Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the ex-nurse already sentenced to life in prison for murdering eight elderly patients, has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the regulatory body that oversees nurses in Ontario.

Ms. Wettlaufer did not attend a disciplinary hearing Tuesday morning at the College of Nurses of Ontario, an organization that is itself under fire for allowing Ms. Wettlaufer to keep her licence after a Woodstock, Ont., nursing home terminated her for making repeated medication errors.

Ms. Wettlaufer killed her last victim and tried to kill two others after her 2014 dismissal.

The college’s lawyer will reveal more about the licensing body’s past interactions with Ms. Wettlaufer later on Tuesday.

The disciplinary panel is also expected to formally revoke Ms. Wettlaufer’s certificate of registration as a nurse.

Ms. Wettlalufer gave up her nursing licence voluntarily last September, and there is no chance the imprisoned serial killer will be allowed to work as a nurse again.

Nonetheless, a five-member disciplinary panel of the college found Ms. Wettlauffer guilty of 14 counts each of abuse, and of conduct considered disgraceful, dishonorable and unprofessional, related to the 14 patients she killed, tried to kill or assaulted by injecting them with overdoses of insulin.

“The conduct was heinous and criminal,” Megan Shortreed, the college’s lawyer, told the panel. “It brings shame upon the profession.”

Ms. Wettlaufer, 50, pleaded guilty in June to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. She received a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

One lingering question in the case is why Ms. Wettlaufer was able to go on killing for so long.

She was allowed to keep her nursing license despite being fired from Caressant Care – the Woodstock nursing home where she killed seven of her eight victims – on March 31, 2014.

Five months later she murdered Arpad Horvath, 75, at her next job at Meadow Park nursing home in London.

She went on to inject two more patients with potentially lethal doses of insulin, one at a nursing home in Paris, Ont. in 2015, the other at a private home in Ingersoll in 2016. Both patients survived.

The dismissal letter from Caressant, which was summarized in a police affidavit and released as part of the court file, said that Ms. Wettlaufer was suspended four times for administering drugs improperly in the nearly seven years she worked at the home.

Her firing was precipitated by an incident in which she gave a resident the wrong medication. Ms. Wettlaufer said it was inadvertent error, according to the letter.

“This is another incident in a pattern of behaviours that are placing residents at risk,” said the letter, written by an administrator at Caressant. “You have an extensive disciplinary record for medication-related errors which include numerous warnings as well as 1-, 3– and two 5-day suspensions.”

The College of Nurses of Ontario requires that employers who fire a nurse for professional misconduct of incompetence notify the regulatory body within 30 days.

But it’s unclear what, exactly, the college was knew about Ms. Wettlaufer’s termination.

In an earlier statement, the college would say only that its actions depend on how much it is told about the alleged misconduct.

“All reports by employers are assessed by the College and appropriate action is taken based on information provided by the employer during the assessment,” the statement said.

Ms. Wettlaufer’s troubled behaviour may have come to the college’s attention even before he was fired from Caressant.

Ms. Wettlaufer’s 2016 discharge papers from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH,) the Toronto psychiatric hospital where she confessed in detail to her crimes, allude to past constraints on her nursing licence.

“She had her licensed (sic) restricted for a time early in her nursing career due to overdosing on hospital medication while at work,” say the discharge papers, released as part of an agreed statement of facts in case.

Ms. Wettlaufer resigned her nursing license on Sept. 30, 2016, one day after police learned of her crimes. The province has called a public inquiry into her case.

She e-mailed the college from CAMH with two lines: “I, Elizabeth T. Wettlaufer am no longer fit to practice as a nurse. I have deliberately harmed patients in my care and am now being investigated by police for same.”

