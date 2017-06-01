Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Engineer Robert Wood is seen at the mall-collapse inquiry in Elliot Lake, Ont., on June 6, 2013. (Colin Perkel/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A discredited former engineer has been found not guilty of criminal negligence in the deadly collapse of a northern Ontario mall.

An Ontario judge in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., acquitted Robert Wood today.

Wood had declared the Algo Centre Mall in Elliot Lake, Ont., structurally sound just weeks before the collapse in June 2012.

He admitted to changing his inspection report after his partner had signed off on it.

Wood, the only person charged, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal negligence causing death and one of causing bodily harm.

Two women were killed when part of the roof-top parking deck at the mall caved in.

