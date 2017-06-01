Elizabeth Wettlaufer, a former nurse tending after elderly patients in Southwestern Ontario, has admitted to being a prolific serial killer, pleading guilty Thursday to eight counts of first-degree murders.

"When you injected them with insulin you knew you did not have their consent," Justice Bruce Thomas asked.

"Yes your honour," Ms. Wettlaufer said quietly.

As the charges were read, she repeated 14 times "Guilty" -- for eight murders, four attempted murders and two aggravated assaults, all committed by injecting patients with insulin.

She stood in the glass-encased witness box, with her back to the victims' families, sitting just a metre away.

Her plea came seven months after her arrest last fall, in a case that raised questions about her ability to continue working as a nurse, looking after frail patients and having access to medications, despite her struggles with addiction and mental-health issues.

She now has admitted that between 2007 and 2014 she killed seven residents at the Caressant Care facility in Woodstock.

She was fired by Caressant Care facility because of repeated disciplinary problems for medication-related errors. She then killed an eighth patient in 2014 at Meadow Park nursing home in nearby London, Ont.

She had also been charged with attempting to murder four more patients by injecting them with insulin, and with aggravated assault on two other people, also by plying them with insulin.

While an employee at the Caressant home, she often worked the overnight shift and had sole access to three locked medication carts.

Ms. Wettlaufer only resigned her licence from the College of Nurses of Ontario on Sept. 30, 2016, when police began an investigation and interviewed her.

The tip that led to her arrest came from Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. She had started treatment at CAMH on Sept. 16 and the psychiatrist who attended her, Alan Khan, later provided a statement to the Toronto Police Service.

The eight patients she murdered are:

James Silcox, 84, a Second World War veteran, who died on Aug. 12, 2007.

Maurice (Moe) Granat, 84, a tinkerer and handyman, who died in December, 2007.

Gladys Millard, 87, who died on Oct. 14, 2011. She was a long-time member of Knox Presbyterian Church in Woodstock as well as other community groups.

Former schoolteacher Helen Matheson, 95, who died on Oct. 27, 2011.

Mary Zurawinski, who died on Nov. 7, 2011, was the oldest victim. She was 96.

Edinburgh-born Helen Young, was 90 when she died on Sunday, July 14, 2013. She had served in the Royal Air Force during the Second World War then came to Canada as a war bride.

Maureen Pickering, 78, who had been a dedicated caregiver for her ailing husband, died on March 28, 2014.

Arpad Horvath, 75, who died Aug. 31, 2014, came to Canada after the Hungarian revolution and ran a tool and die company in London.

Ms. Wettlaufer was also charged with attempting to murder two other Caressant residents, Wayne Hedges, 57, and Michael Priddle, 63, and committing aggravated assault on two sisters, Clotilde Adriano, 87, and Albina Demedeiros, 90.

Ms. Wettlaufer then worked at the Telfer Place Long Term Care in Paris, Ont. She has been charged with the attempted murder in September, 2015, of Telfer resident Sandra Towler, 77.

Ms. Wettlaufer’s last two employers were agencies providing in-home care. She was charged with the attempted murder in August, 2016, of Beverly Bertram, 68, at a private residence in Oxford County.

