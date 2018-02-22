Evening Update newsletter: Trudeau in India, Ontario PC leadership race, Arthur Black

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Trudeau says Sikh extremist should not have been invited to reception

Story continues below advertisement

Jaspal Atwal, who was convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister in 1986, shouldn't have been invited to receptions held in Delhi, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday. Mr. Trudeau's office said the invitation was a mistake and was rescinded as soon as it was discovered. But the error wasn't caught until after Mr. Atwal had attended a reception Tuesday evening and posed for photos with both Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi.

John Ibbitson writes that Mr. Trudeau's love of the spotlight turned against him in a disastrous India trip: "The huge Indo-Canadian diaspora – 1.4 million people, representing 4 per cent of our country's population – further binds the two countries and opens fresh opportunities for tighter trading and cultural ties. Unfortunately, as former prime minister Stephen Harper discovered to his sorrow almost a decade ago, most of the potential exists only in theory. The Indians are understandably indifferent to a small, cold country on the northern fringe of the Western hemisphere that has neither the ability nor the desire to influence events in South Asia."

Caroline Mulroney urges Patrick Brown to quit Ontario PC leadership race

Caroline Mulroney, who is vying for the job of party leader, said on Thursday that the race isn't the place for Patrick Brown to clear his name and she called for the three other candidates to back her call for Mr. Brown to step down. On Wednesday, the PC party executive decided Mr. Brown could run in the race he triggered three weeks ago with an abrupt resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations. The new leader will be selected on March 10.

Adam Radwanski writes that with Mr. Brown now in, the stakes in the leadership race have soared: "It's doubtful even Mr. Brown has really considered what his renewed leadership would look like. For anyone who pauses to do so, the notion that the Tories could return to some semblance of normalcy – let alone pick up where Mr. Brown left off in presenting a moderate and low-risk alternative to the governing Liberals – is absurd."

OLYMPICS 2018

The United States defeated Canada in an Olympic gold medal game for the first time since the Nagano Games in 1998, winning on the sixth shot of a shootout. After regulation, the two arch-rivals were tied 2-2 and neither team managed to score during the 20-minute overtime period. During and shortly after the medal ceremony, no one could make Jocelyne Larocque wear her silver medal. But, as Grant Robertson writes, an official finally ordered her to wear it.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Cathal Kelly writes it's a shame Canada lost, but there's no shame in it: "But each of us loses. It is the most familiar thing to us non-super humans about an Olympics – watching other people experience in large, public ways what each of us go through in small, private ones. It's the great Olympic leveller."

Canada's male curlers lost their semi-final match to the U.S. 5-3 and will play for bronze against Switzerland Friday. The Americans will play Sweden for gold. This is the first time since the sport was reintroduced in 1998 that the Canadians haven't played in the gold medal game and have won three consecutive golds.

Kim Boutin captured her third medal of the Games, winning a silver in the 1,000-metre short-track speed skating. She claimed bronze in the 500 and 1,500-metre races. Also in short-track, the Canadian men won bronze in the 5,000-metre relay.

Medal Count (Gold, Silver, Bronze, Total)

(Correction: In Wednesday's Evening Update, we showed that Canada at the time had 22 total medals. In fact, at the time of sending, Canada had 21.)

Norway: 13, 12, 10, 35

Germany: 13, 7, 5, 25

Canada: 9, 7, 8, 24

United States: 8, 7, 6, 21

Netherlands: 7, 6, 4, 17

Coming up (all times Eastern)

Story continues below advertisement

8:00 p.m. Feb. 22: Figure skating (Women’s free skate featuring Canadians Kaetlyn Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman who sit third and seventh after the short program)

8:35 p.m. Feb. 22: Freestyle skiing (Women’s skicross)

1:35 a.m. Feb. 23: Curling (Men’s bronze medal match featuring Canada against Switzerland)

5:00 a.m. Feb. 23: Speed skating (Men’s 1,000m finals)

7:10 a.m. Feb. 23: Men’s ice hockey semifinal (Canada vs. Germany)

Here is our full guide of what you may have missed and what's coming up.

Ontario law to require drug firms to reveal funds paid to doctors' groups, patient advocates

Right now, Canadian patient-advocacy groups can disclose as much or as little as they like about the donations they receive from drug or device makers. On Wednesday, the Ontario government laid out how the health-sector transparency law it passed last year will work. Pharmaceutical companies will have to reveal in detail the payments they make to patient-advocacy groups and professional medical societies.

