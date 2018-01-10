Evening Update newsletter: Tim Hortons protests, WTO complaints, Gregor Robertson

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Labour groups protest Tim Hortons' response to Ontario minimum wage

Story continues below advertisement

Since minimum wage rose to $14 an hour, several franchisees in Ontario have announced they're reducing employee benefits and eliminating paid breaks. They say the steps are necessary to offset added costs, but labour groups argue the company is "wildly profitable" and can afford to pay employees at the new rate without taking away previous perks. Protests were scheduled at more than a dozen locations across the province Wednesday, and come a day after a social media campaign urged patrons to take part in "No Timmies Tuesday."

Michael Farren, a research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University writes about how economic theory explains the Tim Hortons wage debate: "Many have condemned the franchise owners for putting profit before employee welfare. However, we should not be the least bit surprised: Economic theory predicts this exact result when the government mandates a wage increase."

Here's a look at the numbers behind the controversial measures that have some of the franchisees and the parent company playing the blame game.

Canada takes U.S. to WTO in massive trade complaint

In a wide-ranging complaint, the Canadian government is accusing Washington of brazenly flouting the rules of global commerce. The Canadian government is complaining to the World Trade Organization that the U.S. is breaking rules in the manner in which it prosecutes foreign countries for allegedly dumping imports bound for the U.S. The complaint lists close to 200 cases stretching back 20 years. It appears intent on making the case that the U.S. has diverged from the rules-based international order that has built up over many trade deals. (for subscribers)

Barrie McKenna writes: "By dropping the gloves in such a public way, Canada is acknowledging that playing nice with Mr. Trump on trade has failed miserably. Far from appeasing the U.S. administration, Canada is facing punishing duties on billions of dollars' worth of exports and poison-pill demands that could soon kill NAFTA." (for subscribers)

Also in trade news, the U.S. Department of Commerce has decided to impose initial duties of up to 9.93 per cent against Canadian newsprint sold south of the border. (for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson not seeking re-election

Mayor Gregor Robertson announced his decision on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, describing it as a "bittersweet choice." This will end his tenure in office, which has become increasingly overshadowed by the city's housing crisis. Mr. Robertson, a former NDP MLA and co-founder of the Happy Planet juice company, was first elected in 2008.

U.S. man accused in Kansas 'swatting' death now charged in Calgary

Just days before Christmas, Calgary police responded to a realistic 911 call where they believed a man had been shot and two others held hostage. A week earlier, an unarmed man was shot dead after a bogus emergency call about a hostage-taking prompted police to surround a house Wichita, Kan. Police have now learned that both these cases of "swatting" – were perpetrated by the same California man. Calgary police have now charged Tyler Raj Barriss, 25, of Los Angeles, with mischief and fraud.

Teen pleads guilty in Manitoba woman's fatal beating

A second teenage girl charged in the fatal beating of Serena McKay, a 19-year-old from the Sagkeeng First Nation, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The girls, who can't be named because of their ages, were charged with second-degree murder after video of the bloody attack circulated on social media. One of the girls pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month, and on Wednesday the other girl pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Winnipeg youth court. The crown indicated it will seek an adult sentence.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET. If you're reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. Have feedback? Let us know what you think.

Heads up: We have a new newsletter called Amplify. It will inspire and challenge our readers while highlighting the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. Amplify will land in your inbox every Saturday morning, with a different guest editor each week – a woman who works at The Globe – highlighting a topic of the author's choice. Sign up today.

MARKET WATCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down as two government sources said Canada is increasingly convinced the United States plans to pull out of the North American free-trade agreement. The Canadian dollar also slid to its lowest this year against the greenback as worries about the outlook for NAFTA tempered bets that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates next week. Wall Street's major stock indexes ended lower on Wednesday after a choppy trading session.

WHAT'S TRENDING

A Louisiana school board's office went on temporary lockdown after getting death threats from around the world in response to widely viewed video of a female teacher screaming while being handcuffed at a school board meeting. She was removed from the meeting Monday night, forcibly handcuffed and jailed after questioning pay policies.

TALKING POINTS

Along with bread price-fixing, Loblaw serves up baloney

"The gift card tactic seemed to work for a minute, with many people getting excited about what was essentially a bribe. But my household goes through two loaves a week. If I was being overcharged 25 cents each time – an invented number, since I haven't been given a real one – Loblaw is coming up at least $300 short." — Denise Balkissoon

Opposition scratches the Trudeau magic to find an old-school politician

"Mr. Trudeau, once portrayed as a breath of fresh air in politics, had Liberal MPs guard him from having to answer before MPs for his breaches of the Conflict of Interest Act. He dodged like a politician dodges. He ducked like a politician ducks. Of course, Mr. Trudeau is a politician, and an accomplished one too. His news conferences are regularly full of non-answers." (for subscribers) — Campbell Clark

In a White House clash of egos, Bannon never had a chance

"Since Mr. Trump has always emerged the winner from his previous broken marriages, there was never any doubt who would end out on top once his bromance with Mr. Bannon turned sour. Mr. Bannon should have realized this before he opened his trap to Mr. Wolff. But Mr. Bannon has an ego only second in size to that of his former boss's." (for subscribers) — Konrad Yakabuski

LIVING BETTER

Few exercises strike fear in the heart of the uninitiated quite like pull-ups. But Paul Landini says that is a shame because the pull-up, as with deadlifts and squats, delivers serious results. Pull-ups torch every muscle in the back and also do wonders for your arms, hands and chest. No other exercise hits as many upper-body muscles. Here are three tips to help you perfect your pull-ups and, as Mr. Landini explains, it all begins with the setup.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

China's tough new recycling standards leaving Canadian municipalities in a bind

China buys about two-thirds of North America's recyclables, but as of Jan. 1, 2018 it is requiring contamination levels can't exceed 0.5 per cent as part of a national initiative. Newspaper smeared with ketchup or plastics mixed with broken glass would be contaminated. Some cities, such as Halifax and Calgary have had to stockpile plastics. Peel Region near Toronto is spending $280,000 on a seven-month experiment to get recyclable material to a cleaner standard. However, as Frances Bula reports, British Columbia is a model of what should happen. It doesn't export plastics, has plastic-bag drop-offs and half of the cities require residents to separate paper from glass, metals from plastic.

From sky, land and water, astro-tourism brings you closer to the stars

It was the middle of the night and the cabin lights were dimmed as we flew through the Yukon sky, but not toward a destination. We pressed our noses and cameras to the glass, seeking the real star of the show, the aurora borealis. This flight was the first of its kind in North America, but half a world away there are similar trips in New Zealand. We can't fly to the moon or play among the stars yet, but we can travel to places where we can see them better. The hospitality industry recognizes this and is developing trips based on astronomical experiences. Marsha Lederman gave astro-tourism a try in both hemispheres and as she reports, the experiences were, yes, out of this world.

Evening Update is written by Jordan Chittley and SR Slobodian. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.