Evening Update newsletter: Zimbabwe’s military, tax reform, Sears

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

In 10-year fight, Indigenous mother seeks to reclaim her children taken into custody

Story continues below advertisement

An Indigenous woman who had three of her children taken out of her care a decade ago by child-welfare workers has mounted a social media campaign aimed at getting the youngest two back, but has been warned she could face fines or jail time for sharing information about them online. The woman, a member of Manitoba's Ebb and Flow First Nation currently living in Ontario's Serpent River First Nation, says she has never stopped trying to regain custody of her children since they were apprehended – and won't stop now.

Student protest crackdown shows Zimbabwe's military still firmly in charge

Thousands of students gathered at the University of Zimbabwe not only to sing revolutionary songs but to boycott their exams and demand the resignation of their vice-chancellor. Hours after the university agreed to postpone exams, Zimbabwe's military stepped in and ordered it to reverse the decision. It was a small example of how Zimbabwe's coup leaders have become the powers behind the throne since the coup. As Geoffrey York reports from Harare, the military chiefs have been quick to intervene in the political world.

The Globe and Mail's Geoffrey York, Canada's only full-time Africa correspondent, takes an in-depth look at what brought Robert Mugabe down, why he didn't see it coming and whether the change will usher in a new era of hope.

Liberals' passive-income tax changes could bring in $6-billion a year: watchdog

The Parliamentary Budget Officer expects that the plan to change passive income rules for small businesses would raise $1-billion a year during the first two years, rising to $6-billion after 20 years. However, the PBO report estimates about 2.5 per cent of incorporated small businesses would be affected. The deputy Parliamentary Budget Officer said only about 4.3 per cent of professionals – including doctors, dentists and lawyers – would be affected by the changes.

The Globe and Mail did a detailed analysis of four fictitious families at different income levels to learn if the proposed small-business tax reforms will only affect the wealthy.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ice bridge's troubled waters: Inuit seek to save Canada-Greenland link

The Inuit of the western edge of Greenland call the tip of Baffin Bay that lies between them and Canada the Pikialasorsuaq, or "great upwelling," because the water is open all year and teems with wildlife. Along the northern edge is an ice bridge that was the migration route from North America centuries ago. But climate change, tourism and development are changing the Pikialasorsuaq and threatening the marine mammals that are a primary food source for hunters on both shores. At the same time, the ice bridge is becoming less stable. So they have decided to do something about it.

Competition Bureau investigating Sears Canada liquidation sale prices: monitor

The Competition Bureau is investigating allegations that prices on some merchandise were marked up ahead of the liquidation sales at Sears Canada that began last month, the court-appointed monitor overseeing the retailer says. After the liquidation sales began, several customers posted pictures to social media suggesting prices had been raised.

It was once Canada's largest and most successful department-store chain. Now, it's in liquidation. Marina Strauss takes an in-depth look at who killed Sears Canada. (For subscribers)

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET. If you're reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. Have feedback? Let us know what you think.

Story continues below advertisement

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index closed flat on Thursday as gains in energy and mining stocks were countered by losses by financial issuers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.72 points at 16,074.30. The U.S. stock market was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

NEW: We've launched a new Top Business: Evening Edition newsletter providing a summary of the biggest business headlines of the day. Sign up for it and more than a dozen other Globe newsletters here.

WHAT'S TRENDING

People who drink three to four cups of coffee a day are more likely to see health benefits than harm, experiencing lower risks of premature death and heart disease than those who abstain. The research also found coffee consumption was linked to lower risks of diabetes, liver disease, dementia and some cancers. Drinking more than three cups a day wasn't linked to harm, but the beneficial effects were less pronounced.

Canada will spend $35-million over five years to help Bangladesh address the needs of women and girls as the country deals with the massive influx of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar. International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced the new spending from Bangladesh, where she was getting a first-hand look at the crisis that has seen more than 620,000 Rohingya flee Myanmar since August.

TALKING POINTS

The housing question must always be: What's best for the community?

"The question in B.C. now is, will the new NDP government have the courage to take real action on this front, going as far as banning foreign investors from buying existing homes or preventing developers from offering presales to offshore investors before locals who work and pay taxes in this country get a chance?" – Gary Mason

Muskrat Falls inquiry won't save Newfoundlanders from a $12.7-billion sinkhole

"In too many instances, politicians and the Crown-owned energy entities they control have hidden or lowballed the risks inherent to their megaprojects. And they've gotten away with it by exempting these projects from a preapproval review by provincial energy regulators. It's only after construction contracts are awarded, shovels are in the ground and thousands of workers are hired that the economic folly of these projects becomes apparent to all." – Konrad Yakabuski

When will Myanmar's own Mladic be brought to justice?

"In theory, the International Criminal Court, given its permanent nature, might deter similar thugs in other conflicts across the globe from engaging in the kinds of atrocities that Mr. Mladic and company oversaw. And yet the ICC has major gaps permanently baked into its jurisdiction. It can only investigate conflicts or atrocities committed in countries that have chosen formally to join the court. Syria – and Myanmar – have not done so." – Andrea Russell

LIVING BETTER

If Terry Fox were diagnosed today he would have a better chance of survival because of a new Canada-wide program that matches genetic testing of hard-to-treat cancers with experimental therapies. About a third of those under the age of 29 with cancer are diagnosed with a tough to treat form because it is rare or recurrent. The $16.4-million program, called Terry Fox PROFYLE, aims to give these younger patients quicker access to new therapies. The new initiative also allows genetic oncologists across Canada to pool their data, so they don't have to "start from scratch every single time."

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

The big brains behind Canada's good sex

Year in, year out, Canada dominates the field of sexuality research, leading the way in groundbreaking and urgent studies into everything from consent to female desire to sexual dysfunction to orgasm. How did Canada build this empire? A progressive social climate, for one, but also all-important funding. This stands in stark contrast to the United States, where funding bodies are squeamish around research that doesn't focus strictly on disease and prevention. For years, top researchers feared their work wouldn't land American funding, so they migrated to Canada. Zosia Bielski talks to these top researchers about what they – and we – are into.

Water, water everywhere

Canada might have 20 per cent of Earth's freshwater, but we should not be so smug as to think our supply of renewable freshwater is endless. Multiple rivers are under severe threat from overextraction, pollution is a major concern and in the first six months of 2016, there were more than 130 drinking-water advisories in First Nations communities. Over the past three years, Roy MacGregor has travelled down 16 Canadian rivers studying in detail their history, people, issues and future. This is an excerpt from his new book, where he learns why water is life.

Evening Update is written by Jordan Chittley and Omair Quadri. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.