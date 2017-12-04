Evening Update newsletter: Small-business tax changes, Trudeau in China, sockeye salmon

Good evening,

Small-business advocates lament 'appalling' lack of detail ahead of Jan. 1 tax changes

The federal government will impose new restrictions on how small-business owners can divide income among family members as of Jan. 1, even though the promised details haven't been released. Small-business owners are increasingly concerned that it is now December and details about income-sprinkling haven't been released.

Think the tax changes will only affect the wealthy? The Globe and Mail's small business editor Sarah Efron did a detailed analysis of four fictitious families at different income levels to learn the truth about the proposed tax reforms. (for subscribers)

Canada-China free trade talks uncertain, but businesses quietly told talks continue in Beijing

The fate of free-trade talks between Canada and China is now uncertain after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged from a meeting with Premier Li Keqiang Monday to announce the two countries will keep exploring whether to launch negotiations. However, companies are being told there is still hope for a deal as discussions continue. Among the points of disagreement is the Liberal government's effort to ensure that talks will include setting standards for labour and the environment, said an industry source. All Mr. Trudeau said is that Canada is holding out for a better deal. (for subscribers)

Also in China, Mr. Trudeau spoke for nearly an hour in an event to promote Canada as a tourism destination even saying "Everyone is nice in Canada." It was a supportive gesture for the micro-blogging site whose operations are a key element of China's censorship regime. The Chinese online giant holding the event promised "broadcast and reporting of the entire proceeding," when Mr. Trudeau arrived. But Chinese viewers at first saw only a delayed 36-second clip. Hours later, the entire appearance was made available.

Campbell Clark argues that to sell free trade with Beijing to Canadians, Mr. Trudeau must answer for China shock, the term used to describe the impact that the rapid rise of Chinese industry had on U.S. manufacturing jobs. (for subscribers)

Sockeye salmon recommended for listing under Species At Risk Act

Scientists have determined many populations of Fraser River sockeye salmon are in such alarming decline that they should be listed under Canada's Species at Risk Act. Researchers say factors contributing to the decline include the combined impact of commercial, recreational and traditional fishing, as well as population and rising water temperature due to climate change. The recommendation must now be taken up for consideration with the federal government. But Ottawa has a track record of failing to list commercially important fish, despite warnings from scientists.

Tory MP James Bezan accused of making 'humiliating' comments that were 'sexual in nature'

Sherry Romanado forced the House of Commons into silence Monday when she rose shortly after Question Period to make the allegations against Manitoba MP James Bezan. Ms. Romanado said that in May Mr. Bezan "publicly made inappropriate, humiliating and unwanted comments to me that were sexual in nature." Earlier Monday, Mr. Bezan rose to say he had made an inappropriate and insensitive comment, and apologized.

The Weinstein domino effect – who else is accused of sexual misconduct so far

Websites publishing Toronto home sales data quick to spring up after federal court ruling

Following Friday's court ruling, at least four comprehensive sources are now publicly providing sold prices for homes in the Greater Toronto Area – some showing sales prices for the past five years. The ruling Friday said the Toronto Real Estate Board couldn't prevent its members from widely providing data about how much homes sold for, rejecting arguments that is would breach privacy restrictions.

Irish border proposal unravels as Theresa May hits stumbling block in Brexit talks

Prime Minister Theresa may failed to clinch a deal on Monday to open talks to post-Brexit free trade with the European Union after a tentative deal with Dublin to keep EU rules in Northern Ireland angered her allies in Belfast. As Ms. May spoke with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party issued an uncompromising reiteration of its refusal to accept any "divergence" from rules on the British mainland. (for subscribers)

There was a time, not long ago, when the U.K. was undeniably cool. Now the pound is down, crime is up, and anxiety is even higher. What happened? Tom Rachman looks at a nation that has lost its way.

Rogers to hike spending on wireless network

In an exclusive interview with The Globe and Mail, Rogers CEO Joe Natale conceded that Canada's biggest carrier has lagged BCE and Telus on network spending and that has resulted in service that isn't as good. The new CEO is promising to close the investment gap. The focus on wireless networks is a reversal of the path Rogers took under its former CEO, who was fired last year. To pay for it, Mr. Natale and his management team will cut spending elsewhere. Sources say this has included a round of layoffs and cutting hard-to-sell product lines.

