An Indigenous woman who says the RCMP failed to investigate her mother’s death is asking the national force for an apology, not just for her but for all aboriginal people.

Edna Deerunner told an inquiry she believes her father killed her mother, Annie Dick, in Porter Creek, Yukon, in the mid-1950s. Deerunner was just five years old at the time and said her father never faced justice.

“The soul pays for these things,” she told the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls on the second day of family hearings in Whitehorse.

“What I want is not only to find her bones and bring them home, but I would like to have the RCMP apologize to me and my family and my community for not opening a file on my mama.”

Deerunner told the commissioners that although a woman’s body was eventually recovered and delivered to her family, they do not believe it was Dick’s and still hope to find her remains.

She added that she hopes to establish a relationship with the RCMP and has asked for any police documents about her mother, but has been told she died too long ago for records to be found.

“My conclusion was: Back in those days ... we just weren’t cared for. We weren’t respected. We were just native women. And we need to change that, because we are amazing,” she said.

“I think it would help us so much to have an apology to our people. I really think that would be powerful for us.”

The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hearings had an unexpected moment on Wednesday when a young man walked into the tent and interrupted someone’s testimony to speak about his own loss. After he finished talking, family members who had been testifying appeared shaken and asked for a break.

Inquiry spokeswoman Bernee Bolton said the hearings have full security.

The incident highlights the raw emotions at the inquiry. Testimony has been intense and tearful, with many relatives presenting family photographs of lost loved ones to the commissioners and speaking passionately about their legacies.

Deerunner told the commissioners that her mother gave birth to six children and only two are still alive.

“We died of alcohol-related deaths, we died of violent murder, we died of being beaten by a cop, we died of a second brain injury and, finally, my dearest one jumped off a bridge in Whitehorse,” she said.

Some families and advocates have expressed concerns about the inquiry’s terms of reference concerning police. The commissioners don’t have the power to compel officers to reopen cold cases, but they are examining systemic issues in the justice system.

Commissioner Qajaq Robinson asked Deerunner what sort of apology she is looking for from the RCMP.

“I want it to be a thorough one,” Deerunner replied. “It’s a fact that we were treated terribly. We are still being treated terribly. So somehow we need to rebuild some kind of relationship where communication happens.”

Earlier Wednesday, chief commissioner Marion Buller said the inquiry will return to Yukon, but perhaps will visit a different community.

Buller has said previously that the inquiry will need more time and more money to complete its work, but has not said how much is needed or when the request will be made to the federal government.

She said after testimony wraps up in Whitehorse this week, the commissioners will discuss how much more time is needed. As for money, Buller said the commissioners will be careful about deciding how much more to ask for because they know they are working with taxpayers’ dollars.

The federal government gave the commissioners a budget of about $53.9-million and asked them to complete their work by the end of 2018, but most family hearings will not take place until this fall.

