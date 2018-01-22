Evening Update newsletter: U.S. Senate votes to end shutdown; What you need to know about Davos

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

U.S. Senators reach deal to reopen government

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. senators struck a deal on Monday to lift a three-day government shutdown to try to end a fight between Democrats and President Donald Trump's Republicans over immigration and border security.

Democrats had insisted that any short-term spending legislation to keep the government running include protections for young undocumented immigrants known as "Dreamers."

What is Davos, and what are Trudeau and Trump doing there? A guide

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set off for Davos, Switzerland, on Monday to reassure world leaders about the fate of the North American free-trade agreement. To find out what to expect as globalization's fiercest champions and critics rub shoulders at a gathering of the world's business and political elite, please see our explainer.

Rogers cuts ties with Vice Media Canada

Rogers Media Inc. is formally cutting ties with Vice Media Canada Inc., ending its support of a joint venture between the two that included the Viceland television station and a Canadian content production studio. Rogers said that it has transferred its interest in the studio to Vice Canada and that Viceland will stop broadcasting on March 31. Vice Canada said it will announce "new partnerships in the Canadian market soon" and added that the "core pillars" of its business remain: its Canadian studio, its digital operations and Virtue, a global creative agency that develops content for brands.

As John Doyle writes, Vice was never going to work as a TV channel. He argues that Vice had "no business being in the arena and only money from Rogers was keeping the channel alive. Where Vice content belongs is on the internet and on streaming services."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Aurora, CanniMed extend talks on what could be Canada's biggest marijuana-industry takeover

Executives with Aurora Cannabis Inc. and CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. have extended talks over what could be Canada's biggest marijuana-industry takeover deal following marathon negotiations through the weekend. The discussions involve a sweetened offer for CanniMed from Aurora, which had previously sought to acquire the medical-cannabis company in a hostile, all-share bid. Sources close to the discussions said Aurora is proposing a bid that is above its previous $24-a-share offer that CanniMed had rejected. The new proposal could be worth more than $1-billion, the sources said. However, no final terms have been reached. (for subscribers)

Pope apologizes for comments on sex-abuse victims, but defends Chilean bishop

Pope Francis apologized for insisting that victims of pedophile priests show "proof" to be believed, saying he realized it was a "slap in the face" to victims that he never intended. But he doubled down on defending a Chilean bishop accused by victims of covering up for the country's most notorious pedophile priest, and he repeated that anyone who makes such accusations without providing evidence is guilty of slander.

Newfoundland's only midwife tasked with a special delivery

Despite being Newfoundland's only registered midwife, Gisela Becker will not be helping to deliver any babies. In one of the last jurisdictions in Canada to legalize the practice, Ms. Becker is looking to revive the historical discipline where it has been absent for more than half a century. It is Ms. Becker's job to figure out how to get the system up and running by the fall of 2018, which the government has set as its soft target."When people have a good sense of what midwives do, they often start feeling more comfortable," Ms. Becker said. "In working relationships, it's about building trust. This is just all very much at the beginning."

Story continues below advertisement

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET. If you're reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. Have feedback? Let us know what you think.

Heads up: We have a new newsletter called Amplify. It will inspire and challenge our readers while highlighting the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. Amplify will land in your inbox every Saturday morning, with a different guest editor each week – a woman who works at The Globe – highlighting a topic of the author's choice. Sign up today.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index edged lower as railway and materials shares declined, offsetting gains for the energy group, which was supported by higher oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.48 points at 16,347.98. U.S. stocks advanced in the wake of a deal by U.S. senators to end the federal government shutdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.88 points to 26,214.6, the S&P 500 gained 22.67 points to 2,832.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.65 points to 7,408.03. Story, for subscribers.

WHAT'S TRENDING

In his first visit to Canada as CEO, Apple Inc.'s Tim Cook surprised students at a downtown Toronto Apple store to highlight the importance of learning to code, and dropped in on a group of developers to thank them for their contributions to the tech giant's app store. It also marked the first time an Apple CEO has visited Canada since Steve Jobs made the trek north in the late 1980s.

TALKING POINTS

The next frontier in consent: Better sex

"To those who would argue that mutual pleasure is a frivolous pursuit in the era of #MeToo, sexual-health educators disagree: Better sex is the next stage in our debates about consent. Beyond just getting permission, they're asking why we've completely overlooked people liking what is happening between them in bed." – Zosia Bielski

The fear of NAFTA collapse could be as big a problem as any future collapse itself

"Welcome to Year Two of Mr. Trump's nervy NAFTA ride. At some point in 2018, the ups and downs might be just as dangerous for Canada's economy as the potential crash of NAFTA withdrawal. Less than two weeks ago, the mood meter on the NAFTA talks shifted rapidly from pessimistic to downright jumpy to a deep sigh of relief. The latter two probably weren't justified." – Campbell Clark (for subscribers)

After year of Trump, women expect less from men – but demand more

"To wonder what might have happened had #MeToo emerged in 2016 is tempting; but the fact is, it might not have changed anything. Voters already knew about Donald Trump's misogyny and anti-women policies. And current female presidential contenders, like Kamala Harris or Kirsten Gillibrand, are being treated in a similar manner to Ms. Clinton – deemed 'hysterical' or 'too transparently opportunistic,' descriptors that are rarely applied to men. It is difficult to picture a female president when those who dominate discourse abhor the concept so viciously and senselessly." – Sarah Kendzior

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

LIVING BETTER

The Mediterranean diet has long been reported to be the optimal eating plan for preventing a wide range of diseases including heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and cancer. Now, a panel of 25 esteemed researchers, doctors and dietitians have ranked it the best "overall" diet for 2018.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Hipsters of the holy: How a Toronto church became a hit with young believers



With slick social media, a gospel of self-help and services that look more like Arcade Fire concerts, a Toronto congregation is bucking the global trend of aging Christian congregations. The Globe's Eric Andrew-Gee checks it out.

With vivid vehicles, China's colour kids buck conformity – and point to lingering inequality

For a new generation of wealthy Chinese motorists, changing their cars' hue is as easy as changing clothes. The Globe's Nathan VanderKlippe reports from Beijing where he looks under the hood of a social phenomenon. (for subscribers)

Evening Update is written by Josh Hargeaves and Kiran Rana. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.