Evening Update newsletter: U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports; Russia’s nuclear weapons; stocks plunge

Canada slams planned U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

The United States will slap tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, a move that could set off a global trade war and complicates the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement. President Donald ‎Trump made the announcement Thursday after the U.S. Commerce Department recommended tariffs to protect two key U.S. manufacturing industries that have been hit hard by cheap imports from China. Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland blasted the move by the United States. "As a key NORAD and NATO ally, and as the number one customer of American steel, Canada would view any trade restrictions on Canadian steel and aluminum as absolutely unacceptable," Ms. Freeland said in a statement. "Any restrictions would harm workers, the industry and manufacturers on both sides of the border. The steel and aluminum industry is highly integrated and supports critical North American manufacturing supply chains. The Canadian government will continue to make this point directly with the American administration at all levels." Canada is the largest supplier of both steel and aluminum to the United States. But industry officials and union officials on both sides of the border said Thursday they were not sure if Canada is included or had won the exemption from the tariff that Canadian officials have been urging for months. (for subscribers)

'You listen to us now': Putin boasts of new nuclear weapons

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia has developed an underwater drone armed with a nuclear warhead powerful enough to sweep away coast facilities and aircraft carriers. During his annual-state-of-the-nation speech, Mr Putin unveiled a catalogue of nuclear machines which he said Russia had to build to counter the potential threat posed by the U.S. missile defence system. The White House said Putin confirmed what the United States has already known: that Russia has been developing "destabilizing weapons systems for over a decade in direct violation of its treaty obligations." (for subscribers)

Here's Aurel Braun's take on the reality behind Putin's fire and fury.

MEC drops brands linked to U.S. gun maker after public outcry

Facing a backlash from some of its members, Mountain Equipment Co-op announced Thursday that it will stop selling several popular outdoor brands owned by a U.S. company that also markets assault rifles. MEC does not sell guns but does carry brands such as Bushnell – binoculars – and CamelBak – water bottles and such, which are owned by Vista Outdoor Inc., a company on which attention has turned in the past two weeks. About half of Vista Outdoor sales are in guns and ammunition, including sales to law enforcement and militaries. Its Savage Arms brand sells semi-automatic military-style weapons, similar to the one used in the Florida shooting in mid-February. MEC's decision to end the sales of names owned by Vista Outdoor comes amid a shift among some corporations in North America.

The Globe in the U.K.: 'Beast from the East' brings worst weather in decades to Britain

The beginning of March is supposed to bring warm sunshine and flowers to Britain, not 50 centimetres of snow and blizzards so bad they leave hundreds of motorists stranded, shut down cities and prompt dire warnings of risks to "life and limb." A distortion in wind patterns that scientists say could be linked to climate change has brought blasts of cold air from Siberia to most of the United Kingdom and Europe, causing the worst winter weather in nearly 40 years in some areas, The Globe and Mail's European correspondent Paul Waldie reports. Some forecasters say "the Beast from the East" is not over yet, with cold temperatures expected to persist into next week and Storm Emma set to bear down on southern England on Friday.

MARKET WATCH

Stocks plummeted Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced planned tariffs to steel and aluminum imports, raising the prospect of retaliation by China and Europe as well concerns about higher U.S. inflation and interest rates. While the announcement sent the shares of U.S.-based steel producers higher, it had a hit on the broader market. The S&P 500 fell 1.3 per cent, eliminating about US$300-billion from the index's total market capitalization and underscoring economic concerns about the impact of trade protectionism. The S&P 500 closed at 2,677.67, down 36.16 points or 1.3 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 24,608.98, down 420.22 points or 1.7 per cent, marking its biggest one-day decline since Feb. 8, when it shed 1,032 points. Canadian stocks were also affected by the tariff announcement, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index falling 48.73 points or 0.3 per cent, to 15,393.95.

WHAT'S TRENDING

You'll likely be hearing the name Ethan Bear a lot more. The 20-year-old who was raised on the Ochapowace Cree Nation in eastern Saskatchewan is likely to make his NHL debut within the next few days. He was called up on Tuesday from Edmonton's farm team in Bakersfield, Calif., and placed on the Oilers' active roster. Among the league's roughly 700 forwards, goalies and defencemen, he is one of only six of native descent.

TALKING POINTS

Donating clothes cleans your closet, but not your conscience

"When it comes to clothing, charity is too often just a way of passing on garbage. Donated clothing is rarely given directly to someone in need. Most charities that collect clothes sell them to a business such as Value Village that puts the best things out for sale – but it's increasingly unlikely that someone else will want what's being tossed." – Denise Balkissoon

Toronto's tone-deaf police chief

"Since his 2015 appointment as chief, this has become Mark Saunders's brand: speaking at length about improving the public's confidence in the police, yet failing to acknowledge the extent of the damage done by the status quo. And when the service's status quo fails the community, Chief Saunders's response damages those relationships even further." – Andray Domise

Even in death, the Bloc could wreak havoc on the Liberals

"Unconditional sovereigntists are a threatened species in 2018. If the independence movement has any future at all, it must rebuild the rainbow coalition of conservative nationalists and progressive separatists that once made the PQ so formidable. The Bloc's implosion this week shows just how hard, if not impossible, that has become." – Konrad Yakabuski (for subscribers)

LIVING BETTER

You've heard it before: not getting enough sleep is a risk factor for abdominal weight gain and obesity. Now, new research from King's College London in Britain suggests going to bed earlier and sleeping longer can help you reduce your intake of added sugars by 2 ½ teaspoons (10 g) a day.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

The double-edged sword of being Caroline Mulroney, a famous political neophyte

She's been a Bay Street businesswoman and scion of conservative royalty, but Caroline Mulroney has never held elected office – and the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, whom she wants to lead, are in unprecedented disarray. Can she win them over and win the province? The Globe's Elizabeth Renzetti asks her. (for subscribers)

