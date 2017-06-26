Elizabeth Wettlaufer, who has admitted to killing eight elderly patients she was supposed to look after while she was a registered nurse in small-town Ontario, has been sentenced to a life term with no chance for parole for 25 years.

Justice Bruce Thomas of the Ontario Superior Court handed down the sentence Monday, agreeing to a joint submission from the Crown and defence.

Families of victims react to life sentence for ex-nurse (The Canadian Press)

The judge could have given Ms. Wettlaufer a longer period before becoming eligible for parole. The defence noted that Ms. Wettlaufer’s guilty plea three weeks ago had spared her victims’ families a lengthy trial.

In any case, Justice Thomas noted, it was unlikely that Ms. Wettlaufer would ever obtain parole.

Related: Key events in former Woodstock nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer’s case

Read more: A history of nurses charged with killing patients

Related: Two lives well-lived now linked by case of former Ontario nurse

Shortly after the decision, the province announced it would call an independent public inquiry into the case. The government is still working to establish the scope of the inquiry and appoint a commissioner to oversee it.

“It is our hope that through the inquiry process, we will get the answers we need to help ensure a tragedy such as this does not happen again,” said the statement from Attorney-General Yasir Naqvi and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Eric Hoskins.

Ms. Wettlaufer’s crimes took place over a nine-year span in nursing homes in and around London, Ont., when she gave dangerous doses of insulin to elderly, ailing patients while alone with them at night.

“She was far from an angel of mercy. Rather, she was a shadow of death that passed over during the night shifts that she supervised,” Justice Thomas said.

He added that “she left a trail of broken lives in her wake.”

He gave his decision after a morning devoted to reading impact statements from relatives of Ms. Wettlaufer’s victims.

Ms. Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Sobbing, dabbing their eyes with tissues and hugging each other, relatives took turns recounting the anguish and grief that overwhelmed them when they learned that grandparents or parents who had died years before had actually been murdered.

The relatives, who wore red and black awareness ribbons for murder victims, also described the guilt they felt from having placed their elderly parents in Ms. Wettlaufer’s path.

Jane Silcox, a granddaughter of Ms. Wettlaufer’s first homicide victim, James Silcox, 84, a Second World War veteran, who died on Aug. 12, 2007, said her family had already been at odds over their initial decision to place him at the Caressant Care facility in Woodstock, Ont., where seven of the victims were murdered.

“This murder, this break in trust, this terrible event has turned siblings against each other, broken up our family and caused extreme stress and heartbreak on all of us,” she said.

She said she was terrified that one day she would have to place her father in a nursing home, or that her children would have to do the same for her. “The thoughts of this were scary before. Now they are almost debilitating,” she said.

Her fear was echoed in the statement given by Heather Smith, a niece of Gladys Millard, 87, who was killed by Ms. Wettlaufer on Oct. 14, 2011.

Ms. Smith’s statement, which was read in court, noted that when her mother was hospitalized in January after breaking her hip, “I watched her recoil in horror whenever a nurse would approach with a needle.”

After the court hearing, Shannon Emmerton, a granddaughter of Ms. Millard, who also gave a statement in court, said that, as she read her impact statement, she tried to glimpse a reaction from Ms. Wettlaufer, who sat facing her a few metres away.

“There was no reaction. I looked at her multiple times and called her a murderer. She was stone cold. She didn’t make eye contact.”

Ms. Wettlaufer confessed to her killings last fall after checking herself into an addiction and mental-health facility in Toronto.

She later told police she felt overwhelmed and angry about her job and her life. She also said she felt “a red surge” and God telling her “this is the one” as she decided when to kill one of her elderly charges.

“Ms. Wettlaufer could have kept quiet and taken this to the grave and none would have been wiser,” her lawyer, Brad Burgess, told the court.

Report Typo/Error