clock as gimmicky and fear-mongering, but you have to admit that taking the abstract concept of mass death and realizing it as a gruesome and imminent countdown is quite genius. There's a reason the Grim Reaper carries an hourglass, after all. And the issues that the Bulletin [of the Atomic Scientists] are grappling with – quite apart from climate change – are complex, seemingly intractable, and far from the public imagination. I'd use a gimmick, too." – Elizabeth Renzetti (for subscribers)

Instead of fixating on celebs, talk to your friends about sexual misconduct

"The reality is that many of you – of us – are friends with men whose current and ongoing sexual behaviour resembles that of the famous men we are furious at. In every bar you go to this weekend, at every mall, every restaurant, every gym, every grocery store, on every social-media timeline, you will be among men who've committed sexual harassment or assault." – Carly Lewis

If we can't defend ourselves, are we truly sovereign?

"For the first time since the end of the Cold War a quarter-century ago, there are real threats that face us. The current government's complete inaction in dealing with these dangers is almost incomprehensible." – J.L. Granatstein

LIVING BETTER

The traditional first meal of the day is dying a slow death. Julie Van Rosendaal reports on how busy schedules and diminishing kitchen skills are changing how we eat our oatmeal and eggs.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Highway of riches, road to ruin: Inside the Amazon's deforestation crisis

The Globe and Mail's Latin America correspondent, Stephanie Nolen, travelled 2,000 kilometres along a dusty, dangerous highway that cuts a brutal path through Brazil's conflicting ambitions: to transform itself into an economic powerhouse and to preserve the Amazon as a bulwark against climate change.

How does one overcome grief? Discuss

Julia Samuel, a grief psychotherapist, and Cathy Rentzenbrink, an award-winning author, look at living with sadness after losing a loved one in the Globe Opinion feature Discuss.

Evening Update is written by Kristene Quan, Josh Hargreaves, David Read and Mayaz Alam.