Beloved Canadian broadcaster Arthur Black dies at 74

Arthur Black, a humorist and CBC host, died Wednesday at a hospital on Salt Spring Island, B.C., after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He spent 30 years at the CBC, including hosting "Basic Black" on Saturday mornings for nearly two decades. He also had a syndicated newspaper column and won the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour three times.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET. If you're reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. Have feedback? Let us know what you think.

Help The Globe monitor political ads on Facebook: During an election campaign, you can expect to see a lot of political ads. But Facebook ads, unlike traditional media, can be targeted to specific users and only be seen by certain subsets of users, making the ads almost impossible to track. The Globe and Mail wants to report on how these ads are used, but we need to see the same ads Facebook users are seeing. Here is how you can help.

MARKET WATCH

The TSX was little changed at the close on Thursday, ending the day 15.84 points lower at 15,508.17, as strength in miners and energy companies offset losses in healthcare and consumer shares. Magna International Inc. provided one of the biggest boosts to Canada's main stock index, rising 2.4 per cent to $71.31 a share after the auto parts maker's quarterly results were lifted by higher sales in Europe and the launch of new cars for BMW and Jaguar. The Dow and S&P 500 rose following two days of losses, buoyed by gains in industrial and energy shares as U.S. Treasury yields eased, while the Nasdaq lost ground for a third consecutive session.

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Within hours of curler Alexander Krushelnitzky being stripped of a bronze medal for a doping violation, the Russian Olympic Committee said it had paid a $15-million fee that was part of the criteria to have its team reinstated at the Pyeongchang Games.

TALKING POINTS

Canada shouldn't be smug when it comes to guns

"Any smugness on our part is sorely misplaced. When it comes to gun violence, the United States is in a class of its own among developed countries. However, when the gun-sick United States is factored out, it is clear that among developed nations, Canada has a bad – and worsening – gun problem. Among other OECD countries, Canada has the fourth highest rate of death by firearm – more than twice the rate of Australia, and 10 times that of Britain. " — Peter Donolo

Billy Graham developed a deep connection with Canadians

"Canadians loved Billy Graham and flooded to hear him on the 13 occasions he preached to packed stadiums in Canadian cities. But in 1995, Rev. Graham had a dramatic collapse and was taken ill while addressing business leaders at a Toronto pre-rally event. One of Rev. Graham's colleagues, Rev. Ralph Bell, an African-Canadian from Niagara Falls, stepped in to preach, but the ailing Rev. Graham rallied and preached Saturday and Sunday nights, breaking the SkyDome record on the final night with 73,500 people attending." — Lorna Dueck

As witnessed after Parkland, the kids are more than all right

"What's distinctive about this century's children, in the United States and Canada and much of Europe, is that their lives are defined by a more ethical intimate life, and far lower rates of abusive, unhealthy or self-damaging behaviour, than experienced by any group of teenagers since measurement began." — Doug Saunders

LIVING BETTER

Five rules that will forever make travelling with kids easier

Travel is the ultimate disruptor. You promise beach time, then it rains. You sing the praises of mini-golf, then the place is closed. But, as Heather Greenwood Davis writes, these things don't have to ruin your vacation. She suggests heading into it with the goal of implementing a few core rules and then voice them loudly and often. She starts by saying souvenirs are for suckers – skip the stuff you buy for the memories you make. Her second suggestion out of five, parents should get a vacation, too.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

On the waterfront, Toronto's next great park takes shape

As central Toronto booms, many people have come to see the need for new open space in the core. But not far away, a great collection of park space is in the works: It will cover 80 hectares at the mouth of the Don River, and you'll be able to splash in the river within less than a decade. The project, just east of the downtown core, will reshape the tail end of the Don River and allow 290 hectares of land to be developed. Much is up in the air as Waterfront Toronto presents its vision at a public meeting Thursday evening, but as Alex Bozikovic reports, you can trust these parks will serve their purpose of flood control.

'This must be just like livin' in paradise': U.S. ski Olympians snuck out to Japan to chase powder

The competition slopes in Pyeongchang are groomed to perfection, but why ski on them when you could take off for an epic power day nearby. That's what the U.S. men's ski halfpipe team did. They skipped opening ceremonies and flew to Japan, where the snow didn't stop falling at the Aomori Spring Ski Resort, to ski some runs for fun and train in the halfpipe. And it didn't seem to hamper their performance, as two of the members took gold and silver in the halfpipe finals.

Evening Update is written by Jordan Chittley and Kiran Rana. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.