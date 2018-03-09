Evening Update newsletter: Vice-Admiral Mark Norman charged; RCMP’s new commissioner

Good evening and happy Friday,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Vice-Admiral Mark Norman charged with breach of trust by RCMP

The RCMP have laid a charge of breach of trust against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, the former second-in-command of the Canadian Armed Forces. An RCMP investigation of Vice-Adm. Norman was related to the alleged leak of secret federal documents to an executive of a Quebec-based shipyard and advised the businessman on how to use the media to press the federal government to approve a $667-million contract for naval supply ships. The RCMP's national division confirmed the charge in a news release Friday, stating investigators had to obtain documents from American sources.

Brenda Lucki takes helm of RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

Brenda Lucki, the first woman to be permanently appointed to lead the RCMP, promised Friday to leave no stone unturned in her efforts to modernize a law-enforcement organization that remains plagued by complaints of sexism, workplace bullying and discrimination against Indigenous peoples. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Friday the appointment of the 31-year veteran as the Mounties' new commissioner, a move he said will promote gender equality and address harassment in the workplace at the national police force.

Canada export agency knew of allegations against Gupta family when it approved loan, lawyer says

Canada's export agency was aware of allegations against South Africa's controversial Gupta family for the past five years, yet it went ahead with a US$41-million loan to the Guptas anyway, a lawyer for the family says. The federal Crown corporation, Export Development Canada, is trying to ground a Bombardier luxury jet that the Guptas acquired with the help of EDC financing in 2015, but it faced fierce opposition from Gupta lawyers in a Johannesburg court on Friday, The Globe's Africa correspondent Geoffrey York reports.

A man told Toronto police in 2016 that Bruce McArthur tried to choke him

Months before his last two alleged victims disappeared, Bruce McArthur, who is accused in a case of multiple deaths revolving around Toronto's Gay Village, had a sexual encounter that ended with the other man reporting to Toronto police that Mr. McArthur tried to strangle him, The Globe and Mail has learned.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un to meet in historic talks

The U.S. President is now preparing to meet with the North Korean leader by May, setting the ground for a first-ever summit that comes as the isolated Asian state shows new willingness to discuss its nuclear program. The Globe's foreign correspondents Nathan VanderKlippe and Adrian Morrow report from Beijing and Washington, respectively.

MARKET WATCH

All three major U.S. stock indexes finished up more than 1 per cent, with the Nasdaq hitting a record as a strong reading on U.S. hiring offset concerns over inflation and rising interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 440.53 points, or 1.77 per cent, to 25,335.67, the S&P 500 gained 47.6 points, or 1.74 per cent, to 2,786.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 132.86 points, or 1.79 per cent, to 7,560.81. Ahead of the open, the U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls rose by 313,000 last month, exceeding market forecasts. In this country, Canada's main stock index also finished the final session of the week higher, helped by gains in oil and metal prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the day up 39.11 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 15,577.81.

WHAT'S TRENDING

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli was sentenced to seven years and a $75,000 fine on Friday after he was found guilty of defrauding investors. The former drug company executive made headlines in September, 2015, after his company bought the life-saving drug Daraprim and jacked up the price by 5,000 per cent to $750 per pill.

TALKING POINTS

This is not The Apprentice. Talks with Kim play to Trump's greatest weakness

"But it is Mr. Kim who, by proposing talks and offering compromises, has the upper hand. It will now be left to Mr. Trump to offer up some equally awkward U.S. compromise in exchange, or walk away from a meeting that is now the only hope for peace. Either response involves a loss of face for the U.S." – Doug Saunders

The way we were: In defence of Barbra Streisand's dog cloning

"Samantha had been with Ms. Streisand for nearly 14 years, and her company was an integral part of the entertainer's everyday life. When faced with the possibility of losing a family member, we are willing to incur large medical costs to prolong their lives, and the same goes when the family member is a dog. But, of course, death is inevitable. So what are you to do?" – Stanley Coren

Rural anger jumps the fence to Alberta

"While there are certainly farmers who believe they should be able to shoot people who are unlawfully on their land with menacing intent, many don't. They understand that if they pull a gun on a robber, that robber might have a bigger gun. There is no possession worth losing a life over: No one should be killed for trespassing, and no material object is worth a homeowner getting killed himself. That said, most of us can't comprehend the fear with which many ranchers and others abiding outside our urban centres now live." – Gary Mason

LIVING BETTER

The findings of a major landmark study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association is pitting low-carbohydrate and low-fat diets against each other. Despite radically different dietary approaches, subjects lost statistically indistinguishable amounts of weight, averaging between five and six kilograms after a year – a finding that should prompt some soul-searching about how we think about healthy eating.

LONG READS FOR THE WEEKEND

Advice for young women: Be large

In an excerpt from Globe columnist Elizabeth Renzetti's latest book Shrewed: A Wry and Closely Observed Look at the Lives of Women and Girls, she offers her advice to young women: "Be large. Be as large as you'd like to be. Take up the room that is yours. Spread into every crack and corner and wide plain of this magnificent world. [...] Take up all the space. It is your space. There will be people who try to drive you from it, with catcalls or derision, with mockery and disapproval. These things diminish them, not you. Do not allow yourself to be diminished. Expand like a flower, like a heated gas, like a beautiful rising loaf. Expand into yourself, and never apologize for it."

On the pill: How society tries to control the moods of women with drugs

"History has shown that women have traditionally been more likely to garner diagnoses of mental illness, and in the 20th and 21st century, those diagnoses have frequently gone hand in hand with medications," Elisabeth de Mariaffi writes. "It's worth considering the pressures and limitations that women experience, and how they may affect mental health. It's also worth considering whether, nowadays, we are always offering the right solutions."

