Family of man killed by Montreal police during arrest sues city

Lawyers representing the family of a Montreal man are suing the city over his death last June during a police intervention.

Pierre Coriolan's family announced the legal action against the City of Montreal on Wednesday, alleging that police were abusive and used unnecessary force in its efforts to subdue him.

"This intervention was very brutal, very violent," said Virginie Dufresne-Lemire, one of the lawyers representing the Coriolan family.

"In one minute and 10 seconds they used different tools — they used their Taser guns, rubber bullets, guns and a baton."

In June 2017, police were called to a housing complex in Montreal's gay village for a disturbance and were attempting to bring Coriolan under control when he was shot and ultimately died.

Dufresne-Lemire said the lawsuit, filed on behalf of two of Coriolan's sisters, is seeking $50,000 for each family member for moral damages and a further $50,000 in punitive damages.

The legal action comes following a disturbing video that was given to the family by Coriolan's neighbour that raises questions about the arrest.

The family decided to release the cellphone video to ignite a public debate.

Will Prosper, a community activist, said Coriolan's death is part of a pattern of police violence against people who are black, impoverished or mentally ill.

He said the officers arrived at the scene "armed to the teeth" and made no attempt to speak with an agitated Coriolan to de-escalate the situation.

"What is the threat of that black man on his knees right now?" he said, referring to a moment in the video that appeared to show five or six police officers standing in front of a kneeling man in a hallway.

"That's a firing squad he's facing right now."

According to Quebec's bureau of investigations, police first used a Taser and rubber bullets on Coriolan but eventually drew their service weapons when those methods failed to subdue him.

The watchdog that investigates police-involved shootings has said Coriolan, 58, was distressed and holding a screwdriver in each hand when police arrived.

The family's lawyer says they have little faith the bureau's probe and say a lawsuit is the best avenue to obtain justice for Coriolan.