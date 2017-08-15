Good evening,



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Both left, right-wing groups to blame for clashes in Virginia, Trump reaffirms



U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said both sides were to blame for the clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. Trump’s latest remarks seemed to undo what he said Monday in Washington from the White House where he said “racism is evil” and branded members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took part in the violence as “criminals and thugs.” During a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City, he praised his own controversial Saturday statement, even pulling it from his suit pocket to read it again.



Earlier on Tuesday, U.S.President Donald Trump hit back at business leaders who quit his manufacturing council in protest over his weak initial response to the violence in Charlottesville. Trump wrote on Twitter: “For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!” Three business executives – Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich – quit the panel in protest on Monday and on Tuesday, Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, said on Twitter he was also resigning “because it is the right thing for me to do.”



What to expect at the NAFTA table



The renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement begins on Wednesday in Washington, and an enormous amount of business – $1.1-trillion (U.S.) last year alone – is at stake. U.S. President Donald Trump triggered the talks, arguing NAFTA has moved money and jobs, particularly in the manufacturing sector, out of the United States. Canada and Mexico will largely be playing defence: The prime imperative for NAFTA’s junior partners is to not lose any market access. The Globe’s Adrian Morrow looks at the sticking points and wildcards ahead of negotiators meeting face-to-face tomorrow. (For subscribers)



Canada’s banking regulator reviewing Big Six sales practices risk



Canada’s Big Six banks are under the microscope. The country’s banking regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), said it is looking at sales practices at the major banks, focusing on the risks they could pose to the banks’ reputations and financial health. The probe comes after allegations surfaced in the media of misconduct at several financial institutions. Executives have denied that there are any widespread problems. (For subscribers)



Rebel Media co-founder quits over company’s ties to right-wing groups

A co-founder of the upstart conservative online news and opinion outlet The Rebel Media quit the company on Monday, saying that he wasn’t comfortable working for an organization that, “is being increasingly viewed as associated with the likes of [white supremacist] Richard Spencer.” Brian Lilley wrote in a Facebook post that Toronto-based The Rebel had been born in February, 2015, after right-wing cable channel Sun News folded to serve “an audience looking for informed commentary from a small c conservative perspective,” but Lilley said he was no longer confident it was doing that. He added that his departure was a long time coming, “What may have started as a concern over the harsh tone taken on some subjects came to a head with this weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia. What anyone from The Rebel was doing at a so-called ‘unite the right’ rally that was really an anti-Semitic white power rally is beyond me.”



MARKET WATCH



The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.15 per cent to 15,097.84. Oil prices held steady after Monday’s heavy selloff, weighed by a strong U.S. dollar, which makes oil more expensive for overseas buyers, and signs of weaker demand in China – the world’s second-largest consumer.



A mom asks: Is this the right investment for a financially stressed millennial?



“The better alternative is a high rate savings account with deposit insurance. Returns on these accounts top out between 1.9 and 2.3 per cent, which is modest but bullet-proof against all financial market shocks thanks to deposit insurance offered either through federally backed Canada Deposit Insurance Corp. or provincial credit union plans.” – Rob Carrick



WHAT’S TRENDING



On Monday, Taylor Swift was handed a victory in her civil assault case against a radio station DJ. A jury in Denver ruled that ex-radio host David Mueller assaulted and battered the pop star during a pre-concert meet-and-greet in June, 2013. Swift said she hoped the verdict would inspire other women. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard,” Swift said in a prepared statement, promising to make unspecified donations to groups that help victims of sexual assault. In Kate Taylor’s latest column, she writes that sex harassment is often a crime about power, enabled in workplaces where there’s an imbalance between men and women. But she says Swift’s celebrity status counted for a lot in the ruling of the case. “If Swift got a rapid decision against Mueller from a Denver jury, obtaining legal vindication where so many women have previously failed, it was partly because her heft in the music industry is so much greater than his. She is not some nobody whom a clever lawyer could characterize as unreliable, attention-seeking or mercenary,” Taylor writes.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Dementia is not a runaway train. We can delay its onset



“The data are grim – even without mentioning the impact on caregivers, the health system and the economy. Yet, there are little glimmers of hope – in particular, research showing that dementia is preventable, at least in part. A study published in medical journal The Lancet shows one in three cases could be prevented or delayed if people took better care of their brains.” – Andre Picard



Coding for kids: another silly fad



“The real goal – far more important – should be to teach kids enough math and science to understand the world in which they operate.

So if you want to teach your kid to code, go for it. Coding can be a lot of fun. But does the future of our children and our nation depend on it? Give me a break.” – Margaret Wente



NAFTA 2.0: Will our feminist government walk the equality talk?



“NAFTA 2.0 will have far-reaching implications for the lives of North American women. Renegotiating the agreement is an opportunity for Canada’s self-proclaimed feminist government to put words into action by tackling gender inequality and the structural barriers that female workers and business owners face across all three countries.” – Francesca Rhodes



LIVING BETTER



Burnout seems like a colloquial term for feeling tired or temporarily feeling disinterested in your job, but in fact, it’s a real and serious phenomenon for many people. The symptoms of burnout can include changes to your sleep and appetite patterns, becoming more irritable and depressed. You could even be more susceptible to disease. If high stress isn’t managed properly, it can wreak havoc on both your personal and professional life. Here are some strategies to help avoid burning out in high-stress environments.



LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE



Watching whales from above, researchers race to stop more deaths in the Gulf of St. Lawrence



At least 10 right whales have been found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence this summer. The deaths represent about 2.5 per cent of the critically endangered right whale population, of which there are only about 525 left in the world. Lindsay Jones takes a look at the aerial surveillance missions and other measures experts are taking to keep endangered animals out of harm’s way from fishing nets and ship traffic.



Evening Update is written by Kristene Quan, Omair Quadri and Kiran Rana.

