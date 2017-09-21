Evening Update: Trudeau focuses on Canada’s relationship with Indigenous peoples in UN speech; Canada’s privacy watchdog to pro-actively investigate companies

Good evening,

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Trudeau discusses Canada's relationship with Indigenous peoples in UN General Assembly speech

In his address to world leaders, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chose to highlight a dark chapter in Canada's history: the treatment of Indigenous peoples and the lasting legacy of colonialism. Mr. Trudeau spoke of issues such as the lack of safe drinking water and the suicide epidemic in some communities and also tied together the challenges Indigenous Canadians face with climate change. The speech comes as Canada actively seeks a non-permanent spot on the UN Security Council, a bid that he promoted during Canada's bilateral meetings at the UN summit.

Jennifer Welsh on the speech: "By using his remarks to highlight one of Canada's greatest domestic challenges – its relationship with Indigenous peoples – he suggested that a modern, sovereign state is not only one that opens its borders and shares responsibility. It is also one that talks openly and frankly about its own dirty laundry."

Canada's privacy watchdog planning to pro-actively investigate companies

For the past 15 years, Canada's privacy watchdog has only probed privacy concerns when it received complaints from Canadians. But that's about to change. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is now going to start pro-actively investigating companies and organizations. OPC's head is also renewing his call to give his office the authority to impose fines, a model that he says is being used in many countries. The current enforcement system "has no teeth," Commissioner Daniel Therrien said.

No missing child in collapsed Mexico City school, adult may be in rubble: navy official

A high-ranking official said Thursday there is no missing child at a collapsed Mexico City school that had become a focus of rescue efforts after the deadly magnitude 7.1 earthquake earlier this week; however, an adult may still be alive in the rubble. Despite traces of blood and other signs suggesting that someone is alive, all the school's children were accounted for, Navy Secretary Angel Enrique Sarmiento said. Tuesday's earthquake killed at least 245 people in central Mexico and injured more than 2,000.

Hurricane Maria floods parts of Dominican Republic as death toll rises

Hurricane Maria flooded parts of the Dominican Republic as it grazed past on Thursday and dumped more heavy rain on the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico after destroying buildings and knocking out power to the entire island. The second major hurricane to rage through the Caribbean this month, Maria has killed at least 17 people and devastated several small islands, including St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Dominica. As of 2 p.m. ET, Maria was carrying sustained winds of up to 120 miles per hour (195 kilometres per hour), and was expected to pass near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday night and Friday, according to a U.S. National Hurricane Center advisory.

Trump orders new sanctions against North Korea

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered new sanctions against North Korea that open the door wider to blacklisting people and entities doing business with Pyongyang, including its shipping and trade networks. The additional sanctions on North Korea showed that Mr. Trump was giving more time for economic pressures to weigh on Pyongyang after warning about the possibility of military action earlier in the week in his first speech to the United Nations.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index extended its 14-week high today. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index increased 0.42 per cent to 15,454.92. U.S. stock indexes, meanwhile, closed lower in part over concerns about demand for Apple's latest iPhones. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.24 per cent to 22,359.23, the S&P 500 fell 0.30 per cent to 2,500.6 and the Nasdaq Composite decreased 0.52 per cent to 6,422.69. The Canadian dollar is sitting just above 81 cents (U.S.).

WHAT'S TRENDING

When U.S. President Donald Trump accidentally invented a fictitious African country at his luncheon with African leaders this week, many Africans were amused but unsurprised. They are accustomed to American ignorance on their content, and they chuckled wearily at Mr. Trump's repeated references to the imaginary country of "Nambia," but what really bothered them was the U.S. President's boast that his friends were rushing to Africa "to get rich."

TALKING POINTS

Will sexist attacks against female politicians ever end?

"Ask just about any woman in politics and she'll have a story about an e-mail, a tweet or a phone call in which she was called names that are unprintable, and which suggest that she does not possess the right chromosomes to be seated at the table with the powerful boys." – Elizabeth Renzetti (for subscribers)

The latest retirement obstacle: Thirtysomethings are still living at home

"It's virtually the new normal for young adults to get some form of financial support from their parents, be it paying for cellphone bills or help with rent and house down payments. But this story is framed as one that involves Generation Y, aka millennials, who were born between the early 1980s and the mid to late '90s." – Rob Carrick

Why it matters when athletes (don't) stand up

"The Colin Kaepernicks of the sports world challenge us to critically examine societal norms, to question our policies and practices, to consider viewpoints not always expressed. Let's embrace them, whether or not we agree with them – unless you would rather leave democracy to only those invested in the success of their political parties and to career bureaucrats. In which case democratic cynicism will continue to flourish." – Tim Elcombe

Jagmeet Singh could transform NDP from party of labour to party of the suburbs

"A party of labour could become a party of non-unionized but vulnerable workers. A party that was, to be blunt, too old and too white could become more young and diverse. A party of downtown enclaves and hinterlands could become a party of the suburbs. In a word, Jagmeet Singh could make the NDP competitive." – John Ibbitson

LIVING BETTER

After a Vancouver father faced official sanction for allowing his children to ride the bus without him, the saga has raised the question: How old do kids have to be before they can be left on their own? The Globe and Mail's Wendy Stueck speaks with parents who are afraid of getting in trouble for trying to raise self-reliant kids.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Invictus Games: A soldier's path from golf course to an Afghan battlefield and back again

The Invictus Games are set to begin on Sept. 23 in Toronto and is similar to the Olympics, but specifically for wounded, ill and injured military personnel and veterans. For William Werth, who is blind in one eye and suffered a traumatic brain injury while serving Canada in Afghanistan, sport was a way to transition back into civilian life and maintain an upbeat attitude despite tremendous adversity.

Evening Update is written by Kristene Quan, Mayaz Alam and Arik Ligeti.