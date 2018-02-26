Supporters of ex-McGuinty aide Livingston praise his 'integrity' in sentencing hearing

The sentencing hearing for a former top Ontario political aide caught up in the province's gas plants scandal heard glowing accounts of his character on Monday, with supporters describing him as a man of integrity and moral fibre.

About 60 people appeared in Ontario court or wrote letters to show their support for David Livingston, who was being sentenced on one count of illegal use of a computer.

The conviction — a second guilty finding was stayed Monday — was for Livingston's illegal destruction of documents related to the Liberal government's costly decision to cancel two gas plants before the 2011 provincial election.

Among relatives, business and political associates offering support for the former chief of staff to ex-premier Dalton McGuinty were Livingston's wife and daughter.

All praised his honesty and selfless dedication to the numerous public and private enterprises with which he has been associated over the decades.

"I always found Mr. Livingston to be open and honest," said former Liberal politician Rick Bartolucci. "He was always a very honourable individual. I never observed a hidden agenda."

Some choked back tears as they said the actions for which he was charged and convicted were totally out of character.

Livingston's wife of 40 years, who has consistently accompanied him to court, described by way of letter read into the record how the charges had turned their lives upside down. They've had cameras thrust in their faces and had to listen to people denigrating him, she said.

"David has always done a lot of work for charities," Anne Grittani wrote. "David is the finest person I know. He's a man of great character and integrity."

Judge Timothy Lipson found Livingston guilty last month of two counts: illegal use of a computer and attempted mischief to data.

However, Monday's proceedings began with Lipson staying the guilty finding on the attempted mischief charge at the defence's request and with the agreement of the prosecution. The reason, defence lawyer Brian Gover explained, is that all the essential elements of the offence are included in the illegal use of a computer count.

The upshot is that Livingston will be convicted of one of the three charges police laid in 2013 against him and his deputy Laura Miller, who was acquitted last month.

An initial charge — breach of trust — was dropped against both accused at the outset of the trial.

The prosecution has previously said it wants Livingston sent to jail. The defence has countered that jail would be outrageous for a first-time offender with an otherwise unblemished record.

The hearing continues, with the prosecution yet to make its submissions.