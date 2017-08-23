Good evening,



This is the Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about



Ottawa plays down Trump’s threat to ‘terminate’ NAFTA



The Canadian government played down U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks about “terminating” the North American free-trade agreement, suggesting Ottawa does not consider Mr. Trump likely to carry through with his offhand threat. The response comes after a campaign-style rally in Phoenix Tuesday night, where Mr. Trump reiterated familiar comments about Canada and Mexico taking advantage of the U.S. on trade and said he didn’t think the trilateral talks would lead to an agreement. (For subscribers)



CPP changes will disqualify 243,000 from Guaranteed Income Supplement: report



The federal government’s plans to enhance the Canada Pension Plan will ultimately bump 243,000 low-income Canadians from qualifying for the Guaranteed Income Supplement. The findings, which come from a report by Canada’s chief actuary, highlight the concern that forcing low-income Canadians to spend more on CPP premiums during their working years may not be in their best interest.



RBC kicks off bank results by beating estimates, hiking payout



Royal Bank of Canada kicked off earnings season for Canada’s big banks Wednesday, hiking its dividend more than expected and shaking off a slower fiscal third quarter in capital markets to keep its underlying profit trending upward. The bank’s earnings were driven partly by respectable results from its Canadian retail division, even as RBC has aggressively trimmed staff.



63,000 still without power after Quebec tornado



Environment Canada says a tornado touched down in the Quebec town of Lachute on Tuesday during intense thunderstorms that caused significant damage in other parts of the province. Hydro-Quebec said 115,000 customers lost power during the severe weather and that about 63,000 remained without electricity as of Wednesday morning.



Canada’s main stock index ended higher Wednesday, boosted by a jump in banking stocks after Royal Bank of Canada reported third-quarter earnings and as a jump in oil prices helped energy companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.52 per cent at 15,063.16. U.S. stocks ended lower as investors grappled with a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump to shut down the government if funds are not secured to build a wall along the border with Mexico. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent to 21,811.55, the S&P 500 was down 0.35 per cent to close at 2,444.01, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.3 per cent to end at 6,278.41.



Rosenberg: U.S. consumers are spending money in an unlikely place



“The U.S. consumer has not stopped spending – that much is for sure. Even so, the pattern has shifted over the past year towards a very ‘cozy and homey’ sort of backdrop. It’s the type of behaviour that would have made June and Ward Cleaver very proud.” – David Rosenberg (For subscribers)



In an excerpt from Hillary Clinton’s upcoming book, the former Democratic presidential nominee recounts Donald Trump’s hovering demeanour onstage during an October, 2016, presidential debate. She describes her struggle to keep her composure during that pivotal time. “Two days before, the world heard him brag about groping women. Now we were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces,” she writes. “It was incredibly uncomfortable. He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled.”



I may be 13, but I’m wide awake to the racism in America



“While I am shocked and disgusted by this rise in white supremacy, I also am not afraid to use my voice to take a stand for what is right, because racial hatred is not the way forward.” – Noa Roxborough



Again we see Trump enjoys running for president more than being one



“Because Donald Trump enjoyed running for president more than he enjoys being one, he holds these rallies to affirm himself, like a war veteran reliving battles that gave his life more purpose than it has now.” – John Ibbitson



Is Rana Sarkar worth his salary?



“There are at least two reasons why Mr. Sarkar’s salary is a story. First, there is the money itself. While this is not going to break the bank, the government is using public funds to offer him a larger compensation package than is officially required. Taxpayers are wise and entitled to ask whether this is good value for money.” – Lori Turnbull



Don’t pay much attention to breakfast but eat a big dinner? A growing body of research suggests that eating more of your calories earlier in the day helps prevent against obesity.



A troubled fairy tale: Princess Diana remembered 20 years later

Through television documentaries and written biographies, Princess Diana’s legacy has remained culturally relevant. As the 20th anniversary of her death approaches on Aug. 31, Sarah Hampson looks at how the much-adored princess was projected to the world.



Evening Update is written by Kiran Rana and Kristene Quan.