Telecom reporter Christine Dobby sat down with Mr. Natale for an hour-long interview on how he is hoping to hit the reset button at Rogers.

Canada's main stock index slid lower on Monday as energy stocks were hit by falling oil prices, and consumer and technology stocks declined. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 69.94 points, or 0.44 per cent to 15,969.03. On Wall Street, surging bank and retail stocks were countered by struggling tech stocks leaving mixed results for U.S. stock indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.24 per cent to 24,290.05, the S&P 500 lost 0.11 per cent to 2,639.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.05 per cent to 6,775.37.

The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the U.S. by residents from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. The action suggests the high court could uphold the latest version of the ban that Mr. Trump announced in September.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi – described by police as a brave young man who was trying to do the right thing – was shot when he tried to intervene as two men were accosting an older man in downtown Hamilton on Saturday night. Mr. Al-Hasnawi later died in hospital of his injuries. Police arrested one man in connection with the shooting Monday, but are still searching for the alleged shooter. Some witnesses criticized paramedics who responded to the shooting, saying Mr. Al-Hasnawi was clearly in distress but wasn't taken seriously.

After #MeToo, it's time for men to get uncomfortable at work

"But is sexual harassment really so mystifying? Do men who read about Weinstein raping actresses in hotel room "meetings" really tremble in fear about office water cooler talk with their female colleagues? What's one got to do with the other?

Some critics believe this new-found confusion amounts to a cop-out. Sexual-harassment codes have been on the books for decades now. These are hardly new social norms. Men who complain that workplace standards have become unreasonable lately sound out of touch or like they've got something to hide." — Zosia Bielski

For all the complaints, Torontonians have many reasons to give thanks

"If, like many Torontonians, you feel that your city has too many people, too much traffic, too many condos and not enough space to park, try going to a place that has the opposite problems. Try going to Buffalo. A visitor from Toronto who makes the two-hour trip down the Queen Elizabeth Way notices a few things right off the bat. There aren't many people on the streets. The roads are amazingly clear most of the time. No soaring condo towers block the the sun. And there is lots and lots of space for parking." (for subscribers) — Marcus Gee

The madness of King Donald Trump drowns out everything else

"One of many problems with the decline of civility is that uncivil discourse is so hard for the remaining civil people to take seriously. As a result, serious issues – such as Islamic extremism or the North Korean threat – become trivialized and civil people assume, wrongly, that it is Donald Trump we should really worry about." (for subscribers) — Niall Ferguson

For years, Ashleigh Rider avoided seeking treatment for using alcohol, crystal meth and opiates, terrified that opening up about her addiction would mean having her young daughter taken away. Now, a team including doctors, nurses, social workers and women with lived experience are proposing a solution that would be a rarity in Canada – a facility in Kingston, Ont., that would allow mothers with substance-abuse disorders to stay with their children while they recover. And, as Wency Leung reports, the concept of keeping the mothers and children together isn't based on sentimentality. Evidence suggests it can be beneficial to the women, too.

As cod makes its comeback in Newfoundland, concerns about sustainability arise

A quarter-century after the waters of Newfoundland were fished clean of cod, prompting the government to declare a moratorium that devastated the province, the mighty fish is finally making a comeback. Its timing couldn't be better as shrimp and crab stocks are faltering and the province has been hit hard by the collapse of oil prices. The government is now allowing fishermen to catch and sell more cod than since the moratorium began. But scientists who monitor fish say cod, which are still classified as "critical," are under too much pressure and increasing cod fishing now flies in the face of science.

As democracy wanes in Cambodia, China steps in

A quarter-century ago, the Western world poured people and money into Cambodia to establish an elected government, in a historically expensive United Nations operation. But over the last three months, the Cambodian government, under Prime Minister Hun Sen, has dissolved the country's official opposition party, imprisoned the man who once led it, jailed journalists and booted out foreign-aid workers. As The Globe's Asia correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe reports from Phnom Penh, China now offers a new option with the clout to displace Western money. For China, Cambodia has become "a foil to the U.S. in a proxy war of liberal versus illiberal states."

Evening Update is written by Jordan Chittley and Omair Quadri. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.