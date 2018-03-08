Evening Update newsletter: Trump and tariffs, International Women’s Day, Jaspal Atwal

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Canada, Mexico will get relief from U.S. tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump signed proclamations that slam imports of steel and aluminum with duties of 25 and 10 per cent, respectively. The tariffs are expected to go into effect later this month and will target global imports of the metals from all countries except for Canada and Mexico. The exemptions are being made while the three countries continue to negotiate NAFTA. There are some concerns that the tariffs will be used as a bargaining tool as negotiations continue. Canada is the No. 1 exporter of both metals to the U.S. (for subscribers)

And if you're looking to get caught up on all things NAFTA, we have a guide to the trade file and what it could mean for you.

Women strike, protest as world marks International Women's Day

Women across the world protested against gender violence and the wage gap while fighting for equality and respect to mark International Women's Day. In Canada, Viola Desmond, a civil rights icon, took her place on the new $10 bill. She becomes the first black person and the first non-royal woman to appear on a regularly circulating Canadian bank note. The new purple polymer bill is oriented vertically and also features a map of the north end of Halifax and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

The Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders has a new report saying that STEM programs in universities should be reformed to appeal to more women. The council was formed after a bilateral meeting between Canada and the U.S. at the White House last year.

Elizabeth Renzetti offers her advice to young women: "Sometimes I like to think of those women in history and what they could have accomplished if their lungs weren't compressed by corsets, their feet mangled to fit into tiny doll's shoes. How they could have shouted. How they could have run. So what I would like to say to you young women out there is: Be large. Be as large as you'd like to be. Take up the room that is yours. Spread into every crack and corner and wide plain of this magnificent world."

Denise Balkissoon writes that it's time to broaden the tent: "Creating safe spaces for all women means beginning with those who need it most. Trans women literally embody the demand to determine our own destinies – and to them I say, happy IWD, ladies."

Linda Nazareth writes that the benefits of hiring women have far-reaching effects: "Figuring out the reasons for why women are not looking for work – which could stem from a lack of good child care to a lack of information of what jobs are available – and addressing them could benefit the entire economy. It's worth a shot: As we worry about income stagnation and a declining level of family incomes, ignoring the potential contributions of 38.5 per cent of potential workers seems counterproductive at best and foolish at worst."

Jaspal Atwal says he renounced terrorism, requested invite to Trudeau India event

Jaspal Atwal, who was convicted of attempting to murder a cabinet minister from Indian in the 1980s, says he has renounced terrorism and Sikh separatism. Mr. Atwal, whose attendance of a reception in India during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit last month caused an international firestorm, says he reached out to Liberal MP Randeep Sarai to attend the event. Mr. Atwal held a news conference today in British Columbia today to address the situation that had developed after he was pictured with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in Mumbai. He was later taken off of the guest list for another event in New Delhi.

Trudeau to appoint RCMP's first permanent female commissioner

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police will be led by a permanent female commissioner for the first time, an announcement that Mr. Trudeau will make tomorrow in Regina at the RCMP's training academy. The top female candidates for the job are Joanne Crampton, Brenda Lucki and Jennifer Strachan but the exact identity of Commissioner Bob Paulson's is still unknown. From December, 2006 to June, 2007 Beverly Busson led the RCMP as an interim head. The decision comes as the police force struggles with sexual harassment and gender imbalance.

WestJet chief Gregg Saretsky retires effective immediately

WestJet Airlines Ltd.'s announcement of a new chief executive, effective today, marks an abrupt end to an eight-year run for outgoing CEO Gregg Saretsky. Saretsky, 58, is retiring just months before the airline is expected to unveil its new ultra-low-cost carrier Swoop, which has been the source of labour disputes between unionized pilots and the company. He's being replaced by Ed Sims, WestJet's current executive vice-president commercial, who has also been appointed to the airline's board of directors.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index unofficially closed higher after Mr. Trump exempted Canada and Mexico from import tariffs on steel and aluminum. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the day up 66.09 points at 15,538.70. The three major U.S. stock indexes also closed higher after President Trump appeared to soften his stance on trade tariffs, easing trade war fears that had the market on edge for a week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.85 points to 24,895.21, the S&P 500 gained 12.17 points to 2,738.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.30 points to 7,427.95.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Disney is developing a live-action Star Wars TV series. Jon Favreau is set to write and produce the show and the company is planning to push it on the family-oriented direct-to-consumer streaming service it plans to launch next year.

TALKING POINTS

Can the Toronto police handle a serial killer case?

"Recent revelations that TPS homicide investigators interviewed alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur about the disappearances of three missing men several years ago don't surprise me as a former detective. The question is: What did they do next? Most surprising is Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders's apparent lack of knowledge about serial killer investigations, coupled with his sudden tight-lipped approach amid some very ham-fisted handling of the public messaging." — Lorimer Shenher

The future of farming is female

"Women are shaking up the old boy's club, climbing into the tractor seat, breaking down gender barriers, running farms, building up healthy soil and finding innovative ways to grow more food in urban and rural communities alike. So move over, Farmer Joe, and make way for Farmer Jane. The future of farming is female." — Trina Moyles

LIVING BETTER

Tipping is commonplace across many industries, but digital disruption has changed conventions that used to govern transactions. From accommodations and ordering in, to taxi services and massages, we break down who you should tip, and not tip, in today's app economy.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

How the surfing sisterhood helped put Tofino on the map

Commandeering a sport long known for its machismo, fearless female athletes have helped bring worldwide fame to what was once a sleepy B.C. village. Photojournalist Melissa Renwick takes you inside the community of women that made Tofino a surfing destination.

Canadian women's sledge hockey team fights for the right to play

The Winter Paralympic Games officially open in Pyeongchang on March 9 but one Canadian team won't be there. Since the national women's sledge hockey team originated almost 10 years ago, it has been striving for acceptance and admission into Canada's most celebrated sports culture. Now the team is fighting to receive Paralympic certification and gain recognition from Hockey Canada.

