Evening Update newsletter: Trans Mountain, Wall Street and TSX, Olympics

Trans Mountain delays weighing on investor patience, president says

Kinder Morgan president Ian Anderson said Wednesday that he's committed to the company's $7.4-billion Trans Mountain Pipeline project, but, "investor patience is a whole different matter." The comments come as a trade row between British Columbia and Alberta heats up. The Trans Mountain project would nearly triple crude shipments on the line. However, last week the B.C. government proposed regulations that would prevent increased shipments of diluted bitumen through the province pending further study. (for subscribers)

Martha Hall Findlay writes in a column that it's time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to become a leader for all of Canada: "The federal government's job – the Prime Minister's job – is to protect and defend Canada, the prosperity of Canadians and to act in Canada's national interest. The country needs you to do so. Now, before we do our country irreparable harm."

What impact would Kinder Morgan's pipeline mean for B.C.'s coast? We followed a tanker as it threads the needle from Burnaby, B.C., to the open ocean in this interactive feature.

Wall Street, TSX finish choppy trading day lower

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session in the red on Wednesday, with tech and energy shares weighing. After a week marked by extreme volatility in the markets, investors sought to adjust to wild price swings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.7 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 24,893.07, the S&P 500 lost 13.51 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 2,681.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.90 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 7,051.98. On this side of the border, lower oil and metals prices held back energy companies and miners. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the session down 33.35 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 15,330.58.

Norovirus at Olympics has officials scrambling

Organizers are urging extreme caution as a norovirus outbreak has sequestered more than 1,000 people in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the site of the 2018 Winter Olympics. Officials are working to contain the spread of norovirus, which causes diarrhea and vomiting but doesn't require treatment. Military personnel have been brought in to take over the responsibilities that were once being handled by sick workers such as security.

Sports Columnist Cathal Kelly writes that amid an Olympic détente, Korea's Demilitarized Zone stands as a potent symbol.

Ottawa orders review of controversial helicopter deal with the Philippines

The federal government is planning on reviewing its decision to sell helicopters made in Canada to the Philippine military following criticism from arms control and human rights advocates. The deal to sell 16 helicopters for $300-million to the Philippine air force is being called into question because of human rights concerns stemming from extrajudicial killings under President Rodrigo Duterte, with whom Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broached concerns last year. The Philippine military said that the helicopters would be used for "internal security operations."

OLYMPICS 2018

In Winter Olympics sledding sports such as luge, bobsleigh and skeleton, the mental aspects of a race can be just as important as the physical. Ahead of the big event, athletes lean on mental visualization training to prepare. We take you inside their routine in vivid detail with this interactive feature.

WHAT'S TRENDING

An Ontario woman is suing her former common-law partner for half of his $6-million lottery win after he allegedly denied that they had won the prize before claiming the winnings for himself.

TALKING POINTS

Our earthly economy is now extraterrestrial

"SpaceX is now at the centre of a larger technological revolution that includes reusable rockets, the miniaturization of satellites, space-based broadband and other new applications. Just as importantly, the company is leading the commercialization of space: Falcon Heavy is not only the most powerful rocket in existence, it will soon extend the economy into space." — Michael Byers

Alberta banning B.C. wine: The sour grapes look bad on Canada

"The absence of the adult referee in the form of the federal government asserting its jurisdiction is among the least excusable non-actions in the whole saga. Alberta should stand down on banning B.C. wine. And the federal government must enforce its federal power and take action – be the adult in the room. Canada's reputation as a reliable, attractive place to invest is already compromised and could be irreparably damaged." — Karen Graham

Before we sell Aecon to China, Canada's national security must come first

"For the government to choose not do full national security review of the Aecon takeover would be astonishing. To fail to do so would make a mockery of its own rules. The Aecon takeover checks almost all the boxes of the ministerial guidelines for national security review, especially concern over 'the potential impact of the investment on the security of Canada's critical infrastructure.'" — Welsey Wark

LIVING BETTER

If your family loves travelling but can't afford to do it during peak seasons, how should you approach taking your kids out of school to travel? Heather Greenwood Davis shares advice she's learned along the way to create a successful experience for parents, kids and teachers. One tip: Consider what lesson you're teaching your kids about the value of education.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

All dressed up or somewhere to go: The modern choices of a Mexican quinceañera

The celebration of a girl's 15th birthday is among the most cherished, and costly, cultural traditions in Mexico. But as with many things in this country, it's changing quickly. The Globe's Stephanie Nolen reports from Mexico City on how the quinceañera is evolving.

In midst of Korean War, Canadian soldiers found relief on a makeshift hockey rink

Canadian soldiers at war in Korea in the early 1950s suited up and faced off on a river within earshot – and likely within range – of Chinese artillery. The games played on the makeshift rink were the beginning of a long legacy of Canadians and hockey in South Korea. Players born in Canada with South Korean passports will play for the Korean men's and women's teams and both squads are led by a Canadian behind the bench. The Globe's Nathan VanderKlippe reports on the legacy of hockey and the Korean War.

Evening Update is written by Mayaz Alam and Terry Weber.