Ex-boyfriend of Holly Hamilton charged with second-degree murder

Hamilton police say the ex-boyfriend of a 29-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder one day after her body was found in the trunk of her car.

Holly Hamilton was reported missing Monday by her family and police said her disappearance was out of character and that there was reason to be concerned for her safety.

Her body was found in her car in an underground parking garage in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Det. Staff Sgt. Dabe Olenuik said Thursday that 30-year-old Justin Dumphrey was arrested in a Hamilton courthouse on Wednesday while he was there for another matter.

Olenuik says Dumphrey was charged with second-degree murder in the Hamilton woman's death, adding that more charges could be laid.

He alleged there was a history of domestic violence in their relationship.