Evening Update newsletter: Trans Mountain pipeline, Erin Weir, Olympic doping

Good evening,

Alberta suspends electricity talks with B.C. over pipeline fight

Alberta is cutting off talks on purchasing electricity from B.C. as it retailiates over a move to block Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said B.C. could stand to lose as much as $500-million a year should electricity discussions fall apart. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, is coming down on the side of Alberta, saying the federally-approved project will be built. "Look, we're in a federation," he told CBC's Edmonton AM radio show Thursday. "One of the things to remember is we have a federal government to look out for the national interest above various disagreements within the provinces. And we did exactly that on the Trans Mountain pipeline," the Prime Minister said. "We're going to get that pipeline built."

Here's Gary Mason's take on the pipeline war: "Politics, nothing more, has incited the latest furor around the Trans Mountain pipeline. The fallout from the actions taken by the B.C. government this week could reverberate in this country for years to come. The implications for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and B.C. Premier John Horgan can't possibly be overstated."

NDP says MP Erin Weir to be investigated after harassment complaint

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has suspended Erin Weir from his duties in caucus and launched an investigation following an unspecified harassment allegation about the Saskatchewan MP's behaviour. Mr. Singh said an e-mail was sent to members of the NDP caucus 36 hours earlier that contained an allegation that Mr. Weir "engaged in harassing behaviour" towards female NDP staff members. Mr. Singh said nothing that he's read suggested the allegations are sexual in nature. In an e-mail to The Globe, Mr. Weir said he did not know what was being alleged about him. "I am confident that I have not harassed anyone and welcome a prompt investigation to clear my name. I look forward to continuing to represent the people of Regina-Lewvan as a member of the NDP caucus," he wrote.

Aphria looks to unload assets in retreat from U.S. cannabis market

Canadian medical marijuana company Aphria Inc. is looking to pull out of the U.S. market in order to fall in line with a new listings policy set by the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Leamington, Ont.-based producer plans to divest its stake in an Arizona-based marijuana producer, and earlier in the week put part of its stake in a cannabis grower in Florida on the block. The move by Aphria makes the company more attractive for a possible merger or acquisition in a sector that has seen rapid consolidation recently. (For subscribers)

Trump will clear way for publication of Republican memo: officials

U.S. President Donald Trump will clear the way for the publication of a controversial Republican-authored memo, White House officials said, despite objections from the FBI. The memo, prepared by Republicans on the House intelligence committee, is said to allege FBI misconduct in its investigation of potential ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign. Trump's own Justice Department and Democrats have furiously lobbied the President to stop the release, saying it could harm national security and mislead the public.

Olympic doping bans overturned for 28 Russian athletes

Twenty-eight Russian athletes have had their Olympic doping bans overturned and their results from the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi reinstated after their appeals were upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) – sport's highest tribunal – on Thursday. CAS said in a statement that it had found insufficient evidence during last week's hearing in Geneva that the 28, banned by the International Olympics Committee (IOC), were guilty of anti-doping violations in Sochi. It's still not clear yet whether any of the 28 athletes will be able to compete in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which being Feb. 9.

Here's Cathal Kelly's take on the IOC bungling the Russian doping case: "If someone is to blame for the way it ends, it is the IOC itself. It erred in many ways, but none more so than deciding to go after individuals instead of the institutions that were ultimately responsible. Given the opportunity to ban Russia outright – bypassing the CAS altogether – the IOC went for a neither/nor solution. Neither a flag nor an anthem."

Canada's main stock index took a hit, closing at a 15-week low on Thursday as investors were cautious and cannabis producers led a selloff. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.57 per cent to 15,860.92. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended lower due to rising bond yields and falling technology stocks ahead of earnings from Apple, Alphabet and Amazon. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.14 per cent to 26,186.71, the S&P 500 lost 0.06 per cent to 2,821.98 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.35 per cent to 7,385.86.

Beginning June 20, you'll be able to fly domestically with WestJet's ultra-low-cost carrier, Swoop. The airline announced the takeoff date on Thursday and that fares will range from $39 to $99. But while Swoop's fares are at rock-bottom prices, you'll have to pay up for other things, including fees for carry-on bags and other baggage that in some cases exceed the costs of the fares.

Even after death, Canada denies Tina Fontaine dignity

"Death hasn't brought Tina any more respect. Criminal trials can be a nauseatingly detailed process, made more so by the stultifying language and procedural details that define them. It's too easy for journalists, lawyers and court staff to forget that it isn't just bodies, or profiles, they're dealing with, but real people who are still loved." – Denise Balkissoon

Grocers must focus on consumer trust, not deniability

"We can only imagine that when one oligopoly serves another, the temptation can be overwhelming – and some unfortunate decisions appear to have been made as a result. Even though these cases are challenging to uncover, we have seen such incidents in the past. This time, however, the [Competition] Bureau alleges that the scheme was double-layered. Both manufacturing and retailing were heavily involved, with co-ordinated price strategies to manage margins and increase profits. This is extraordinarily disturbing. Based on what we know now, Canadians have every right to speculate about how other sections of the grocery store might also be affected by this type of collusion." – Sylvain Charlebois

Why the CRTC should reject FairPlay's dangerous website-blocking plan

"The limitations of blocking technologies, which can often lead to overblocking of lawful content, raises immediate red flags about whether site blocking would be consistent with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. For example, when Telus restricted access to a pro-union website in 2005, it simultaneously blocked access to an additional 766 websites hosted by the same computer server. Given the implications for freedom of expression, an immediate legal challenge would be a certainty." – Michael Geist

What are your chances of developing Alzheimer's? Researchers in Japan and Australia say they've made progress in developing a blood test that in the future could help doctors detect whether patients will get Alzheimer's disease. In the study published in the journal Nature, scientists said the test, which can detect a toxic protein – amyloid beta – that is linked to Alzheimer's, was more than 90 per cent accurate in research involving 370 people. Currently, doctors use brain scans or a spinal tap to try and see whether patients have a build-up of amyloid beta in the brain; however, both tests are invasive and may only show results when the disease has already started to progress.

For patients fighting cancer, PTSD is one more battle

In the so-called war on cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is the collateral damage that blindsides patients and oncologists because of a lack of awareness of the disorder in cancer care. But new research shows that at least 20 per cent of cancer patients develop PTSD within six months of diagnosis – a rate similar to that of combat veterans. The risk increases to more than 30 per cent in patients with cancers such as acute leukemia. The Globe's Adriana Barton looks at what researchers are doing to reduce the risk of cancer-related anxiety and PTSD.

Evening Update is written by Kristene Quan and Omair Quadri.