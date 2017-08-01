Good evening,



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Trudeau cites ‘regret’ over Brazeau comments in Rolling Stone



After being heavily criticized by Indigenous advocates for comments that some say perpetuate negative stereotypes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he regrets “the choice of language,” that he made. In 2012, Mr. Trudeau fought Senator Patrick Brazeau, an Algonquin from the Kitigan Zibi First Nation, in a charity boxing match. In the Rolling Stone interview Mr. Trudeau said he wanted to box “someone who would be a good foil,” and that it was “the right kind of narrative.”



Arsenault, Barton, Chang and Hanomansing new hosts of CBC’s The National



CBC’s flagship program has new hosts. The current affairs program is moving to a team-based approach after long-time anchor Peter Mansbridge stepped down on Canada Day. Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton, Andrew Chang and Ian Hanomansing will collaborate and the show plans to go live in all of Canada’s time zones.



Air Canada, WestJet soar on strong earnings



Strong passenger growth fuelled solid second-quarter earnings for Air Canada and WestJet. Passenger revenue for Air Canada increased by $374-million, hitting $3.5-billion. WestJet’s total revenue jumped to more than $1-billion. “On June 29 we served close to 167,000 customers, setting an all-time record, which we expect to surpass during the upcoming August long weekend,” Air Canada president and CEO Calin Rovinescu said.



Inquiry to examine oversight, procedures that allowed Wettlaufer to murder patients



Justice Eileen Gillese has been appointed to lead an inquiry into Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the ex-nurse who was sentenced to life for murdering eight Ontario seniors. The public probe will delve deeper into what enabled Ms. Wettlaufer to murder, attempt to murder and assault patients at the nursing home she worked at without anyone noticing.



MARKET WATCH



Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by strong earnings from Air Canada and Shopify Inc. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.38 per cent at 15,502.10. Oil prices dropped from a two-month high as OPEC production rose in July despite promises to cut output.



Soaring loonie killing your U.S. returns? Read this



“You did not make a mistake by holding unhedged exposure to U.S. markets. The underperformance of non-hedged stocks and funds stings, but it’s just a passing setback that does not require you to make changes in your portfolio.” – Rob Carrick (for subscribers)



WHAT’S TRENDING



Canada’s food culture is rich and varied. And now, Syrian newcomers are adding a new layer with culinary delights from Aleppo and Damascus. A couple of new Toronto businesses – Borea Box and Soufie’s cafe – are bringing parts of Syrian culture to Canadian society – and stomachs.



“I couldn’t help but wonder when the workplace transitioned into a playground,” Vickie Fagan writes. An interview with a digital-marketing company had her feeling left out of the proverbial sandbox. The millennial workplace that she walked into can only be described as a “daycare for hyperactive adults.”



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



With the Mooch gone, rationalism finally has a chance



“In the scatter-shot, morally bankrupt Trump world, there will now be, for the first time, a chain of command. Things should get better not only because the bar is so low they can’t get much worse, but because adolescence has been derailed.” – Lawrence Martin



In Venezuela, an unprecedented economic collapse



“The Maduro government’s all-out attack on liberty and democracy is deservedly attracting greater international attention. The Organization of American States and the European Union have issued scathing reports, and the U.S. recently announced new sanctions. But Venezuela’s problems are not just political. Addressing the unprecedented economic catastrophe that the government has caused will also require the concerted support of the international community.” – Ricardo Hausmann



Minimum wages: The small-town view



“A lot of well-meaning people argue that businesses that can’t afford to pay a decent living wage shouldn’t be in business at all. There’s an intuitive appeal to that. But then I look around my small town, where so many local business owners – including the organic farms that sell us such tasty, wholesome, righteous food – are barely scraping by. They all want to reduce poverty and inequality. But raising the minimum wage won’t do that. It will only make their lives that much more precarious.” — Margaret Wente



LIVING BETTER



Lack of sleep is something many Canadians can relate to. For one woman, the search for a solution to her insomnia took six months. She shares her frustration through the countless tests, possible treatments and ultimately, what helped her get a good night’s rest.



LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE



Into the shadow: What you need to know about the total solar eclipse that’s coming to North America



A total eclipse of the sun is said to be one of life’s genuine experiences. On Aug. 21, North Americans will be able to see it for themselves. The Globe’s science reporter Ivan Semeniuk broke down everything you need to know about the solar eclipse from why it’s happening to where you need to be to see it.



A struggle over U.S. history in Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy



From Langevin to Cornwallis, statues and monuments of historical figures with controversial legacies have been in the spotlight in Canada. South of the border the debate is being mirrored as places begin examining what to do with monuments honouring Confederate leaders. The Globe’s U.S. Correspondent Joanna Slater looked at how the debate is putting the legacy of slavery and the Civil War front and centre.



