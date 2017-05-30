Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Commissioners, right to left, Brian Eyolfson, Qajaq Robinson, Marilyn Poitas, Chief Commissioner Marion Buller and Michele Audette at a media availability at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls taking place in Whitehorse, Yukon, on Monday, May 29, 2017. (JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Commissioners, right to left, Brian Eyolfson, Qajaq Robinson, Marilyn Poitas, Chief Commissioner Marion Buller and Michele Audette at a media availability at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls taking place in Whitehorse, Yukon, on Monday, May 29, 2017. (JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Families of missing, murdered indigenous women speaking at Whitehorse hearing today Add to ...

WHITEHORSE — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The first family hearings in the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls are set to begin today in Whitehorse.

Thirteen people representing four families are expected to publicly share their stories inside a white tent decorated with colourful blankets.

Chief Commissioner Marion Buller says she anticipates a long day, as she and her four fellow commissioners will give opening statements and then allow participants as much time as they need to speak.

The hearings opened yesterday with a sacred fire-lighting ceremony at sunrise and a traditional feast in the evening.

They’re set to continue through Thursday, when a closing ceremony will take place.

Other community meetings have been delayed until the fall, but Buller says the hearings are going ahead in Whitehorse because of peoples’ willingness to participate.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Missing women inquiry not reaching out to families: Advocates (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular